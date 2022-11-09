Dune: The Sisterhood Prequel Adds Vikings Alum Travis Fimmel

Sci-fi fans have definitely been eager to see Dune: The Sisterhood, the HBO Max spinoff series of Warner Bros. Discovery's live-action Dune films. The hype for the project has only grown, especially with the vast majority of the cast being announced in recent weeks. A new report on Tuesday revealed the latest cast member to join The Sisterhood — and it's a significant one. Vikings and Raised by Wolves star Travis Fimmel has been cast as the male lead in Dune: The Sisterhood. He will be portraying Desmond Hart, a charismatic soldier with an enigmatic past, who seeks to gain the Emperor's trust at the expense of the Sisterhood.

Dune: The Sisterhood will also star Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson, Indira Varma, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, and Chloe Lea. Diane Ademu-John serves as creator, writer, co-showrunner and executive producer. Alison Schapker is co-showrunner and executive producer. Emmy-winner Johan Renck will direct the first two episodes and executive-produce. The series will be written by returning franchise writer Jon Spaihts, with Diane Ademu-John as showrunner, and Johan Renck as the director of the first two episodes.

What is Dune: The Sisterhood about?

Dune: The Sisterhood has been previously described as being told through the eyes of a mysterious order of women known as the Bene Gesserit. Given extraordinary abilities by their mastery of the body and the mind, the Bene Gesserit expertly weave through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium, pursuing plans of their own that will ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet Arrakis, known to its inhabitants as Dune. It will serve as a prequel to the films.

"Oh, that is carrying on and I'm not allowed to talk about it very much," Spaihts previously said during an interview with The Playlist. "But that effort is alive and well. I ended up getting moved off of it to work, not just on Dune: Part Two, but to investigate other cinematic prospects in the Dune universe, which we are still talking about and which, again, I'm not allowed to say very much about. But it is a very rich world in which to play, and I think it is ripe with opportunities for storytelling in every direction. They're well down the road, but I honestly don't know the details of the timing."

