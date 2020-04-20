DuckTales: "Louie's Eleven!" Episode Images Show Off Daisy Duck

It's finally happening: this week, the DuckTales reboot will officially see the introduction of Daisy Duck. The episode, "Louie's Eleven!", is set to air on Saturday, April 25th, and it appears that it will feature Daisy as a party planner for a high-end shindig that Louie and company try to infiltrate in order to really put the Three Caballeros on the map.

"Louie plans a break-in at a high-class party hosted by Duckburg’s most popular tastemaker, Emma Glamour, so the Three Caballeros can play as Donald tries to get past the party’s no-nonsense planner, Daisy Duck," the description of the episode reads. Tress MacNeille and Bebe Neuwirth guest star as Daisy Duck and Emma Glamour, respectively, while Bernardo de Paula and Arturo del Puerto reprise their roles as José de Carioca and Panchito Pistoles, respectively.

The inclusion of Daisy Duck isn't exactly a surprise, however. It was previously revealed that popular characters like Daisy, Goofy, and even the Rescue Rangers would make appearances in Season 3 of the popular animated show. Barring the initial episode for the season, every single one so far has featured at least one major guest character. It's hard to imagine that pace will keep up for the rest of it, but it also could mean we see more permutations of various guests showing up together in the future.

"One of the cool things about all the cameos," co-executive producer Frank Angones recently told ComicBook.com, "some of them are smaller cameos, some of them are bigger returning characters that'll come back. Sometimes like with Goofy and with Daisy Duck, you want to use the classic versions of those characters that you're going to use."

"For other things, like with Kit from Talespin, to Gosalyn and some Darkwing Duck-ers coming up this season, and a couple of other people that I'm not going to spoil, it's about: if we were rebooting Talespin, how would we do it?" he added. "If we were rebooting Darkwing, how would we do it? Using the same kind of creative ethos that we used to build DuckTales, and using that same critical thinking towards those other shows that we loved as kids."

DuckTales currently airs new episodes from Season 3 on weekends on Disney XD.