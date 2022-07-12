2022 Emmy Nominations Revealed
The 74th annual Emmy nominations have been released, and as has happened in the last few years, genre TV is doing pretty well. Series like Loki, What If...?, and The Boys join traditional critical darlings like The Great and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to form a diverse slate of nominees. Stranger Things earned 13 nominations, and Loki nabbed 6. Picard, the Paramount+ series that carries on the story of Star Trek: The Next Generation, earned 4 of its own.
Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment will produce this year's Emmy Awards, set to air Sept. 12 on NBC and Peacock at 5 p.m. PT. Ian Stewart, Reginald Hudlin, Byron Phillips and Jane Mun will executive produce the live three-hour telecast that will air globally, with D+D's Hamish Hamilton as director. A host has not yet been named.
You can see the list of nominees below.
Outstanding Animated Program
Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Bob's Burgers • Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner • FOX • 20th Television
Rick And Morty • Mort Dinner Rick Andre • Adult Swim • Rick and Morty LLC
The Simpsons • Pixelated And Afraid • FOX • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation
What If...? • What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead Of His Hands? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
The Boys Presents: Diabolical • John And Sun-Hee • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures
Love, Death + Robots • Jibaro • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix
Robot Chicken • Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U • Adult Swim • A Stoopid Buddy Stoodios production with Williams Street
Star Wars: Visions • The Duel • Disney+ • Kamikaze Douga and Lucasfilm Ltd.
When Billie Met Lisa • Disney+ • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
The Flight Attendant • Seeing Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Nina Ruscio, Production Designer Josh Lusby, Art Director
Mari Lappalainen, Art Director Matt Callahan, Set Decorator
Ozark • The Beginning Of The End • Let The Great World Spin • Sanctified • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
David Bomba, Production Designer Sean Ryan Jennings, Art Director Kim Leoleis, Set Decorator
Severance • Good News About Hell • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Jeremy Hindle, Production Designer Nick Francone, Production Designer Angelica Borrero-Fortier, Art Director Andrew Baseman, Set Decorator
Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Chae Kyoung-sun, Production Designer Gim En-jee, Art Director
Kim Jeong-gon, Set Decorator
Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer Marci Mudd, Art Director
George DeTitta, Jr., Set Decorator
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Laura Fox, Production Designer Charles Varga, Art Director Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
The Gilded Age • Never The New • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television
Bob Shaw, Production Designer Larry Brown, Art Director
Laura Ballinger Gardner, Art Director Regina Graves, Set Decorator
The Great • Wedding • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC
Francesca di Mottola, Production Designer Emma Painter, Art Director
Monica Alberte, Set Decorator
Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Kasra Farahani, Production Designer Natasha Gerasimova, Art Director Claudia Bonfe, Set Decorator
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Bill Groom, Production Designer Neil Prince, Art Director
Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator
Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Chris Trujillo, Production Designer Sean Brennan, Art Director
Jess Royal, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Bob Hearts Abishola • Bowango • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Francoise Cherry-Cohen, Production Designer Gail L. Russell, Art Director
Ann Shea, Set Decorator
Emily In Paris • The Cook, The Thief, Her Ghost And His Lover • Scents & Sensibility • French Revolution • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix
Anne Seibel, Production Designer Beniôt Tételin, Art Director
Christelle Maisonneuve, Set Decorator
Hacks • Trust The Process • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Alec Contestabile, Production Designer Rob Tokarz, Art Director
Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator
Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television
Curt Beech, Production Designer Jordan Jacobs, Art Director
Rich Murray, Set Decorator
Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Bo Welch, Production Designer Don Macaulay, Art Director Carol Lavallee, Set Decorator
Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Paul Cripps, Production Designer Stacey Dickinson, Art Director
United States Of Al • Kiss/Maach • Divorce/Talaq • Sock/Jeraab • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Daren Janes, Production Designer Susan Mina Eschelbach, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show • Anybody Have Something I Can Flog Myself With? • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Cindy Chao, Production Designer Michele Yu, Production Designer Lizzie Boyle, Set Decorator
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Colbert's "Lord Of The Rings" Rap Celebrates 20 Years Of The Greatest Trilogy In Movie History • CBS • CBS Studios
Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer Larry Hartman, Production Designer Brendan Hurley, Art Director
Riley Mellon, Art Director
Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Thomas Rouse, Production Designer Josh Smith, Art Director
RuPaul's Drag Race • Catwalk • VH1 • World of Wonder
Gianna Costa, Production Designer Allison Spain, Art Director
Saturday Night Live • Host: Kim Kardashian • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Eugene Lee, Production Designer Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer Melissa Shakun, Art Director
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited
Julio Himede, Production Designer Kristen Merlino, Art Director
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff'rent Strokes • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D'Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street
Stephan Olson, Production Designer Raf Lydon, Art Director
Jerie Kelter, Set Decorator
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
David Korins, Production Designer Margaux Lapresle, Art Director
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer Shelley Rodgers, Art Director
Maria Garcia, Art Director
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content
Willo Perron, Production Designer Steve Morden, Art Director
Marc Manabat, Set Decorator
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Wendy O'Brien, CSA, Casting by
Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by
Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO/HBO Max • HBO
Allison Jones, Casting by Ben Harris, Casting by
Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jeanne McCarthy, CSA, Casting by Nicole Abellera Hallman, CSA, Casting by
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by Tiffany Little Canfield, CSA, Casting by
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Theo Park, Casting by
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Jessica Kelly, CSA, Casting by Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by Bret Howe, CSA, Casting by
Jennifer Venditti, CSA, Original Casting/Location Casting by
Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by
Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting by Bess Fifer, CSA, Location Casting
Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Carmen Cuba, Casting by
Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting
Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by
Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by
Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One
Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting by Libby Goldstein, Casting by
Corinne Clark, CSA, Location Casting Jennifer Page, Location Casting
Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Erica Arvold, CSA, Location Casting
The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by Mark Rutman, Casting by
Alison Goodman, CSA, Casting by
Inventing Anna • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia
Linda Lowy, CSA, Original Casting by Jamie Castro, CSA, Original Casting by Allison Estrin, CSA, Casting by
Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA, Casting by Juliette Ménager, Location Casting Simone Bär, CSA, Location Casting Alexandra Montag, Location Casting
Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by
Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, CSA, Casting by
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Meredith Tucker, Casting by Katie Doyle, Location Casting
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Lynne Spillman, Casting by Blair Kim, Casting by
Jazzy Collins, Casting by
Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix
Laura Ritchie, Casting by Kat Elmore, Casting by Jeffrey Marx, Casting by
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Danielle Gervais, Casting by Jessica Jorgensen, Casting by Natalie Pino, Casting by
Pamela Vallarelli, Location Casting Quinn Fegan, Location Casting
RuPaul's Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder
Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by
Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves
Samantha Hanks, Casting by Ron Mare, Casting by
Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
Annie Live! • Routines: Hard Knock Life / We Got Annie / NYC • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television
Sergio Trujillo, Choreographer
Dancing With The Stars • Routines: I Got 5 On It / Dark Fantasy • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Daniella Karagach, Choreographer
The Oscars • Routine: Be Alive • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Fatima Robinson, Choreographer
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • Routine: Opening • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content
Parris Goebel, Choreographer
Step Into... The Movies With Derek And Julianne Hough • Routine: Moulin Rouge "Roxanne" • ABC • Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television
Tessandra Chavez, Choreographer Derek Hough, Choreographer
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming
Euphoria • Routines: Call Me Irresponsible / Holding Out For A Hero / Cheerleader • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Ryan Heffington, Choreographer
Goliath • Routine: The Pain Killer • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Fred Tallaksen, Choreographer
The Porter • Routines: Opening Stardust Dance Number / Willie Johnson Dance Number / Lucy's Featured Performance/Songbird • BET+ • Inferno Pictures / Sphere Media
Christian Vincent, Choreographer
Schmigadoon! • Routines: Corn Puddin' / Tribulation / With All Of Your Heart • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Christopher Gattelli, Choreographer
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas • Routines: It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year / We Need A Little Christmas / Just The Two Of Us • The Roku Channel • Lionsgate, Universal Music Group, FeigCo, The Tannenbaum Company
Mandy Moore, Choreographer Jillian Meyers, Choreographer
Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series
B Positive • Dagobah, A Room, And A Chimney Sweep • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Steven V. Silver, ASC, Director of Photography
The Conners • The Wedding Of Dan And Louise • ABC • Werner Entertainment
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
How I Met Your Father • Pilot • Hulu • 20th Television
Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Atlanta • Three Slaps • FX • FX Productions
Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography
Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Carl Herse, Director of Photography
grown-ish • Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See • Freeform • ABC Signature
Mark Doering-Powell, ASC, Director of Photography
Hacks • The Click • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Adam Bricker, Director of Photography
Insecure • Reunited, Okay?! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Ava Berkofsky, Director of Photography
Russian Doll • Nowhen • Netflix • Universal Television Paper Kite Productions, Jax Media and 3 Arts Entertainment for Netflix
Ula Pontikos, BSC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Marcell Rév, HCA, Director of Photography
Loki • Lamentis • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Director of Photography
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography
Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Eric Koretz, Director of Photography
Squid Game • Stick To The Team • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Lee Hyung-deok, Director of Photography
Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • Pieces Of A Man • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions
Todd Banhazl, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Dopesick • Breakthrough Pain • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Checco Varese, ASC, Director of Photography
1883 • 1883 • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios
Ben Richardson, ASC, Director of Photography
1883 • Lightning Yellow Hair • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios
Christina Alexandra Voros, Director of Photography
Gaslit • Will • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group
Larkin Seiple, Director of Photography
Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Gregory Middleton, ASC, Director of Photography
Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
The Andy Warhol Diaries • Collab: Andy & Basquiat • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix
Wolfgang Held, Director of Photography
McCartney 3, 2, 1 • These Things Bring You Together • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications
Stuart Winecoff, Director of Photography
100 Foot Wave • Chapter IV – Dancing With God • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic
Mike Prickett, Director of Photography Laurent Pujol, Cinematography by
Our Great National Parks • Chilean Patagonia • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Wild Space Production in association with Higher Ground Productions & Freeborne Media
Christiaan Muñoz-Salas, Cinematography by Ignacio Walker, Cinematography by
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Andrew Muggleton, Director of Photography
We Feed People • Disney+ • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production
Kris Kaczor, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program
The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Josh Gitersonke, Director of Photography Joshua Argue, Camera
Kathryn Barrows, Camera Marc Bennett, Camera Denise Borders, Camera Petr Cikhart, Camera Dave D'Angelo, Camera Chris Ellison, Camera Adam Haisinger, Camera Kevin R. Johnson, Camera Daniel Long, Camera
Jeff Philips, Camera
Deadliest Catch • Series Body Of Work • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel
David Reichert, Director of Photography Bryan Miller, Director of Photography Kelvon Agee, Director of Photography Charlie Beck, Director of Photography Todd Stanley, Director of Photography Dave Arnold, Director of Photography Nathan Garofalos, Director of Photography Shane Moore, Director of Photography Randy Lee, Director of Photography
Jacob Tawney, Director of Photography Sam Henderson, Camera
Carson Doyle, Camera Antonio Baca, Camera
Life Below Zero • Fire In The Sky • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic
Danny Day, Director of Photography
Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography
Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • HBCYou Band • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography
RuPaul's Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • VH1 • World of Wonder
Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography Jay Mack Arnette II, Camera
Jason Cooley, Camera Pauline Edwards, Camera
Mario Panagiotopoulos, Camera Brett Smith, Camera
Jeremiah Smith, Camera Justin Umphenour, Camera Jon Schneider, Camera
Survivor • Series Body Of Work • CBS • MGM Television
Scott Duncan, Director of Photography Peter Wery, Director of Photography Russ Fill, Director of Photography
Christopher Barker, Director of Photography Granger Scholtz, Director of Photography Josh Bartel, Camera
Marc Bennett, Camera Paulo Castillo, Camera Rodney Chauvin, Camera Chris Ellison, Camera Glenn Louis Evans, Camera David J. Frederick, Camera Ben Gamble, Camera Kevin B. Garrison, Camera Nixon George, Camera
Matthias Hoffmann, Camera Toby Hogan, Camera
Efrain "Mofi" Laguna, Camera Jeff Phillips, Camera
Louis Powell, Camera
Erick G. Sarmiento, Camera Dirk Steyn, Camera
John Tattersall, Camera Holly Tompson, Camera Paulo Velozo, Camera Ryan Hermosura, Camera Callum Andrews, Camera
Outstanding Commercial
Detectives – Apple iPhone 13 Pro O Positive, Production Company Apple, Ad Agency
Everyone But Jon Hamm – Apple TV+ Hungry Man Productions, Production Company Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency
The Lost Class – Change The Ref
Hungry Man Productions, Production Company Leo Burnett Chicago, Ad Agency
Skate Nation Ghana – Meta Love Song, Production Company Droga5, Ad Agency
Teenage Dream – Sandy Hook Promise
BBDO New York, Ad Agency Smuggler, Production Company
Walter The Cat – Chevy Silverado Commonwealth//McCann, Ad Agency O Positive, Production Company
Outstanding Period Costumes
Angelyne • Glow In The Dark Queen Of The Universe • Peacock • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and The Hollywood Reporter
Danny Glicker, Costume Designer Jessica Fasman, Costume Supervisor
Adam Giradet, Assistant Costume Designer
Bridgerton • Harmony • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Sophie Canale, Costume Designer
Dougie Hawkes, Assistant Costume Designer Sarah June Mills, Assistant Costume Designer Charlotte Armstrong, Assistant Costume Designer Sanaz Missaghian, Costume Supervisor
Kevin Pratten-Stone, Costume Supervisor
The First Lady • Cracked Pot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc.
Signe Sejlund, Costume Designer Felicia Jarvis, Costume Designer Matthew Hemesath, Costume Designer Paula Truman, Costume Supervisor Stephen Oh, Costume Supervisor
Jessica Trejos, Assistant Costume Designer
The Great • Five Days • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC
Sharon Long, Costume Designer Viveene Campbell, Costume Supervisor
Anna Cavalerie, Assistant Costume Designer Bobbie Edwards, Assistant Costume Designer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Donna Zakowska, Costume Designer
Moria Sine Clinton, Assistant Costume Designer Ben Philipp, Assistant Costume Designer
Ginnie Patton, Costume Supervisor Dan Hicks, Costume Supervisor
Mikita Thompson, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 1: Stranger In A Strange Land • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor
Areayl Cooper, Assistant Costume Designer
Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Christine Wada, Costume Designer Nora Pederson, Costume Supervisor
Tamsin Costello, Assistant Costume Designer Carol Beadle, Assistant Costume Designer
Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Meghan Kasperlik, Costume Designer Martin Mandeville, Costume Supervisor Richard Davies, Assistant Costume Designer
Wilberth Gonzalez, Assistant Costume Designer
Star Trek: Picard • Penance • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Christine Bieselin Clark, Costume Designer Michell Ray Kenney, Costume Supervisor Allison Agler, Assistant Costume Designer
What We Do In The Shadows • The Wellness Center • FX • FX Productions
Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor
Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer
The Witcher • Family • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
Lucinda Wright, Costume Designer
Rebecca Jempson, Assistant Costume Designer
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
black-ish • That's What Friends Are For • ABC • ABC Signature
Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer
Stanley Vance Hudson, Assistant Costume Designer Suzanne M. Bantit, Costume Supervisor
Euphoria • Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close The Door • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Heidi Bivens, Costume Designer Devon Patterson, Costume Supervisor
Angelina Vito, Assistant Costume Designer
Hacks • The Captain's Wife • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer Karen Bellamy, Costume Supervisor
Only Murders In The Building • Who Is Tim Kono? • Hulu • 20th Television
Dana Covarrubias, Costume Designer Amanda Bujak, Assistant Costume Designer Amy Burt, Costume Supervisor
Pam & Tommy • Destroyer Of Worlds • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Kameron Lennox, Costume Designer Danielle Baker, Costume Supervisor
Petra Larsen, Assistant Costume Designer
The White Lotus • Arrivals • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Alex Bovaird, Costume Designer
Brian Sprouse, Assistant Costume Designer Eileen Stroup, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Atlanta • New Jazz • FX • FX Productions
Hiro Murai, Directed by
Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Bill Hader, Directed by
Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Lucia Aniello, Directed by
The Ms. Pat Show • Baby Daddy Groundhog Day • BET+ • 20th Television, DAE Light Media, Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment
Mary Lou Belli, Directed by
Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television
Cherien Dabis, Directed by
Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television
Jamie Babbit, Directed by
Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
MJ Delaney, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Jason Bateman, Directed by
Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Ben Stiller, Directed by
Squid Game • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Directed by
Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Mark Mylod, Directed by
Succession • The Disruption • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Cathy Yan, Directed by
Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Lorene Scafaria, Directed by
Yellowjackets • Pilot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One
Karyn Kusama, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Danny Strong, Directed by
The Dropout • Green Juice • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Michael Showalter, Directed by
The Dropout • Iron Sisters • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Francesca Gregorini, Directed by
MAID • Sky Blue • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix
John Wells, Directed by
Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
Hiro Murai, Directed by
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Mike White, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show • Save My Edges, I'm A Donor! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Bridget Stokes, Directed by
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Union Busting • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Paul Pennolino, Directed by Christopher Werner, Directed by
Late Night With Seth Meyers • Episode 1252 • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video
Alexander J. Vietmeier, Directed by
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Artistic Musical Performance By Chance The Rapper; Monologue: Ukraine & Russian War, January 6 Committee Evidence On Trump & Donald Jr.; Guest Beanie Feldstein • CBS • CBS Studios
Jim Hoskinson, Directed by
Saturday Night Live • Host: Billie Eilish • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Don Roy King, Directed by Liz Patrick, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions
Paul Dugdale, Directed by
Dave Chappelle: The Closer • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Stan Lathan, Directed by
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rotten Science
Bo Burnham, Directed by
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix
Norm Macdonald, Directed by Jeff Tomsic, Directed by
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Hamish Hamilton, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
The Andy Warhol Diaries • Shadows: Andy & Jed • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix
Andrew Rossi, Directed by
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Peter Jackson, Directed by
George Carlin's American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films
Judd Apatow, Directed by Michael Bonfiglio, Directed by
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs
Amy Poehler, Directed by
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Ian Denyer, Directed by
We Need To Talk About Cosby • Part 1 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries
W. Kamau Bell, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
Cheer • Daytona Pt. 2: If The Judges Disagree • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix
Greg Whiteley, Directed by
Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Naked • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Nneka Onuorah, Directed by
Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Aaron Krummel, Directed by
RuPaul's Drag Race • Moulin Ru: The Rusical • VH1 • World of Wonder
Nick Murray, Directed by
Top Chef • Freedmen's Town • Bravo • Magical Elves
Ari Boles, Directed by
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Laura Zempel, Editor
Julio C. Perez IV, ACE, Editor Nikola Boyanov, Editor
Aaron I. Butler, ACE, Additional Editor
Severance • In Perpetuity • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Erica Freed Marker, ACE, Editor Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor
Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor
Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Nam Na-young, Editor
Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Editor Casey Cichocki, Additional Editor
Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Ken Eluto, ACE, Editor Ellen Tam, Additional Editor
Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Jane Rizzo, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Ali Greer, Editor
Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jessica Brunetto, Editor
Insecure • Choices, Okay?! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Nena Erb, ACE, Editor
Only Murders In The Building • Fan Fiction • Hulu • 20th Television
JoAnne Marie Yarrow, ACE, Editor
Only Murders In The Building • Open And Shut • Hulu • 20th Television
Julie Monroe, Editor
Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
A.J. Catoline, ACE, Editor
Ted Lasso • Rainbow • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Melissa McCoy, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
Call Me Kat • Call Me By My Middle Name • FOX • That's Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment
Pam Marshall, Editor
How I Met Your Father • Timing Is Everything • Hulu • 20th Television
Sue Federman, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Dopesick • Black Box Warning • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
C. Chi-yoon Chung, Editor
Dopesick • First Bottle • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Douglas Crise, ACE, Editor
Pam & Tommy • I Love You, Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE, Editor
Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
David Eisenberg, Editor Anna Hauger, ACE, Editor Anthony McAfee, Editor Yoni Reiss, Editor
The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
John M. Valerio, ACE, Editor
The White Lotus • Mysterious Monkeys • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Heather Persons, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming
A Black Lady Sketch Show • Save My Edges, I'm A Donor! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Stephanie Filo, ACE, Editor Bradinn French, Editor Taylor Joy Mason, Editor
S. Robyn Wilson, Editor
Conan • Series Finale • TBS • Conaco LLC
Robert James Ashe, Lead Editor Mike Api, Editor
Christopher P. Heller, Editor Matthew Shaw, Editor
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Jordan Klepper Takes On "Wellness" Anti-Vaxxers + Fringewatching Rep. Lauren Boebert
Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Storm Choi, Editor Eric Davies, Editor Tom Favilla, Editor
Lauren Beckett Jackson, Editor Nikolai Johnson, Editor
Ryan Middleton, Editor Mark Paone, Editor Erin Shannon, Editor
Catherine Trasborg, Editor Einar Westerlund, Editor
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts • HBO/HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films
Simon Bryant, Editor Jim Clark, Editor James Collett, Editor Bill DeRonde, Editor Asaf Eisenberg, Editor Will Gilby, Editor
Lior Linevitz-Matthews, Editor Pablo Noe, Editor
Tim Perniciaro, Editor Jacob Proctor, Editor
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • The Confesstigators (segment) • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Anthony Miale, ACE, Senior Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Jabez Olssen, Editor
George Carlin's American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films
Joseph Beshenkovsky, ACE, Editor
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs
Robert A. Martinez, Editor Dan Reed, Additional Editor
Inaya Graciana Yusuf, Additional Editor
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Hamit Shonpal, Editor
The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG
Julian Hart, Editor
We Need To Talk About Cosby • Part 1 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries
Meg Ramsay, Editor
Jennifer Brooks, Additional Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program
Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Naked • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Deidre Panziera, Lead Editor Hannah Carpenter, Editor Brian Murphy, Editor
Jeanie Phillips, Editor
Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Nova Taylor, Lead Editor Sean Gill, Editor
RuPaul's Drag Race • Big Opening #1 • VH1 • World of Wonder
Jamie Martin, Lead Editor Paul Cross, Editor
Ryan Mallick, Editor Michael Roha, Editor
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars • Halftime Headliners • Paramount+ • World of Wonder
Michael Lynn Deis, Lead Editor Mary DeChambres, ACE, Editor Katherine Griffin, Editor
Laurel Mick Ostrander, Editor
Top Chef • Restaurant Wars • Bravo • Magical Elves
Steve Lichtenstein, Lead Editor Ericka Concha, Editor
Tim Daniel, Editor George Dybas, Editor Eric Lambert, Editor Anthony Rivard, Editor Jay Rogers, Editor
Sarah Goff, Additional Editor Matt Reynolds, Additional Editor Clark Vogeler, Additional Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck Mediterranean • A Yacht In Kneed • Bravo • 51 Minds
Cameron Teisher, Supervising Editor Garrett Hohendorf, Lead Editor
Bil Yoelin, Lead Editor Jonathan Anderson, Editor
Cheer • Daytona Pt. 2: If The Judges Disagree • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix
Daniel George McDonald, Supervising Editor Daniel J. Clark, Editor
Zachary Fuhrer, Editor Stefanie Maridueña, Editor Dana Martell, Editor
Jody McVeigh-Schultz, Editor Sharon Weaver, Editor David Zucker, Editor
Deadliest Catch • Five Souls On Board • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel
Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor Isaiah Camp, ACE, Supervising Editor Alexandra Moore, ACE, Editor
Adrian Orozco, Additional Editor Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Additional Editor Hugh Elliott, Additional Editor
Chris Courtner, Additional Editor
Life Below Zero • Fire In The Sky • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic
Michael Swingler, Editor Tony Diaz, Additional Editor
Matt Edwards, Additional Editor Jennifer Nelson, ACE, Additional Editor
Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Episode 1 • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix
Rachel Grierson-Johns, Editor Simon Callow-Wright, Editor John Rosser, Editor
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
American Horror Stories • Game Over • FX • 20th Television
Valerie Jackson, Department Head Hairstylist Lauren Poole, Key Hairstylist
black-ish • That's What Friends Are For • ABC • ABC Signature
Nena Ross Davis, Department Head Hairstylist Debra Brown, Key Hairstylist
Stacey Morris, Hairstylist Shirlena Allen, Hairstylist Dominique Evans, Barber Lionel Brown, Hairstylist
Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Kim Kimble, Department Head Hairstylist
Kendra Garvey, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Patricia Vecchio, Key Hairstylist
Teresita Mariscal, Hairstylist
Hacks • The Captain's Wife • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jennifer Bell, Personal Hairstylist
Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions
Natalie Driscoll, Department Head Hairstylist
Nanxy Tong-Heater, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Michelle Ceglia, Personal Hairstylist
Suzy Mazzarese, Personal Hairstylist Lauren Kress, Hairstylist
Leighann Pitchon, Hairstylist
Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Nicky Austin, Hair Designer Nicola Springall, Key Hairstylist
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling
Bridgerton • The Viscount Who Loved Me • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Erika Okvist, Hair Designer
Jenny Rhodes-McLean, Key Hairstylist Sim Camps, Additional Hairstylist
The First Lady • See Saw • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc.
Colleen LaBaff, Department Head Hairstylist Louisa Anthony, Department Head Hairstylist Lawrence Davis, Department Head Hairstylist Julie Kendrick, Personal Hairstylist
Robert Wilson, Key Hairstylist Jamika Wilson, Personal Hairstylist Evelyn Roach, Additional Hairstylist
Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Personal Hairstylist
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Kimberley Spiteri, Department Head Hairstylist Barbara Dally, Key Hairstylist
Daniel Koye, Hairstylist
Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist
Erica Adams, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist George Guzman, Hairstylist
Helena Cepeda, Additional Hairstylist
Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Sarah Hindsgaul, Department Head Hairstylist Katrina Suhre, Co-Department Head Hairstylist Brynn Berg, Co-Department Head Hairstylist Dena Gibson, Key Hairstylist
Jamie Freeman, Barber
Tariq Furgerson, Personal Hairstylist Chase Heard, Key Hairstylist Charles Grico, Hairstylist
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
America's Got Talent • Finale Results • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Michael Berger, Lighting Director William Gossett, Lighting Director Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director Matt Benson, Lighting Director Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director
Scott Chmielewski, Lighting Director
American Song Contest • Semi-Final #1 • NBC • Propagate, Universal Television Alternative Studio, American Song Contest Inc.
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer William Gossett, Lighting Director Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director Rob Koenig, Lighting Director Matt Benson, Lighting Director Darien Koop, Lighting Director Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director
Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Tom Sutherland, Lighting Designer Joe Holdman, Lighting Director Nate Files, Lighting Director
Matt McAdam, Lighting Director
The Masked Singer • Group A Semi-Final • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment and Smart Dog Media
Simon Miles, Lighting Designer Cory Fournier, Lighting Director
The Voice • Live Finale • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer Samuel Barker, Lighting Director Ronald K. Wirsgalla, Lighting Director Daniel K. Boland, Lighting Director Erin Anderson, Lighting Director Andrew Munie, Lighting Director
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director
Annie Live! • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television
Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer Pete Radice, Lighting Director
Ben Green, Lighting Director Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director Robert Styles, Lighting Director
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director Andy O'Reilly, Lighting Director Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director Erin Anderson, Lighting Director Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions
Leroy Bennett, Lighting Designer Jason Baeri, Lighting Director
The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back! • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Ed McCarthy, Lighting Director
Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director Richard Beck, Lighting Director Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director
Outstanding Main Title Design
Candy • Hulu • UCP and 20th Television
Ronnie Koff, Creative Director Peter Frankfurt, Creative Director Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor
Rob Slychuk, Animator Nader Husseini, Animator
Elizabeth Steinberg, Designer
Cowboy Bebop • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with Tomorrow Studios
Karin Fong, Creative Director Kiyoon Nam, Designer/Animator James Gardner, Designer/Animator Merrill Hall, Designer/Animator Kathy Liang, Designer
Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor
Foundation • Apple TV+ • Skydance Television for Apple
Ronnie Koff, Creative Director Zach Kilroy, Editor
Danil Krivoruchko, Animator/3D Artist James Gardner, Designer
Brandon Savoy, Designer
Lisey's Story • Apple TV+ • Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple
Karin Fong, Director Osbert Parker, Director
Henry Chang, Lead Designer/Animator Merrill Hall, Animator
Russ Gautier, Animator Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Lisa Bolan, Creative Director Tnaya Witmer, Designer Laura Perez, Designer James Hurlburt, Animator Evan Larimore, Animator
Jahmad Rollins Rollins, Animator
Pachinko • Apple TV+ • Media Res / Blue Marble Pictures in association with Apple
Angus Wall, Creative Director Nadia Tzuo, Creative Director
Florian Hoffmeister, Cinematographer Ante Cheng, Cinematographer Nathaniel Park, Lead Editor
Lucy Kim, Lead Animator
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Oliver Latta, Director/Creative Director/Art Director/Editor/Animator/3D Artist Teddy Blanks, Typographer/Typography Animation
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
American Horror Stories • Rubber(wo)man Part One And Rubber(wo)man Part Two • FX • 20th Television
Tyson Fountaine, Department Head Makeup Artist Elizabeth Kellog, Key Makeup Artist
Elizabeth Briseno, Key Makeup Artist Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist
Gage Munster, Makeup Artist Heather Cummings, Makeup Artist
Michael Johnston, Additional Makeup Artist Lufeng Qu, Additional Makeup Artist
American Horror Story: Double Feature • Gaslight • FX • 20th Television
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Mike Mekash, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Ana Gabriela Quinonez, Makeup Artist
Angelyne • The Tease • Peacock • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and The Hollywood Reporter
David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist
Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist
Anne Pala Williams, Makeup Artist Mara Rouse, Makeup Artist
Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Doniella Davy, Department Head Makeup Artist
Tara Lang Shah, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Alex French, Makeup Artist
Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions
Robin Beauchesne, Department Head Makeup Artist KarriAnn Sillay, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Angela Moos, Makeup Artist
Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist Kerrin Jackson, Makeup Artist
Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Tracy Ewell, Department Head Makeup Artist Kimberly Amacker, Key Makeup Artist
Susan Reilly Lehane, Personal Makeup Artist
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
The First Lady • Cracked Pot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc.
Carol Rasheed, Department Head Makeup Artist Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Personal Makeup Artist Valli O'Reilly, Personal Makeup Artist Chauntelle Langston, Key Makeup Artist
Milene Melendez, Key Makeup Artist
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Patricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist
Margot Boccia, Makeup Artist Tomasina Smith, Makeup Artist Michael Laudati, Makeup Artist Roberto Baez, Makeup Artist Alberto Machuca, Makeup Artist
Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist Jennifer Aspinall, Key Makeup Artist
Jason Collins, Special Makeup Effects Artist Abby Lyle Clawson, Makeup Artist
Mo Meinhart, Makeup Artist Dave Snyder, Makeup Artist Bill Myer, Makeup Artist
Victor Del Castillo, Makeup Artist
Star Trek: Picard • Hide And Seek • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Silvina Knight, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Tanya Cookingham, Key Makeup Artist
Peter De Oliveira, Makeup Artist Allyson Carey, Makeup Artist Hanny Eisen, Makeup Artist
Stranger Things • Chapter Two: Vecna's Curse • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Amy L. Forsythe, Department Head Makeup Artist Devin Morales, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist Leo Satkovitch, Key Makeup Artist
Nataleigh Verrengia, Key Makeup Artist Rocco Gaglioti, Makeup Artist
Lisa Poe, Makeup Artist Benji Dove, Makeup Artist Jan Rooney, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Angelyne • Glow In The Dark Queen Of The Universe • Peacock • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and The Hollywood Reporter
Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer
Kate Biscoe, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Abby Lyle Clawson, Key Makeup Artist Chris Burgoyne, Key Makeup Artist
Gaslit • Final Days • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group
Kazu Hiro, Prosthetic Designer Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer
Richard Redrefsen, Special Makeup Effects Artist Christopher Nelson, Special Makeup Effects Artist Michael Ornelaz, Special Makeup Effects Artist Kelly Golden, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Wilderness • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions
Justin Raleigh, Prosthetic Designer Greg Cannom, Prosthetic Designer
Thom Floutz, Special Makeup Effects Artist Chris Hampton, Special Makeup Effects Artist Kelly Golden, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Star Trek: Picard • Hide And Seek • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
James Mackinnon, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer
Kevin Kirkpatrick, Special Makeup Effects Assistant Department Head Hugo Villasenor, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Bianca Appice, Special Makeup Effects Artist Neville Page, Prosthetic Designer
Toryn Reed, Special Makeup Effects Artist Ralis Kahn, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Barrie Gower, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Duncan Jarman, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Eric Garcia, Special Makeup Effects Artist Nix Herrera, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
The Flight Attendant • The Reykjavík Ice Sculpture Festival Is Lovely This Time Of Year • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Blake Neely, Composer
Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Natalie Holt, Composer
Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television
Siddhartha Khosla, Composer
Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Christopher Willis, Composer
Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Theodore Shapiro, Composer
Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Nicholas Britell, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
1883 • 1883 • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios
Brian Tyler, Composer Breton Vivian, Composer
Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Hesham Nazih, Composer
Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
Dan Romer, Composer
A Very British Scandal • Episode 1 • Prime Video • Blueprint Television, Ltd. and Amazon Studios
Nathan Barr, Composer
The White Lotus • Mysterious Monkeys • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary produced by Noah Media Group in association with Little Monster Films
Nainita Desai, Composer
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs
David Schwartz, Composer
Return To Space • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Little Monster Films Production
Mychael Danna, Composer
Harry Gregson-Williams, Composer
They Call Me Magic • Earvin • Apple TV+ • New Slate Ventures / XTR / H.Wood Media / Delirio Films in association with Apple
Terence Blanchard, Composer
The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG
Jessica Jones, Composer
Outstanding Music Direction
43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Rickey Minor, Music Director
44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Rickey Minor, Music Director
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions
Michael Bearden, Music Director Lee Musiker, Music Director
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Adam Blackstone, Music Director
Saturday Night Live • Host: Jake Gyllenhaal • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Lenny Pickett, Music Director Leon Pendarvis, Music Director Eli Brueggemann, Music Director
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
Euphoria • All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned For A Thing I Cannot Name / Song Title: Elliot's Song • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Labrinth, Music & Lyrics
Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, Lyrics Zendaya, Lyrics
Euphoria • You Who Cannot See, Think Of Those Who Can / Song Title: I'm Tired • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Labrinth, Music & Lyrics Zendaya, Lyrics
Sam Levinson, Lyrics
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How To Chew Quietly And Influence People / Song Title: Maybe Monica • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics
Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! / Song Title: Corn Puddin' • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Cinco Paul, Music & Lyrics
This Is Us • Day Of The Wedding / Song Title: The Forever Now • NBC • 20th Television
Siddhartha Khosla, Music Taylor Goldsmith, Lyrics
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Loki • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Natalie Holt, Composer
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Siddhartha Khosla, Composer
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Theodore Shapiro, Composer
Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Jung Jae-il, Composer
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer
Outstanding Music Supervision
Better Call Saul • Black And Blue • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Thomas Golubić, Music Supervisor
Euphoria • Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close The Door • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Jen Malone, Music Supervisor Adam Leber, Music Supervisor
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor
Ozark • The Cousin Of Death • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervisor
Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Nora Felder, Music Supervisor
The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Janet Lopez, Music Supervisor
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Atlanta • FX • FX Productions
Donald Glover as Earn
Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Bill Hader as Barry Berkman / Barry Block
The Great • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC
Nicholas Hoult as Peter/Pugachev
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Martin Short as Oliver Putnam
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde
Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Brian Cox as Logan Roy
Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun
Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Adam Scott as Mark Scout
Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
The Staircase • HBO/HBO Max • A HBO Max and Annapurna Television co-production in association with EMI Pop and What's Up Films
Colin Firth as Michael Peterson
Under The Banner Of Heaven • FX • FX Productions
Andrew Garfield as Detective Jeb Pyre
Scenes From A Marriage • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sheleg, Media Res, Endeavor Content and Filmlance
Oscar Isaac as Jonathan
Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix
Station Eleven • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
Himesh Patel as Jeevan Chaudhary
Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam 'Midge' Maisel
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues
The Flight Attendant • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden
The Great • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC
Elle Fanning as Catherine The Great
Insecure • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Issa Rae as Issa
Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jean Smart as Deborah Vance
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Killing Eve • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America
Jodie Comer as Villanelle
Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde
Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One
Melanie Lynskey as Shauna
Killing Eve • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America
Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri
The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson
Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Zendaya as Rue
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
The Staircase • HBO/HBO Max • A HBO Max and Annapurna Television co-production in association with EMI Pop and What's Up Films
Toni Collette as Kathleen
Inventing Anna • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia
Julia Garner as Anna Delvey
Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Lily James as Pamela Anderson
Impeachment: American Crime Story • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions
Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp
MAID • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix
Margaret Qualley as Alex
The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie
Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Bowen Yang as Various Characters
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch
The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison
Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy
Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Park Hae-soo as Cho Sang-woo
Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
John Turturro as Irving Bailiff
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman
Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Oh Yeong-su as Oh Il-nam
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Murray Bartlett as Armond
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Jake Lacy as Shane Patton
Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Will Poulter as Billy Cutler
Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier
Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Peter Sarsgaard as Rick Mountcastle
Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Michael Stuhlbarg as Richard Sackler
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Steve Zahn as Mark Mossbacher
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson
Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Janelle James as Ava Coleman
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Kate McKinnon as Various Characters
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Juno Temple as Keeley Jones
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel
Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore
Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Jung Ho-yeon as Kang Sae-byeok
Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One
Christina Ricci as Misty
Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler
Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman
Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy
Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Sydney Sweeney as Cassie
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Connie Britton as Nicole Mossbacher
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Alexandra Daddario as Rachel Patton
Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Kaitlyn Dever as Betsy Mallum
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Natasha Rothwell as Belinda
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Sydney Sweeney as Olivia Mossbacher
Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Mare Winningham as Diane Mallum
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Saturday Night Live • Host: Jerrod Carmichael • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Jerrod Carmichael as Host
Curb Your Enthusiasm • Igor, Gregor, & Timor • HBO/HBO Max • HBO
Bill Hader as Igor/Gregor/Timor
Ted Lasso • Inverting The Pyramid Of Success • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
James Lance as Trent Crimm
Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television
Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas
Hacks • The One, The Only • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Christopher McDonald as Marty
Ted Lasso • Midnight Train To Royston • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Succession • Lion In The Meadow • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Adrien Brody as Josh Aaronson
Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
James Cromwell as Ewan Roy
Euphoria • Ruminations: Big And Little Bullys • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Colman Domingo as Ali
Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini
Ozark • You're The Boss • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Tom Pelphrey as Ben Davis
Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Hacks • The Click • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jane Adams as Nina Daniels
Hacks • Retired • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Harriet Sansom Harris as Susan
Only Murders In The Building • Double Time • Hulu • 20th Television
Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki
Hacks • Trust The Process • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Laurie Metcalf as Weed
Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Kaitlin Olson as DJ
Ted Lasso • The Signal • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Harriet Walter as Deborah
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Hope Davis as Sandi Furness
The Morning Show • Testimony • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
Marcia Gay Harden as Maggie Brener
Euphoria • Stand Still Like The Hummingbird • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Martha Kelly as Laurie
Succession • What It Takes • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Sanaa Lathan as Lisa Arthur
Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood
Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Lee You-mi as Ji-yeong
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Anacostia • YouTube • Southeast Boy Productions, LLC
Anthony A. Anderson as Sean Williams-Grey
Immoral Compass • The Roku Channel • All Things Comedy, Irwin Entertainment
Bill Burr as Rick
State Of The Union • SundanceTV • See-Saw Films in co-production with Sundance TV
Brendan Gleeson as Scott
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson • Netflix • Netflix
Tim Robinson as Various Characters
Words With Ike (Cake) • FX • FX Productions
Ikechukwu Ufomadu as Ikechukwu Ufomadu
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Intersection • YouTube • Messmerize Entertainment
Jacinte Blankenship as Jenaya
State Of The Union • SundanceTV • See-Saw Films in co-production with Sundance TV
Patricia Clarkson as Ellen
Desi Lydic Foxsplains • YouTube • Central Productions, LLC
Desi Lydic as Desi Lydic
Cooper's Bar • YouTube • Liam Films, AMC, AMC Networks Content Room
Rhea Seehorn as Kris Latimer
Bridesman • YouTube • rubbertape
Sydnee Washington as Judith
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Moon Knight • The Friendly Type • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu
Bridgerton • Capital R Rake • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown
What If...? • What If... T'Challa Became A Star-Lord? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Chadwick Boseman as Star Lord T'Challa
Big Mouth • A Very Big Mouth Christmas • Netflix • Netflix
Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress
Central Park • Central Dark • Apple TV+ • 20th Television Animation
Stanley Tucci as Bitsy
Archer • London Time • FX • FX Productions
Jessica Walter as Malory Archer
What If...? • What If... Ultron Won? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher
Outstanding Narrator
Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War • HISTORY • Six West Media group for HISTORY Channel
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Narrator
The Mating Game • In Plain Sight • Discovery+ • A Silverback Films Production for BBC, Discovery and NHK co-produced with Bilibili and France Télévisions
David Attenborough, Narrator
We Need To Talk About Cosby • Part 1 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries
W. Kamau Bell, Narrator
Serengeti II • Intrigue • Discovery+ • Produced by XIX Entertainment and John Downer Productions for the BBC, the Discovery Channel and BBC Studios Distribution
Lupita Nyong'o, Narrator
Our Great National Parks • A World Of Wonder • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Wild Space Production in association with Higher Ground Productions & Freeborne Media
Barack Obama, Narrator
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Bobby Berk, Host Karamo Brown, Host Tan France, Host Antoni Porowski, Host
Jonathan Van Ness, Host
Nailed It! • Netflix • Magical Elves for Netflix
Nicole Byer, Host
Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Mark Cuban, Host Barbara Corcoran, Host Lori Greiner, Host Robert Herjavec, Host Daymond John, Host Kevin O'Leary, Host
Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves
Padma Lakshmi, Host
Making It • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment
Amy Poehler, Host Nick Offerman, Host
RuPaul's Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder
RuPaul, Host
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO/HBO Max • HBO
Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
What We Do In The Shadows • FX • FX Productions
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Inventing Anna • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia
Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Outstanding Television Movie
Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers • Disney+ • Mandeville Films
Ray Donovan: The Movie • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, The Mark Gordan Company, David Hollander Productions
Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon • Paramount+ • MTV Entertainment Studios
The Survivor • HBO/HBO Max • HBO presents a Bron Studios and New Mandate Films Production in association with Baltimore Pictures, Endeavor Content, USC Shoah Foundation and Creative Wealth Media
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas • The Roku Channel • Lionsgate, Universal Music Group, FeigCo, The Tannenbaum Company
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Late Night With Seth Meyers • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff'rent Strokes • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D'Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back! • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions
Dave Chappelle: The Closer • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts • HBO/HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a CBS Studios production in association with Fulwell 73
Ben Winston, Executive Producer James Corden, Executive Producer Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer David Young, Co-Executive Producer Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer Diana Miller, Producer
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson • Netflix • Netflix
Zach Kanin, Executive Producer Tim Robinson, Executive Producer Akiva Schaffer, Executive Producer Ali Bell, Executive Producer
Alex Bach, Executive Producer Alice Mathias, Executive Producer
Late Night With Seth Meyers CORRECTIONS • YouTube • Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions
Seth Meyers, Executive Producer/Host Mike Shoemaker, Executive Producer
The Randy Rainbow Show • YouTube • 4 Irene Productions Inc.
Randy Rainbow, Executive Producer Victoria Varela, Producer
Michael J. Moritz Jr., Producer Jesse Kissel, Producer
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News • Paramount+ • CBS Studios, Late Night Cartoons
RJ Fried, Executive Producer Tim Luecke, Executive Producer Chris Licht, Executive Producer
Stephen T. Colbert, Executive Producer Zach Smilovitz, Co-Executive Producer Mike Leech, Co-Executive Producer
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
Between The Scenes – The Daily Show • YouTube • Central Productions, LLC
Trevor Noah, Executive Producer/Host Jennifer Flanz, Executive Producer Ramin Hedayati, Supervising Producer David Kibuuka, Supervising Producer Folake Ayiloge, Produced by
Jocelyn Conn, Producer
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night • TBS • TBS in association with Full Frontal Digital
Samantha Bee, Executive Producer/Host Allana Harkin, Executive Producer
Elisa Kreisinger, Supervising Producer Caroline Dunphy, Producer
Anthony Zaccone, Producer
RuPaul's Drag Race Whatcha Packin' With Michelle Visage • VH1 • VH1
Ray Hunt, Executive Producer
Eric Dimitratos, Co-Executive Producer Joseph Gerbino, Supervising Producer Robert Diminico, Producer
Christina D'ambrosio, Producer Michelle Visage, Producer
Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From The Show • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer Paul Briganti, Co-Executive Producer Grace Shaker, Co-Executive Producer Dina Moles, Supervising Producer Sean McIlraith, Producer
Matt Yonks, Producer
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen • Bravo • Magical Elves
Casey Kriley, Executive Producer Jo Sharon, Executive Producer
Doneen Arquines, Executive Producer Wade Sheeler, Executive Producer Hillary Olsen, Co-Executive Producer Chris King, Co-Executive Producer
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents) • FX • The New York Times and Left/Right
George Carlin's American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs
The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG
We Feed People • Disney+ • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
The Andy Warhol Diaries • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix
The Beatles: Get Back • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A TIME Studios Production in association with Creative Control and Leah Natasha Productions
100 Foot Wave • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic
We Need To Talk About Cosby • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman • Netflix • A Jax Media and Worldwide Pants Production for Netflix
The Problem With Jon Stewart • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Vice • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Vice Media LLC
The World According To Jeff Goldblum • Disney+ • Nutopia for National Geographic and Disney+
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
Changing The Game • Hulu • Hulu, Superfilms Productions, Foton Pictures, Glanzrock Productions
Alex Schmider, Produced by Clare Tucker, Produced by
Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents a McGee Media and Inkwell Media Production
Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Executive Producer Dyllan McGee, Executive Producer
Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer Lisa Heller, Executive Producer Oluwaseum Babalola, Producer
Sara Rodriguez, Senior Producer
When Claude Got Shot • PBS • 371 Productions, Inc., Independent Television Service and Black Public Media
Brad Lichtenstein, Producer Steven Cantor, Producer Jamie Schutz, Producer
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow • PBS • GBH
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home • Magnolia Network • Blind Nil
Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content for Netflix
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck Mediterranean • Bravo • 51 Minds
Cheer • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix
Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked • VH1 • World of Wonder
Selling Sunset • Netflix • Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate for Netflix
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Nailed It! • Netflix • Magical Elves for Netflix
RuPaul's Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder
Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves
The Voice • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul • Carrot And Stick • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Nick Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kathryn Madsen, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Jane Boegel, Dialogue Editor
Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor Marc Glassman, Sound Effects Editor Jeff Cranford, Foley Editor
Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist
Alex Ullrich, Foley Artist
The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 6: From The Desert Comes A Stranger • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor David Acord, Sound Editor
Angela Ang, Sound Editor Ryan Cota, Sound Editor
Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Editor David Collins, Sound Editor Alyssa Nevarez, Sound Editor Stephanie McNally, Music Editor Margie O'Malley, Foley Artist Andrea Gard, Foley Artist
Sean England, Foley Artist
Loki • Journey Into Mystery • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Brad Semenoff, Sound Editor
Steve Slanec, Sound Editor Kyrsten Mate, Sound Editor Adam Kopald, Sound Editor Joel Raabe, Sound Editor Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor Ed Hamilton, Music Editor
Nashia Wachsman, Music Editor Shelley Roden, Foley Artist John Roesch, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Picard • Penance • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Michael Schapiro, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Sean Hessinger, Dialogue Editor
Alex Pugh, Sound Editor Clay Weber, Foley Editor John Sanacore, Foley Editor Ben Schorr, Music Editor
Katherine Harper, Foley Artist Ginger Geary, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds • Memento Mori • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Michael Schapiro, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kip Smedley, Sound Designer
Clay Weber, Sound Editor John Sanacore, Sound Editor David Barbee, Sound Editor Matt Decker, Music Editor Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist Rick Owens, Foley Artist
Chris Moriana, Foley Artist
Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Will Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Ryan Cole, MPSE, Sound Editor Korey Pereira, MPSE, Sound Editor Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor Ken McGill, MPSE, Foley Editor Steven Baine, Foley Artist
David Klotz, Music Editor
Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Brad Beaumont, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer Eliot Connors, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer Shannon Beaumont, ADR / Dialogue Editor
Alex Ephraim, MPSE, Foley Editor Alexander Temple, Music Editor Alex Seaver, Music Editor
Dan O'Connell, Foley Artist John Cucci, Foley Artist
Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor John Creed, Dialogue Editor
Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Editor Clay Weber, Sound Editor
Darrin Mann, Sound Editor Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist Chris Moriana, Foley Artist
Cobra Kai • The Rise • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Patrick Hogan, Sound Supervisor Daniel Salas, Sound Editor
Jesse Pomeroy, Sound Editor Gary DeLeone, Sound Editor Nick Papalia, Sound Editor Andres Locsey, Music Editor Mitchell Cohen, Foley Artist
Love, Death + Robots • In Vaulted Halls Entombed • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix
Brad North, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Anthony Zeller, Foley Editor
Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor Zane Bruce, Foley Artist Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist
Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Brent Findley, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Ashley Harvey, Dialogue Editor
Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor Mark Cleary, Sound Effects Editor Jordan McClain, Foley Editor Sharyn Gersh, MPSE, Music Editor Richard David Brown, Music Editor Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist
Matt Salib, Foley Artist
What We Do In The Shadows • The Escape • FX • FX Productions
Steffan Falesitch, Sound Supervisor Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor David Barbee, MPSE, Sound Editor John Guentner, Foley Editor
Sam Lewis, Foley Editor Steve Griffen, Music Editor Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special
American Horror Story: Double Feature • Gaslight • FX • 20th Television
Christian Buenaventura, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor Steve Suhr, Dialogue Editor
David Beadle, Dialogue Editor
Tim Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor Zheng Jia, Sound Effects Editor Samuel Muñoz, Foley Editor
Sean McGuire, Music Editor Noel Vought, Foley Artist
Gaslit • Year Of The Rat • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group
Kevin Buchholz, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Stefani Feldman, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Sang Kim, Dialogue Editor
Dan Kremer, Sound Effects Editor
Adam Parrish-King, Sound Effects Editor Sam Munoz, Foley Editor
Jordan Aldinger, Foley Editor Ben Zales, Music Editor Chris Rummel, Music Editor
Jacob McNaughton, Foley Artist Noel Vought, Foley Artist
Midnight Mass • Book VII: Revelation • Netflix • Intrepid Pictures for Netflix
Trevor Gates, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Jonathan Wales, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor
Jason Dotts, Dialogue / ADR Editor Michael Baird, Dialogue / ADR Editor Paul Knox, Sound Effects Editor Russell Topal, Sound Effects Editor James Miller, Sound Effects Editor
Matthew Thomas Hall, Sound Effects Editor Mark Coffey, Sound Effects Editor
Amy Barber, Foley Editor Julia Huberman, Foley Editor
Brett "Snacky" Pierce, Music Editor Ben Parker, Foley Artist
Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist
Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Mac Smith, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kimberly Patrick, Sound Editor
Vanessa Lapato, Sound Editor Matt Hartman, Sound Editor Teresa Eckton, Sound Editor Tim Farrell, Sound Editor
Leo Marcil, Sound Editor Joel Raabe, Sound Editor Ian Chase, Sound Editor
Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor Stephanie Lowry, Music Editor Carl Sealove, Music Editor
Dan O'Connell, Foley Artist John Cucci, MPSE, Foley Artist
Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
Bradley North, MPSE, Sound Supervisor Tiffany S. Griffith, Dialogue Editor Chuck Michael, Sound Effects Editor Matt Manselle, Foley Editor
Matt Kelsey, Foley Editor Lodge Worster, Music Editor Brian Straub, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Martin Kwok, Supervising Sound Editor / Dialogue Editor Emile De La Rey, Sound Editor
Matt Stutter, Sound Editor Michael Donaldson, Foley Editor Stephen Gallagher, Music Editor
Tane Upjohn-Beatson, Music Editor Simon Riley, Foley Artist
George Carlin's American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films
Bobby Mackston, Sound Supervisor Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor
Joseph Beshenkovsky, Sound Effects Editor
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs
Anthony Vanchure, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Daniel Pagan, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Mike James Gallagher, Sound Effects Editor Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor
Bryant Furhman, Music Editor
McCartney 3, 2, 1 • The People We Loved Were Loving Us! • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications
Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor Leff Lefferts, Sound Editor
Bjorn Ole Schroeder, Sound Editor
E. Larry Oatfield, Sound Editor Kim Foscato, Sound Editor
The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG
Maria Kelly, Dialogue Editor Chad Orororo, Sound Designer
Nirupama Rajendran, Sound Effects Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul • Carrot And Stick • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer Philip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer
Euphoria • Stand Still Like The Hummingbird • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Anne Jimkes-Root, Re-Recording Mixer Chris David, Re-Recording Mixer Austin Roth, Re-Recording Mixer
Sean O'Malley, Production Mixer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Ron Bochar, Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Price, CAS, Production Mixer George A. Lara, Foley Mixer
Stewart Lerman, Scoring Mixer
Ozark • Sanctified • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer Akira Fukasawa, Production Mixer
Amy Barber, Foley Mixer
Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Will Files, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer
Craig Henighan, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Michael P. Clark, CAS, Production Mixer
Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Nicholas Renbeck, Re-Recording Mixer Andy Kris, Re-Recording Mixer
Ken Ishii, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Dopesick • Pseudo-Addiction • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer Jay Meagher, CAS, Production Mixer
Gaslit • Final Days • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group
John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer Devendra Cleary, CAS, Production Mixer
Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer Tamás Csaba, Production Mixer Scott Michael Smith, Score Mixer
Pam & Tommy • The Master Beta • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer Juan Cisneros, Production Mixer
The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Christian Minkler, Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer Walter Anderson, Production Mixer Jeffrey Roy, ADR Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Barry • all the sauces • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Teddy Salas, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott Harber, CAS, Production Mixer
Curb Your Enthusiasm • IRASSHAIMASE! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO
Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer Chuck Buch, CAS, Production Mixer Michael Miller, ADR Mixer
Hacks • The Captain's Wife • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer
Jim Lakin, Production Mixer
Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television
Lindsey Alvarez, Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Joseph White Jr., Production Mixer
Ted Lasso • Rainbow • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer David Lascelles, Production Mixer Arno Stephanian, Foley Mixer
What We Do In The Shadows • The Casino • FX • FX Productions
Diego Gat, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Sam Ejnes, Re-Recording Mixer
Rob Beal, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions
Paul Wittman, Production Mixer Tom Elmhirst, Music Mixer
Eric Schilling, Music Mixer
Josh Morton, Re-Recording Mixer Kristian Pedregon, Re-Recording Mixer Shane O'Connor, Re-Recording Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited
Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer John Harris, Music Mixer
Eric Schilling, Music Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer Eric Johnston, Playback Mixer
Josh Morton, Package Mixer Ron Reaves, FOH Music Mixer
Jeffrey Michael Peterson, FOH Production Mixer Mike Parker, Monitor Mixer
Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer
Juan Pablo Velasco, Pro Tools Playback Mixer Aaron Walk, Pro Tools Playback Mixer
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • First Show Back With An Audience, Dana Carvey As Joe Biden, Interview With Jon Stewart, And Jon Batiste Performs "Freedom" • CBS • CBS Studios
Pierre de Laforcade, Production Mixer Harvey Goldberg, Broadcast Music Mixer Alan Bonomo, Monitor Mixer
Tom Herrmann, Front of House Mixer
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer Alex Guessard, FOH Production Mixer Dave Natale, FOH Music Mixer
Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer Pablo Munguia, Pro Tools Playback Mixer
Saturday Night Live • Host: John Mulaney • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal television and Broadway Video
Robert Palladino, CAS, Production Mixer Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer
Bob Selitto, FOH Music Mixer
Frank J. Duca Jr., CAS, FOH/Foldback Mixer Caroline Sanchez, FOH Production Mixer Josiah Gluck, CAS, Music Mixer
Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer Douglas Nightwine, Monitor Mixer William Taylor, CAS, Sound Effects mixer Devin Emke, Package Mixer
Eric Pfeifer, Package Mixer Andrew Guastella, Package Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Michael Hedges, Re-Recording Mixer Brent Burge, Re-Recording Mixer Alexis Feodoroff, Re-Recording Mixer Giles Martin, Music Mixer
George Carlin's American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films
Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer Jason Gaya, Re-Recording Mixer Brad Bergbom, Production Mixer Kevin Rosen Quan, Production Mixer
Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Becoming 100% That Bitch • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Erik Brena, Re-Recording Mixer Ross D'Alessandro, Production Mixer Julianne Kane, Production Mixer Deanna Decenario, Production Mixer
McCartney 3, 2, 1 • These Things Bring You Together • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications
Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Laura Cunningham, Production Mixer
RuPaul's Drag Race • Big Opening #1 • VH1 • World of Wonder
Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer David Nolte, Production Mixer
Glenn Gaines, Production Mixer
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Tom O'Pray, Re-Recording Mixer Renato Ferrari, Production Mixer
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie
The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor
Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor
John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor Enrico Damm, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor
Robin Hackl, Image Engine Visual Effects Supervisor Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor
Foundation • Apple TV+ • Skydance Television for Apple
Chris MacLean, Overall VFX Supervisor Addie Manis, Overall VFX Supervisor Mike Enriquez, VFX Supervisor
Victoria Keeling, On-Set VFX Producer Chris Keller, VFX Supervisor, DNEG Jess Brown, VFX Producer, DNEG
Nicholas Hernandez, VFX Supervisor, Rodeo Richard Clegg, VFX Supervisor, Outpost
Lost In Space • Netflix • Legendary for Netflix Jabbar Raisani, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor Terron Pratt, Visual Effects Producer
Troy Davis, Visual Effects Supervisor Dirk Valk, Previs Supervisor
Jed Glassford, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor Niklas Jacobson, Visual Effects Supervisor
Juri Stanossek, Visual Effects Supervisor
Jared Higgins, Visual Effects Production Manager Paul Benjamin, Special Effects Coordinator
Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Michael Maher Jr., VFX Supervisor Marion Spates, VFX Supervisor Jabbar Raisani, VFX Supervisor Terron Pratt, VFX Producer
Ashley J. Ward, Associate VFX Producer Julien Hery, VFX Supervisor
Niklas Jacobson, VFX Supervisor Manolo Mantero, VFX Supervisor Neil Eskuri, VFX Supervisor
The Witcher • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
Dadi Einarsson, Overall VFX Supervisor Gavin Round, Overall VFX Producer Bruno Baron, VFX Supervisor
Matthias Bjarnason, VFX Supervisor Sebastien Francoeur, VFX Supervisor Aleksandar Pejic, VFX Supervisor Oliver Cubbage, VFX Supervisor Mateusz Tokarz, VFX Supervisor
Stefano Pepin, Production SFX Supervisor
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode
The Man Who Fell To Earth • Hallo, Spaceboy • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, CBS Studios Inc., Secret Hideout, Timberman & Beverly, StudioCanal
Jason Michael Zimmerman, Lead VFX Supervisor/ Supervising Producer Aleksandra Kochoska, Senior VFX Producer
Shawn Ewashko, Senior VFX Coordinator Simon Carr, VFX Supervisor
Elizabeth Alvarez, Senior VFX Coordinator Richard R Reed, VFX Supervisor (Cinesite) Jesper Kjolsrud, VFX Supervisor (Outpost VFX) Anna James, VFX Producer
Neal Champion, SFX Supervisor
SEE • Rock-a-Bye • Apple TV+ • Chernin Entertainment / Endeavor Content in association with Apple
Chris Wright, Overall VFX Supervisor Parker Chehak, Overall VFX Producer Scott Riopelle, On-Set VFX Supervisor Javier Roca, VFX Supervisor (El Ranchito)
Tristan Zerafa, VFX Supervisor (Pixomondo) Nathan Overstrom, VFX Supervisor (Zoic Studios) Sam O'Hare, VFX Supervisor (Chickenbone FX) Tony Kenny, SPFX Coordinator
Tamriko Bardo, Senior VFX Coordinator
Snowpiercer • A Beacon For Us All • TNT • TNT in association with Tomorrow Studios and CJ Entertainment
Geoff Scott, Series Visual Effects Supervisor Darren Bell, Series Visual Effects Producer
Chris Ryan, Series On-set Visual Effects Supervisor & CG Supervisor Christine Galvan, Series Visual Effects Production Manager
Anita Milias, Series Visual Effects Production Coordinator Jordan Acomba, Series Visual Effects Editor
Jason Snea, Visual Effects Compositor: Series VFX Production Team Hannes Poser, Visual Effects Supervisor: Image Engine
Jamie Barty, Visual Effects Supervisor: FuseFX
Squid Game • VIPS • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Cheong Jai-hoon, VFX Supervisor Kang Moon-jung, CG Supervisor (3D) Kim Hye-jin, VFX Producer
Jo Hyun-jin, Layout Lead
Kim Seong-cheol, Matte Painting Supervisor Lee Jae-bum, Animation Supervisor
Shin Min-soo, CG Supervisor (2D)
Seok Jong-yeon, Compositing Supervisor Jun Sung-man, Compositing Supervisor
Vikings: Valhalla • The Bridge • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Ben Mossman, VFX Supervisor Melanie Callaghan, VFX Producer Vishal Rustgi, VFX Producer
Troy Tylka, CG Supervisor Mina Gaued, 2D Supervisor Jorge Perez, Lighting Lead Liz Sui, DMP Lead
Blayke Nadeau, FX Lead Summer Zong, Asset Lead
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program
Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Wade Allen, Stunt Coordinator
Cobra Kai • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Ken Barefield, Stunt Coordinator
Hawkeye • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Heidi Moneymaker, Stunt Coordinator Noon Orsatti, Stunt Coordinator
Peacemaker • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with The Safran Company, Troll Court Entertainment, DC and Warner Bros. Television
Wayne Dalglish, Stunt Coordinator Gaston Morrison, Stunt Coordinator
The Righteous Gemstones • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rough House
John Copeman, Stunt Coordinator
What We Do In The Shadows • FX • FX Productions
Tig Fong, Stunt Coordinator
JF Lachapelle, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
The Blacklist • NBC • Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television
Cort L. Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator
The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator
Moon Knight • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Olivier Schneider, Stunt Coordinator Yves Girard, Stunt Coordinator
9-1-1: Lone Star • FOX • 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision
Buddy Sosthand, Stunt Coordinator
Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator
The Witcher • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
Adam Horton, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Clay Cullen, Stunt Performer David Castillo, Stunt Performer Jolene Van Vugt, Stunt Performer Chris Morrison, Stunt Performer
The Blacklist • Between Sleep And Awake • NBC • Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television
Chad Michael Hessler, Stunt Performer
Hawkeye • Echoes • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Carl Richard Burden, Stunt Performer Noon Orsatti, Stunt Performer
Renae Moneymaker, Stunt Performer Crystal Hooks, Stunt Performer
Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Daren Nop, Stunt Performer Jamel Blissat, Stunt Performer Estelle Darnault, Stunt Performer Sara Leal, Stunt Performer
Squid Game • Stick To The Team • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Lim Tae-hoon, Stunt Performer Shim Sang-min, Stunt Performer Kim Cha-i, Stunt Performer
Lee Tae-young, Stunt Performer
Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Matthew Scheib, Stunt Performer Jura Yury Kruze, Stunt Performer
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series
American Idol • Disney Night • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment
Charles Ciup, Technical Director David Bernstein, Technical Director Bettina Levesque, Camera
Bert Atkinson, Camera Damien Tuffereau, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera
Bruce Green, Camera Daryl Studebaker, Camera Mike Carr, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera Nathanial Havholm, Camera Easter Xua, Camera
Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera Ed Horton, Camera
Brian Reason, Camera Keith Dicker, Camera Adam Margolis, Camera Ron Lehman, Camera
Christopher Gray, Video Control Luke Chantrell, Video Control
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Robert Glasper Performs "Heaven's Here" • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Mike Williams, Technical Director Matt Muro, Camera
Rich York, Camera Tim Quigley, Camera Phil Salanto, Camera
Ricardo Sarmiento, Camera Joel Sadler, Camera
Dancing With The Stars • Horror Night • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Charles Ciup, Technical Director Christine Salomon, Technical Director Brian Reason, Camera
Bettina Levesque, Camera Daryl Studebaker, Camera Bruce Green, Camera
Bert Atkinson, Camera Nat Havholm, Camera Ron Lehman, Camera Mike Carr, Camera Adam Margolis, Camera
Damien Tuffereau, Camera Easter Xua, Camera
Derek Pratt, Camera Mark Koonce, Camera
Allen Merriweather, Camera Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera Luke Chantrell, Video Control Ed Moore, Video Control
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Union Busting • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Dave Saretsky, Technical Director Dante Pagano, Camera
John Harrison, Camera Rich Freedman, Camera Ken Thompson, Camera Yayo Vang, Camera
Elizabeth Cavanagh, Camera Wyatt Maker, Camera
John Schwartz, Camera Augie Yuson, Video Control
The Masked Singer • Masks Back -- The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly -- Round 1 • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment and Smart Dog Media
Christine Salomon, Technical Director Nat Havholm, Camera
Mark Koonce, Camera Brett Crutcher, Camera Adam Margolis, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera Ron Lehman, Camera Bert Atkinson, Camera
Bettina Levesque, Camera Jeff Wheat, Camera
Kary D'Alessandro, Camera Daryl Studebaker, Camera John Goforth, Camera
Cary Symmons, Camera Sean Flannery, Camera
Darin Gallacher, Video Control Chris Hill, Video Control
The Voice • Live Top 10 Performances • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Allan Wells, Technical Director Danny Bonilla, Camera
Mano Bonilla, Camera Martin J. Brown Jr., Camera Robert Burnette, Camera Suzanne Ebner, Camera Guido Frenzel, Camera
Alex Hernandez, Camera Marc Hunter, Camera Scott Hylton, Camera Kathrine Iacofano, Camera Scott Kaye, Camera
Steve Martynuk, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera Steve Simmons, Camera Terrance Ho, Video Control
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special
57th Academy Of Country Music Awards • Prime Video • MRC and Academy of Country Music
Eric Becker, Technical Director Iqbal Hans, Technical Director Danny Bonilla, Camera
Mano Bonilla, Camera Davide Carline, Camera Robert Del Russo, Camera Suzanne Ebner, Camera Darla Elledge, Camera Freddy Frederick Jr., Camera Pat Gleason, Camera
Ed Horton, Camera Garrett Hurt, Camera Kat Kallergis, Camera Jay Kulick, Camera
Steve Martyniuk, Camera Allen Merriweather, Camera Lyn Nolad, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera John Perry, Camera David Plakos, Camera Easter Xua, Camera Danny Webb, Camera
Terrance Ho, Video Control Guy Jones, Video Control Kevin Faust, Video Control
Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions
Michael Anderson, Technical Director Dan Winterburn, Technical Director Danny Webb, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera David Eastwood, Camera Vincent Foilett, Camera
Allen Merriweather, Camera Bruce Green, Camera Robert Del Russo, Camera Brian Lataille, Camera Keith Dicker, Camera Patrick Gleason, Camera Danny Bonilla, Camera
Rob Vuona, Camera Dave Rudd, Camera Keyan Safyari, Camera
Freddy Frederick, Camera Gabriel De La Perna, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera
David Carline, Camera Kosta Krstic, Camera Terrance Ho, Video Control Joey Lopez, Video Control
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited
Eric Becker, Technical Director Ken Shapiro, Technical Director Danny Bonilla, Camera
Michael Carr, Camera Suzanne Ebner, Camera Sean Flannery, Camera Jeremy Freeman, Camera Helena Jackson, Camera Tore Livia, Camera
Steve Martyniuk, Camera Allen Merriweather, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera
John Perry, Camera David Plakos, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera Keyan Safyari, Camera Chad Smith, Camera Easter Xua, Camera
Guy Jones, Video Control Kevin Faust, Video Control
2021 MTV Video Music Awards • MTV • MTV Entertainment Studios, Den Of Thieves
Eric Becker, Technical Director Mike Williams, Technical Director Shaun Harkins, Camera
John Lee, Camera Rich York, Camera
David Trenkle, Camera Nat Havholm, Camera Robert Del Russo, Camera Mark Renaudin, Camera Tore Livia, Camera
Rob Balton, Camera Jimmy O'Donnell, Camera
Marc Bloomgarden, Camera Ray Hoover, Camera
Daniel Paulet, Camera Kurt Decker, Camera Jay Kulick, Camera Jeff Latonero, Camera Jofre Rosaro, Camera
J.M. Hurley, Video Control Bob Benedetti, Video Control
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions
Lori Gallati, Technical Director Rob Balton, Camera
Jerry Cancel, Camera Eli Clarke, Camera
Robert Del Russo, Camera Dave Driscoll, Camera
Jay Kulick, Camera Jeff Latonero, Camera Lyn Noland, Camera
Mark Renaudin, Camera Carlos Rios, Camera Jim Scurti, Camera
Tim Quigley, Camera Dan Zadwarny, Camera
J.M. Hurley, Video Control
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary • Pilot • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Quinta Brunson, Written by
Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Duffy Boudreau, Written by
Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Alec Berg, Written by Bill Hader, Written by
Hacks • The One, The Only • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Lucia Aniello, Written by Paul W. Downs, Written by Jen Statsky, Written by
Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television
Steve Martin, Written by John Hoffman, Written by
Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Jane Becker, Written by
What We Do In The Shadows • The Casino • FX • FX Productions
Sarah Naftalis, Written by
What We Do In The Shadows • The Wellness Center • FX • FX Productions
Stefani Robinson, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Better Call Saul • Plan And Execution • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Thomas Schnauz, Written by
Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Chris Mundy, Written by
Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Dan Erickson, Written by
Squid Game • One Lucky Day • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Written by
Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Jesse Armstrong, Written by
Yellowjackets • F Sharp • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One
Jonathan Lisco, Written by Ashley Lyle, Written by Bart Nickerson, Written by
Yellowjackets • Pilot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One
Ashley Lyle, Written by Bart Nickerson, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Danny Strong, Written by
The Dropout • I'm In A Hurry • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Elizabeth Meriwether, Written for Television by
Impeachment: American Crime Story • Man Handled • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions
Sarah Burgess, Written by
MAID • Snaps • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix
Molly Smith Metzler, Written by
Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
Patrick Somerville, Written by
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.
Mike White, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Tracey Ashley, Head Writer Robin Thede, Writer Alrinthea Carter, Writer Michelle Davis, Writer Sonia Denis, Writer Jonterri Gadson, Writer Chloé Hilliard, Writer Shenovia Large, Writer Natalie McGill, Writer
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Dan Amira, Head Writer
Lauren Sarver Means, Senior Writer Daniel Radosh, Senior Writer
David Angelo, Writer Devin Delliquanti, Writer Zach DiLanzo, Writer Jennifer Flanz, Writer Jason Gilbert, Writer Josh Johnson, Writer David Kibuuka, Writer Matt Koff, Writer
Christiana Mbakwe, Writer Trevor Noah, Writer Joseph Opio, Writer Randall Otis, Writer
Kat Radley, Writer Scott Sherman, Writer Ashton Womack, Writer
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Daniel O'Brien, Senior Writer Owen Parsons, Senior Writer Charlie Redd, Senior Writer Joanna Rothkopf, Senior Writer Seena Vali, Senior Writer Johnathan Appel, Writer
Ali Barthwell, Writer Tim Carvell, Writer Liz Hynes, Writer Greg Iwinski, Writer Ryan Ken, Writer Mark Kramer, Writer Sofía Manfredi, Writer John Oliver, Writer
Taylor Kay Phillips, Writer Chrissy Shackelford, Writer
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios
Ariel Dumas, Head Writer Jay Katsir, Head Writer Delmonte Bent, Written by Michael Brumm, Written by Aaron Cohen, Written by
Stephen T. Colbert, Written by Paul Dinello, Written by
Glenn Eichler, Written by Gabe Gronli, Written by Barry Julien, Written by
Michael Cruz Kayne, Written by Eliana Kwartler, Written by Matt Lappin, Written by Caroline Lazar, Written by Pratima Mani, Written by
Felipe Torres Medina, Written by Opus Moreschi, Written by Carley Moseley, Written by Asher Perlman, Written by
Tom Purcell, Written by Kate Sidley, Written by Brian Stack, Written by
John Thibodeaux, Written by Steve Waltien, Written by
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Michael Che, Head Writer Alison Gates, Head Writer Streeter Seidell, Head Writer Colin Jost, Head Writer
Kent Sublette, Head Writer Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer Dan Bulla, Written by
Mike DiCenzo, Written by Billy Domineau, Written by Alex English, Written by Martin Herlihy, Written by Steve Higgins, Written by John Higgins, Written by Vanessa Jackson, Written by Erik Kenward, Written by Tesha Kondrat, Written by Ben Marshall, Written by Lorne Michaels, Written by Jake Nordwind, Written by Ben Silva, Written by
Will Stephen, Written by Celeste Yim, Written by Anna Drezen, Written by Steven Castillo, Written by Rob Klein, Written by Jasmine Pierce, Written by
Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer
Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Update Written by Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written by Josh Patten, Weekend Update Written by
Mark Steinbach, Weekend Update Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
Ali Wong: Don Wong • Netflix • A24 for Netflix
Ali Wong, Written by
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary For Democracy • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Ian Berger, Writer Devin Delliquanti, Writer Jennifer Flanz, Writer Jordan Klepper, Writer Zhubin Parang, Writer Scott Sherman, Writer
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rotten Science
Jerrod Carmichael, Written by
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) • Netflix • All Things Comedy for Netflix
Nicole Byer, Written by
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix
Norm Macdonald, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
The Andy Warhol Diaries • Shadows: Andy & Jed • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix
Andrew Rossi, Written by
How To With John Wilson • How To Appreciate Wine • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Atlantic Pictures, Johns Movies and Blow Out Productions
John Wilson, Written by Michael Koman, Written by Susan Orlean, Written by Conner O'Malley, Written by
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs
Mark Monroe, Written by
The Problem With Jon Stewart • The Economy • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple
Chelsea Devantez, Head Writer Jon Stewart, Writer
Kristen Acimovic, Writer
The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG
Felicity Morris, Written by