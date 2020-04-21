DuckTales: Daisy Duck Makes Her First Appearance in New Clip

As part of a new episode of DuckTales this coming Saturday, April 25th, Daisy Duck is set to officially make her first appearance in the rebooted show. A new sneak peek video clip, which you can check out above, officially introduces the character for the very first time. And that's to everyone involved, apparently, as Donald Duck explicitly seems to have no idea who she is.

"Louie plans a break-in at a high-class party hosted by Duckburg’s most popular tastemaker, Emma Glamour, so the Three Caballeros can play as Donald tries to get past the party’s no-nonsense planner, Daisy Duck," the description of "Louie's Eleven!" reads. Tress MacNeille and Bebe Neuwirth guest star as Daisy Duck and Emma Glamour, respectively, while Bernardo de Paula and Arturo del Puerto reprise their roles as José de Carioca and Panchito Pistoles, respectively. You can check out a whole host of images from the upcoming episode right here.

It was previously revealed that a number of classic characters would appear in Season 3, and so far? Basically every episode has featured at least one major guest character like Goofy or the Rescue Rangers. It's unclear which of these, if any, might appear in future episodes, but they've now been established as, well, existing, so there's always a chance.

"One of the cool things about all the cameos," co-executive producer Frank Angones recently told ComicBook.com, "some of them are smaller cameos, some of them are bigger returning characters that'll come back. Sometimes like with Goofy and with Daisy Duck, you want to use the classic versions of those characters that you're going to use."

"For other things, like with Kit from Talespin, to Gosalyn and some Darkwing Duck-ers coming up this season, and a couple of other people that I'm not going to spoil, it's about: if we were rebooting Talespin, how would we do it?" he added. "If we were rebooting Darkwing, how would we do it? Using the same kind of creative ethos that we used to build DuckTales, and using that same critical thinking towards those other shows that we loved as kids."

What do you think about DuckTales adding Daisy Duck? Are you excited to check out the full episode this weekend? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things animation!

DuckTales currently airs new episodes from Season 3 on weekends on Disney XD. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the show right here.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.