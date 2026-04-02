The Best Sci-fi/Fantasy Book Series Is Officially Headed to TV (And It Could Run at Least 7 Seasons)

The last few years have been insanely strong for adaptations on the small screen. , Cross, Fallout, The Lincoln Lawyer, and more have all brought their source material to life in exciting ways, but now the best Sci-fi and Fantasy book series out there is getting its own TV series, and if it’s done right, it could easily run for 7 seasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A report from Variety has revealed that not only is a live-action Dungeon Crawler Carl TV series officially in development, but it also has a streaming home in Peacock. The project is being written by Chris Yost, and it will be executive produced by Yost, Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, and series creator Matt Dinniman. Rachel Hargreaves-Heald will be the executive in charge of production for MacFarlane’s production company, Fuzzy Door.

The Dungeon Crawler Carl TV Series Has The Potential For At Least 7 Seasons

Dungeon Crawler Carl made its debut in September of 2020, and it quickly caught on with fans for its mix of sci-fi, fantasy, humor, and action. The story follows a Coast Guard veteran named Carl and his ex-girlfriend’s cat, Princess Donut, as they end up trapped in a dungeon reality show watched by fans all over the galaxy. Since its launch, there have been 7 books in the series, giving the television series ample material to adapt and build upon.

If you adapt one book per season, you’ve got 7 seasons right off the bat, but the best part is that the series continues to release new chapters, as A Parade of Horribles will be the eighth book in the series and will release later this year. If more books continue to be released, there will be enough source material for even more seasons, though it all comes down to getting the first season right so those future seasons have a chance at happening.

This is also a great get for Peacock, and the live-action series is one aspect of the quickly expanding franchise. At Toy Fair, Playmates Toys revealed a new series of toy lines for the franchise, while Renegade Game Studios has its own Dungeon Crawler Carl games on the way. The team bringing this series to life is immensely talented, so if the show can connect with viewers, we could be looking at the next massive multimedia franchise. You can find the official description of Dungeon Crawler Carl below.

“An alien invasion has wiped out most of humanity and any survivors are forced to fight for their lives on a sadistic intergalactic game show. Sounds bad, right? Now try doing it with bare feet and a stuck-up, self-centered, tiara-wearing talking cat as your partner. Welcome to Dungeon Crawler World: Earth, where the apocalypse will be televised … and Coast Guard vet Carl finds himself stuck with his ex-girlfriend’s award-winning show cat, Princess Donut the Queen Anne Chonk, as they try to survive the end of the world, fighting monsters, aliens, an insane A.I. and even other survivors … all for the sake of good TV. Survival is optional. Entertainment is not.”

Dungeon Crawler Carl’s live-action series does not have a release date, but we’ll keep you posted as more details become available.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!