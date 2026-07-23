Dungeon Crawler Carl TV Show Confirms Its First Star, And It’s for the Best Character in the Series

\When it comes to television adaptations we’re the most excited for, there really is no competition. Matt Dinniman’s Dungeon Crawler Carl has taken the world by storm, making its way from self-published book to absolute powerhouse novel series that has sprawled into audiobooks, webcomics, graphic novels, games, and more with it’s often humorous apocalyptic tale of a man and ex’s prize-winning show cat as unexpected survivors of the end of the world who are forced to play a sadistic game of survival for the entertainment of the universe. It’s a sci-fi series we can’t wait to see but now, the excitement level is even higher as the series casts its first star—and they are starting off strong with the best character.

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At San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, Peacock’s Dungeon Crawler Carl series announced that Jeff Hays will star as the voice of Princess Donut (you know, the cat). Now, if that name sounds familiar to you as a fan of Dungeon Crawler Carl, there’s a very good reason for that. Hays is a voice narrator and producer behind the audiobook series for the novels on Audible. That version of the series is especially popular with more than 140 million listening hours.

Fans Are Pumped About the Voice of Princess Donut (And Think Hays Should Voice All the Characters)

For Dungeon Crawler Carl fans, Hays officially being cast as Princess Donut is the best possible news. On social media, fans had nothing but positive comments to the news. One fan commented “the ONLY princess donut I will accept!!!” while another had their own suggestion for the rest of the series casting: just let Hays do all the voices, Many fans noted that Hays should just play “everyone” in the series, though if they had to choose, some would really like to see him also give voice to another beloved character, Prepotente.

What’s particularly great about this casting is it shows that the series is very much taking into consideration what makes the Dungeon Crawler Carl series so beloved. The LitRPG series has a massive following thanks in no small part for how the story blends fantasy and sci-fi with a video-game feel, but also incorporates a lot of more thoughtful elements, especially as one gets deeper into the series and more fully examines the trauma both Donut and Carl have experienced at the loss of not only life as they knew it when the world and everyone in it was destroyed, but the horror of what they’ve had to experience as they make their way through the dungeon. By giving fans a familiar voice, and one for the character that might just be the most beloved in the series—after all, who doesn’t love a sassy cat? —it’s going to bring something familiar to the series. Now we just have to wait and see who Carl will be.

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