Echo 3 Stars Say Filming Apple TV+ Series was like "Shooting 10 Movies" Back-To-Back

Production on the upcoming Apple TV+ series Echo 3 had a bumpy road making it to your television. The series, created by Academy Award winner Mark Boal and based on the novel by Amir Gutfreund, filmed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and set up shop entirely in the South American country of Colombia. To top it all off, the series doesn't have the episodic feel that viewers might expect, resulting in a bizarre filming experience for the cast. Speaking in an interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, we asked the cast of the show if filming the series felt like shooting multiple movies back to back, and the answer was yes.

"10 movies," series star Jessica Ann Collins said. "It felt like 10 films back-to-back-to-back." Luke Evans added, "But the same film and I think you know, the creative side of it was their intention was to make a a story that didn't have like a stop and a start per episode; it just swept you up and kept you going for the full 10 episodes which felt very much like making a movie."

Co-star Michiel Huisman, known for appearing in Game of Thrones and The Haunting of Hill House, had high praise for the show's film quality and their commitment to the schedule as actors, adding "I think to me shooting Echo 3 felt more like shooting 10 independent movies. We were really there on location. We never shot on a stage or anything. We spent about eight months in Colombia. We traveled from Bogota to the jungle to Cartagena in the north of the country and ended up shooting on the islands and it felt like we were always on our toes and trying to catch on to wherever the story was taking us. "

The first three episodes of Echo 3 will premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, November 23, with new episodes following weekly. Luke Evans leads the cast for the series which is based on the award-winning series "When Heroes Fly," created by Omri Givon and inspired by the eponymous novel by Amir Gutfreund. Apple TV+ describes it as follows:

"Set in South America, the action-packed thriller follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family. When Amber goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border her brother, Bambi, and her husband, Prince — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war."