Hulu has released the first two episodes of Only Murders in the Building season two, and the series has also debuted to a perfect 100^% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez-starring comedy joins a rare club where both of its two seasons have perfect scores on the review aggregator. As of this writing there are 39 critics reviews on the site with the Critics Consensus on the new episodes reading: "Only Murders in the Building gets a new lease on life with a knottier sophomore outing that retains the series' core charm and wit." Even audiences love it with a 96% rating from viewers appearing on the series as well.

One thing is clear from the reviews of the new season, many think that the new season is on-par or even better than the first. Decider wrote in their review that: "Unlike the true crime podcasts the show satirizes, doesn't go into a sophomore slump after a great first season. Now that its comic rhythms are well-established, it actually feels like the show may be even better in Season 2." Succinctly, Los Angeles Times noted that the season: "Continues to be a great, sharply written, perfectly executed comedy." Paste Magazine gave the new season an 8.9 out of 10 rating, writing: "The rapport among all three lead actors is better than ever this time around, and even more comfortable; they are always at their best when they are together."

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal. The description for the new season reads: "Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue -- the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder."

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez all return to reprise their roles, with the sophomore season also having added Amy Schumer, Cara Delevigne, Shirley MacLaine, and Michael Rapaport. The first two episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 are now streaming on Hulu. New episodes debut on the service each Tuesday.