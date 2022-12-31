Elodie Yung Returns as Elektra in Daredevil: Born Again Fan Poster

Marvel Studios has been slowly integrating popular characters from outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the main MCU and they began doing it with Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox). Matt Murdock made his triumphant return in Spider-Man: No Way Home and returned once more as the Man Without Feat in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Fans have been wondering if other actors from the original Daredevil series other than Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio would return, and we have yet to hear any confirmation. Daredevil: Born Again has already announced some new cast members like Michael Gandolfini and some other supporting cast members. Fans have wanted characters like Foggie Nelson (Elden Henson), Karen Page (Deborah Ann-Woll) and Elektra Nachios (Elodie Yung) to return, but there has been radio silence on the subject. One artist revealed a new piece of fan art that shows how it would look if the latter would return in the upcoming series.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Rahalarts designed a new poster that imagines the Daredevil stars returning for the reboot series. In the fan art, Yung wears the same costume she wore in the original series, while Daredevil gets his yellow and red costume from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Even though they haven't confirmed if all of the cast from the original series will return, this sure is a fun concept. You can check out the fan art below!

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

