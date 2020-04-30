New DuckTales Clip Features the Return of Gizmoduck

A new clip from this weekend's upcoming episode of DuckTales on Disney XD features the return of none other than Gizmoduck! The episode is set to see Huey, Fenton, and Gyro take a malfunctioning B.O.Y.D. back to Japan for repairs, but it would appear that the whole process doesn't go as smoothly as expected when something from Gyro's past comes back to haunt them.

"Astro B.O.Y.D.!" is set to air this Saturday, May 2nd. As alluded to above, it will feature the return of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jim Rash as Gizmoduck/Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera and Gyro, respectively. Additionally, Tamlyn Tomita guests as Inspector Tezuka, "a tough-minded police officer," and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa will also guest as Akita, "an infamous doctor of robotics."

"In Season 1, I think a lot of the focus was on Dewey and finding their mom," Danny Pudi, who voices Huey, recently told ComicBook.com. "Season 2 was much about Louie and figuring out what he wanted to do with his life. And Season 3 seems to be about Hubert, Hubot, whatever you want to call him. His attempts at figuring out himself, but also how to help the family. Right? It's been nice, early on especially. I think the difference here with Huey is that a lot of people would say that he has these robotic tendencies, but I think he's actually very expressive. He is frequently screaming, panicking, emoting quite a bit. But it's a lot about him managing what's going on internally, including his imagination in the first couple episodes."

Here's the official synopsis for the upcoming episode:

"Gyro, Fenton and Huey take a malfunctioning B.O.Y.D. back to the lab where he was created in Japan, but as Huey bonds with the robot boy, a secret from Gyro’s past threatens to destroy the city and Gizmoduck."

DuckTales currently airs new episodes from Season 3 on weekends on Disney XD. "Astro B.O.Y.D.!" is set to air this Saturday, May 2nd, at 9:30AM ET/PT. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the show right here.

