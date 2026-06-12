Peacock’s Upcoming Sci-Fi Show Could Run for 10 Seasons (but Already Made One Troubling Choice)

An upcoming sci-fi adaptation planned for Peacock could run for 10 seasons, but it already made a troubling choice — and that could cost it long-term. With so many incredible sci-fi shows coming to streaming over the last few years, it’s little surprise that many companies are trying to capitalize on the genre’s resurgence. And one LitRPG series is a natural choice for the screen due to its rising popularity and cinematic narrative. Clearly, Hollywood sees its potential, as a TV series is already in development for Peacock. Whether the adaptation will do the original story justice is the real question going forward.

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In order to offer a faithful take on the story, a lengthy run will be required. If Peacock intends to cover the entirety of source material, the show could span 10 or more seasons. Of course, there are challenges that accompany that, and they’re exacerbated by one decision that’s been made. Hopefully, the creators can find success in spite of it.

Peacock’s Dungeon Crawler Carl Show Has the Potential to Run for 10 Seasons

The Dungeon Crawler Carl show is one of the most exciting sci-fi adaptations in the pipeline, and it has the potential to continue for a long time. Matt Dinniman’s bestselling series, which sees its hero transported to a deadly, televised dungeon crawl, is still ongoing. The author previously revealed he’s aiming for a 10-book run, and the eighth installment, A Parade of Horribles, hit shelves in May. Looking at Dinniman’s plans and the series’ current length, it’s easy to imagine the adaptation spanning 10+ seasons. That would amount to a book per outing, and the installments are certainly lengthy enough to warrant a full set of episodes for each.

Whether the TV show will actually follow that trajectory or attempt to condense the source material remains to be seen. It will depend on the creators’ vision, as well as the adaptation’s viewership. It’s rare to find a streaming show, especially in the fantasy or sci-fi genres, that lasts for so many seasons. And one choice won’t help matters: the fact that Dungeon Crawler Carl is going to be live-action.

The Upcoming Adaptation Has Already Made a Troubling Choice (That Could Affect Its Run)

Considering the length of Dungeon Crawler Carl, it’s somewhat surprising that the adaptation in the works is planned as a live-action show. In addition to the challenge of being renewed for 10 seasons, the series will need to grapple with what that means for its cast. Streaming series usually require a year or two between outings, which means a 10-season run will be a big commitment. And it’ll likely take more than a decade to bring to life, which means the stars might age noticeably. That makes the passage of time harder to sell. (The entirety of the story appears to take place over just a few months.)

The cast challenges aren’t the only reason the live-action medium is surprising. Dungeon Crawler Carl‘s world and the creatures that inhabit it are likely to need a hefty budget to get right. Princess Donut alone will demand plenty of CGI, and she and Carl meet lots of creatures who will require similar effects. The different levels of the dungeon will also necessitate changing backgrounds from season to season. All of this is likely to prove expensive and might’ve been slightly easier to depict with animation.

How a Live-Action Dungeon Crawler Carl Show Can Work Despite Its Challenges

Although a live-action Dungeon Crawler Carl will be difficult to pull off, certain changes might make it feel more seamless. It’s possible the Peacock show will condense the story, cutting the levels in the dungeon or emphasizing only the most important ones. This may not be a popular choice among diehard fans, but it would allow the adaptation to run for fewer than 10 seasons. Alternatively, the creators could alter the timeline a bit, making it fit better with the gaps between chapters. Shows like Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender have implemented time skips this to make sense of the characters aging off-screen. (And the fact that Carl is already an adult in this series will, ideally, make this less noticeable.)

Per Variety, Dinniman is serving as an executive producer on the series, so there’s reason to be optimistic that any changes will be a net positive. Animation may seem like the best bet for this story, but with enough creativity, a live-action series could work just as well. Hopefully, it proves impressive enough to justify the number of seasons it needs. It’d be nice to see a series this popular get the run it deserves, something so few sci-fi shows can actually claim.

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