WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Lands New HBO Max Series

This year has already been pretty monumental for Elizabeth Olsen, with the actress' take on Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch earning a lot of acclaim during Marvel's WandaVision. With that Disney+ series officially in the books — and her work on the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seemingly wrapped as well — Olsen has reportedly set her next big role. On Monday, it was announced (via Variety) that Olsen will be starring in Love and Death, an upcoming limited series set to debut on HBO Max. The series will be written and executive produced by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing), with Nicole Kidman (The Undoing, Aquaman) also serving as an executive producer. Homeland and The Walking Dead director Lesli Linka Glatter is also expected to direct and executive produce.

Love and Death is based on the true-crime story of Texas housewive Candy Montgomery (played by Olsen), who murdered her friend from church, Betty Gore, with an axe in 1980. The series will be inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, as well as a series of articles from Texas Monthly. Oddly enough, this is the second television project in the works to revolve around Montgomery, with The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss set to play the character in Candy, a miniseries currently in development at Hulu.

“This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “We are thrilled to be partnering with David, Lesli, Nicole, and Per and incredibly fortunate to have Elizabeth at the center of our story to bring out all the layers of Candy that make this story so unforgettable.”

“We cannot imagine a more perfect artist to play the leading role of Candy than Elizabeth Olsen,” said Kevin Beggs, chairman of Lionsgate Television Group. Her talent, charisma and energy can bewitch audiences like no other. We’re proud to be collaborating with a world-class creative team of Lesli, David and Nicole on this thrilling and intriguing series and to bring another exciting premium property to our partners at HBO Max.”

Love and Death will be produced by Lionsgate Television, with other executive producers including Scott Brown and Megan Creydt of Texas Monthly, Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick and Helen Verno.

