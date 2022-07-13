Only Murders in the Building Co-Creator Responds to Selena Gomez Emmys Snub

The 2022 Emmy nominations form a lineup of the usual suspects: 25 nominations for HBO's Succession, 20 nods each for Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso and HBO's The White Lotus, and 17 nominations for Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. The acclaimed crime-comedy, which announced a Season 3 renewal from Disney's 20th Television on Monday, is one of eight series competing for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Only Murders also earned Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nominations for Steve Martin and Martin Short, two-thirds of the Arconia's true-crime podcasting trio of Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez). (See the full list of nominations.)

Gomez was omitted in the Lead Actress in a Comedy race, which includes Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Elle Fanning (The Great), Issa Rae (Insecure), and Jean Smart (Hacks). However, because Gomez serves as an executive producer alongside Martin and Short, she shares the nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series.

"Our trio is the heart of everything and the reason for the success of this show," executive producer John Hoffman, who co-created Only Murders with Martin, told Deadline. "They made all of that happen together, the three of them, with Selena being an essential part of that."

Hoffman said of Gomez's omission in the acting category, "I know everyone feels bad, but all our nominations are hers as well. Nominations are tricky, and you never know who is going to be included. It can feel unfair at times like on a day like today where we're all so celebrated, but I am so proud of her."

Other 2022 Emmy Awards nominees in the Outstanding Comedy Series category include Abbott Elementary (ABC), Barry (HBO), Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO), Hacks (HBO), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video), Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), and What We Do in the Shadows (FX). The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on NBC on September 12.

In Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, Gomez's Mabel is a person of interest in the murder of Arconia building president Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) after the trio solved the suspicious death of Tim Kono (Julian Cihi) in Season 1. Both seasons debuted with a rare 100% approval from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 are streaming Tuesdays on Hulu.