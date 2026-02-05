3 2026 Sci-Fi Books That Already Need Movies or TV Shows

Some of the biggest sci-fi shows and movies coming out in 2026 are based on books, and there are even more great releases hitting shelves this year — some of which we already want adaptations for. From Silo to Severance, sci-fi adaptations are dominating the TV landscape of the 2020s (with a few originals, like Pluribus, also making waves). And blockbuster films are pulling material from novels as well, with Project Hail Mary poised to be a success in March.

If sci-fi projects continue to shine, there’s little doubt that Hollywood will be hunting for more of them in short order. Fortunately, 2026’s lineup of books is the perfect place to look for inspiration. From an apocalypse story that pits gamers against another planet to a space opera about a badass samurai, these are some we’re already hoping get picked up.

3) Operation Bounce House by Matt Dinniman

Matt Dinniman is known for his Dungeon Crawler Carl series, which is already getting a TV adaptation (via Deadline). And the author is shifting focus in 2026, bringing us another sci-fi novel about the end of the world. This time, it’s not our world on the chopping block, however. Instead, a corporation from Earth convinces gamers to destroy another planet, presenting the whole thing as yet another game. The book’s lead, who lives there, is then tasked with defending his home.

Dinniman’s latest sounds every bit as bonkers as his previous series, and that would make for a fun TV show or movie. Judging by its premise, it would offer a good balance of comedic and serious moments, just like Dungeon Crawler Carl. An adaptation would also be able to comment on relevant topics, like corporate greed and AI. Needless to say, Operation Bounce House seems like a perfect choice for modern-day screens.

2) Detour by Jeff Rake and Rob Hart

If you loved Manifest, Detour is a sci-fi book that needs to be on your radar in 2026. After all, it’s written by Manifest creator Jeff Rake, alongside The Warehouse author Rob Hart. That combo lays the groundwork for the novel to be a hit, but its mysterious premise makes success even more likely — and proves it’s adaptation-worthy, too. Detour blends sci-fi and thriller elements as it weaves a story of about a space crew coming home…and realizing the version of Earth they’ve come back to isn’t the one they left.

That’s not a hyperbolic way of saying things have changed; there are concerning differences that raise questions about the very nature of their reality. This promises to make Detour a suspenseful ride, akin to something like Apple TV’s Dark Matter or even Manifest. With its mystery-box elements, Detour would undoubtedly make a gripping TV show. Hopefully, it gets Hollywood’s attention on the heels of its January release date.

1) The Last Contract of Isako by Fonda Lee

Fonda Lee is best known for writing the The Green Bone Saga — a fantasy series that desperately needs an adaptation — but the author is back with a space opera in 2026: The Last Contract of Isako. The book follows a “legendary swordswoman” who wields her weapon in exchange for payment. She intends to retire when her most regular client does. However, a competitor offers her one last mission. As you might expect, taking it changes everything.

A samurai story set in space, The Last Contract of Isako sounds like an action-packed romp with a kickass heroine at the center. And really, that’s all it needs to convince us it’s adaptation-worthy. The fact that it’s synopsis promises twists and corporate espionage only further makes us want to see it on-screen. Hollywood needs to wake up to the potential of Lee’s work.

