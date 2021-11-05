Doctor Strange 2: Kevin Feige Confirms Final Week of Production

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is wrapping up its production this week. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige appeared on Undefeated where he revealed that he is currently in London, spending time on the set of the Doctor Strange sequel. He won't be there much longer as he also revealed the film is getting ready to wrap up. This is the latest project from Marvel to near its end as the studio continues an impressive balancing act of debuting shows like WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, promoting upcoming titles like Loki and Black Widow, and gears up to begin work on titles like Black Panther II and several others.

“I'm here in London on the set of Doctor Strange 2 for our final week, and Lizzie is here having worked non-stop from wrapping WandaVision to stepping right into Doctor Strange 2," Feige said on Undefeated while being interviewed about The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. "Audiences are seeing that [Marvel's Disney+ shows] are A-class productions, just as big, just as important as the movies. We do have plans to go back and forth."

This strategy was applied to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's development, which Feige confirmed is not the last place you will see the show's characters. "As we set out to do a Falcon and Winter Soldier show, we were certainly looking at our films, The Winter Soldier and a little bit Civil War, is the more grounded level. We've been to space, we've fought Thanos, we've blipped away half the world... What would that really have been like for half the population to disappear and return? What would that be like? It would be extremely difficult and extremely complicated."

Feige had previously talked to ComicBook.com about WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home's connection to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but was vague enough to preserve all of the spoilers. "The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie. That's the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we're exploring that," Feige said. "It's surreal to me that we're talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man 3 now, it's fine. We call it Homecoming 3."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently scheduled to hit theatres on March 25, 2022.