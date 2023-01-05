Echo 3 Clip Gives New Look at Apple TV+ Series' Penultimate Episode (Exclusive)

Echo 3 has been entertaining Apple TV+ subscribers for the past few months now, delivering a heart-pounding adventure series. The live-action show, which is based on the novel When Heroes Fly by Amir Gutfreund. The thriller has already made headlines for a lot of different reasons, both for the unique circumstances during which it was filmed, as well as the high-octane plot of the series itself. With the final two episodes of the show's first season right around the corner, Apple TV+ has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from the penultimate episode, titled "Scorched Earth."

In "Scorched Earth," as night falls, Prince (Michiel Huisman), Bambi (Luke Evans), and their team set out across the border, fulfilling Bambi's promise to knock the place over. The clip features them in action on their mission for Amber (Jessica Ann Collins).

What is Echo 3 about?

Set in South America, the action-packed thriller follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family. When Amber goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border her brother, Bambi, and her husband, Prince — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.

The series also stars Elizabeth Anweis, Fahim Fazli, James Udom, Maria Del Rossario, Alejandro Furth, Juan Pablo Raba, Brandley Whitford, and Martina Gusman.

"I think to me shooting Echo 3 felt more like shooting 10 independent movies," Huisman told Comicbook.com's Chris Killian in an exclusive interview late last year. "We were really there on location. We never shot on a stage or anything. We spent about eight months in Colombia. We traveled from Bogota to the jungle to Cartagena in the north of the country and ended up shooting on the islands and it felt like we were always on our toes and trying to catch on to wherever the story was taking us. "

"It felt like 10 films back-to-back-to-back." Evans added. "But the same film and I think you know, the creative side of it was their intention was to make a a story that didn't have like a stop and a start per episode; it just swept you up and kept you going for the full 10 episodes which felt very much like making a movie."

New episodes of Echo 3 debut weekly exclusively on Apple TV+.