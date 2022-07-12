2022 Emmy Nominations Revealed

The 74th annual Emmy nominations have been released, and as has happened in the last few years, genre TV is doing pretty well. Series like Loki, What If...?, and The Boys join traditional critical darlings like The Great and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to form a diverse slate of nominees. Stranger Things earned 13 nominations, and Loki nabbed 6. Picard, the Paramount+ series that carries on the story of Star Trek: The Next Generation, earned 4 of its own.

Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment will produce this year's Emmy Awards, set to air Sept. 12 on NBC and Peacock at 5 p.m. PT. Ian Stewart, Reginald Hudlin, Byron Phillips and Jane Mun will executive produce the live three-hour telecast that will air globally, with D+D's Hamish Hamilton as director. A host has not yet been named.

Outstanding Animated Program

Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Bob's Burgers • Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner • FOX • 20th Television

Rick And Morty • Mort Dinner Rick Andre • Adult Swim • Rick and Morty LLC

The Simpsons • Pixelated And Afraid • FOX • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

What If...? • What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead Of His Hands? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

The Boys Presents: Diabolical • John And Sun-Hee • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures

Love, Death + Robots • Jibaro • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Robot Chicken • Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U • Adult Swim • A Stoopid Buddy Stoodios production with Williams Street

Star Wars: Visions • The Duel • Disney+ • Kamikaze Douga and Lucasfilm Ltd.

When Billie Met Lisa • Disney+ • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

The Flight Attendant • Seeing Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Nina Ruscio, Production Designer Josh Lusby, Art Director

Mari Lappalainen, Art Director Matt Callahan, Set Decorator

Ozark • The Beginning Of The End • Let The Great World Spin • Sanctified • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

David Bomba, Production Designer Sean Ryan Jennings, Art Director Kim Leoleis, Set Decorator

Severance • Good News About Hell • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Jeremy Hindle, Production Designer Nick Francone, Production Designer Angelica Borrero-Fortier, Art Director Andrew Baseman, Set Decorator

Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Chae Kyoung-sun, Production Designer Gim En-jee, Art Director

Kim Jeong-gon, Set Decorator

Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer Marci Mudd, Art Director

George DeTitta, Jr., Set Decorator

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Laura Fox, Production Designer Charles Varga, Art Director Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

The Gilded Age • Never The New • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television

Bob Shaw, Production Designer Larry Brown, Art Director

Laura Ballinger Gardner, Art Director Regina Graves, Set Decorator

The Great • Wedding • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC

Francesca di Mottola, Production Designer Emma Painter, Art Director

Monica Alberte, Set Decorator

Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Kasra Farahani, Production Designer Natasha Gerasimova, Art Director Claudia Bonfe, Set Decorator

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Bill Groom, Production Designer Neil Prince, Art Director

Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Chris Trujillo, Production Designer Sean Brennan, Art Director

Jess Royal, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Bob Hearts Abishola • Bowango • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Francoise Cherry-Cohen, Production Designer Gail L. Russell, Art Director

Ann Shea, Set Decorator

Emily In Paris • The Cook, The Thief, Her Ghost And His Lover • Scents & Sensibility • French Revolution • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix

Anne Seibel, Production Designer Beniôt Tételin, Art Director

Christelle Maisonneuve, Set Decorator

Hacks • Trust The Process • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Alec Contestabile, Production Designer Rob Tokarz, Art Director

Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator

Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television

Curt Beech, Production Designer Jordan Jacobs, Art Director

Rich Murray, Set Decorator

Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Bo Welch, Production Designer Don Macaulay, Art Director Carol Lavallee, Set Decorator

Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Paul Cripps, Production Designer Stacey Dickinson, Art Director

United States Of Al • Kiss/Maach • Divorce/Talaq • Sock/Jeraab • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Daren Janes, Production Designer Susan Mina Eschelbach, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Anybody Have Something I Can Flog Myself With? • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Cindy Chao, Production Designer Michele Yu, Production Designer Lizzie Boyle, Set Decorator

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Colbert's "Lord Of The Rings" Rap Celebrates 20 Years Of The Greatest Trilogy In Movie History • CBS • CBS Studios

Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer Larry Hartman, Production Designer Brendan Hurley, Art Director

Riley Mellon, Art Director

Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Thomas Rouse, Production Designer Josh Smith, Art Director

RuPaul's Drag Race • Catwalk • VH1 • World of Wonder

Gianna Costa, Production Designer Allison Spain, Art Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Kim Kardashian • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Eugene Lee, Production Designer Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer

Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer

N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer Melissa Shakun, Art Director

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited

Julio Himede, Production Designer Kristen Merlino, Art Director

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff'rent Strokes • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D'Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street

Stephan Olson, Production Designer Raf Lydon, Art Director

Jerie Kelter, Set Decorator

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

David Korins, Production Designer Margaux Lapresle, Art Director

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer Shelley Rodgers, Art Director

Maria Garcia, Art Director

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content

Willo Perron, Production Designer Steve Morden, Art Director

Marc Manabat, Set Decorator

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Wendy O'Brien, CSA, Casting by

Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by

Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO/HBO Max • HBO

Allison Jones, Casting by Ben Harris, Casting by

Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jeanne McCarthy, CSA, Casting by Nicole Abellera Hallman, CSA, Casting by

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by Tiffany Little Canfield, CSA, Casting by

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Theo Park, Casting by

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Jessica Kelly, CSA, Casting by Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by Bret Howe, CSA, Casting by

Jennifer Venditti, CSA, Original Casting/Location Casting by

Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by

Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting by Bess Fifer, CSA, Location Casting

Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Carmen Cuba, Casting by

Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by

Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by

Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One

Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting by Libby Goldstein, Casting by

Corinne Clark, CSA, Location Casting Jennifer Page, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Erica Arvold, CSA, Location Casting

The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television

Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by Mark Rutman, Casting by

Alison Goodman, CSA, Casting by

Inventing Anna • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia

Linda Lowy, CSA, Original Casting by Jamie Castro, CSA, Original Casting by Allison Estrin, CSA, Casting by

Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA, Casting by Juliette Ménager, Location Casting Simone Bär, CSA, Location Casting Alexandra Montag, Location Casting

Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by

Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, CSA, Casting by

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Meredith Tucker, Casting by Katie Doyle, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Lynne Spillman, Casting by Blair Kim, Casting by

Jazzy Collins, Casting by

Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix

Laura Ritchie, Casting by Kat Elmore, Casting by Jeffrey Marx, Casting by

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Danielle Gervais, Casting by Jessica Jorgensen, Casting by Natalie Pino, Casting by

Pamela Vallarelli, Location Casting Quinn Fegan, Location Casting

RuPaul's Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder

Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves

Samantha Hanks, Casting by Ron Mare, Casting by

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

Annie Live! • Routines: Hard Knock Life / We Got Annie / NYC • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television

Sergio Trujillo, Choreographer

Dancing With The Stars • Routines: I Got 5 On It / Dark Fantasy • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Daniella Karagach, Choreographer

The Oscars • Routine: Be Alive • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Fatima Robinson, Choreographer

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • Routine: Opening • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content

Parris Goebel, Choreographer

Step Into... The Movies With Derek And Julianne Hough • Routine: Moulin Rouge "Roxanne" • ABC • Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television

Tessandra Chavez, Choreographer Derek Hough, Choreographer

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Euphoria • Routines: Call Me Irresponsible / Holding Out For A Hero / Cheerleader • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Ryan Heffington, Choreographer

Goliath • Routine: The Pain Killer • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Fred Tallaksen, Choreographer

The Porter • Routines: Opening Stardust Dance Number / Willie Johnson Dance Number / Lucy's Featured Performance/Songbird • BET+ • Inferno Pictures / Sphere Media

Christian Vincent, Choreographer

Schmigadoon! • Routines: Corn Puddin' / Tribulation / With All Of Your Heart • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Christopher Gattelli, Choreographer

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas • Routines: It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year / We Need A Little Christmas / Just The Two Of Us • The Roku Channel • Lionsgate, Universal Music Group, FeigCo, The Tannenbaum Company

Mandy Moore, Choreographer Jillian Meyers, Choreographer

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

B Positive • Dagobah, A Room, And A Chimney Sweep • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Steven V. Silver, ASC, Director of Photography

The Conners • The Wedding Of Dan And Louise • ABC • Werner Entertainment

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography

How I Met Your Father • Pilot • Hulu • 20th Television

Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta • Three Slaps • FX • FX Productions

Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Carl Herse, Director of Photography

grown-ish • Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See • Freeform • ABC Signature

Mark Doering-Powell, ASC, Director of Photography

Hacks • The Click • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Adam Bricker, Director of Photography

Insecure • Reunited, Okay?! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment

Ava Berkofsky, Director of Photography

Russian Doll • Nowhen • Netflix • Universal Television Paper Kite Productions, Jax Media and 3 Arts Entertainment for Netflix

Ula Pontikos, BSC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Marcell Rév, HCA, Director of Photography

Loki • Lamentis • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Director of Photography

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Eric Koretz, Director of Photography

Squid Game • Stick To The Team • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Lee Hyung-deok, Director of Photography

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • Pieces Of A Man • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions

Todd Banhazl, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • Breakthrough Pain • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Checco Varese, ASC, Director of Photography

1883 • 1883 • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios

Ben Richardson, ASC, Director of Photography

1883 • Lightning Yellow Hair • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios

Christina Alexandra Voros, Director of Photography

Gaslit • Will • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group

Larkin Seiple, Director of Photography

Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Gregory Middleton, ASC, Director of Photography

Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

The Andy Warhol Diaries • Collab: Andy & Basquiat • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix

Wolfgang Held, Director of Photography

McCartney 3, 2, 1 • These Things Bring You Together • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications

Stuart Winecoff, Director of Photography

100 Foot Wave • Chapter IV – Dancing With God • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic

Mike Prickett, Director of Photography Laurent Pujol, Cinematography by

Our Great National Parks • Chilean Patagonia • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Wild Space Production in association with Higher Ground Productions & Freeborne Media

Christiaan Muñoz-Salas, Cinematography by Ignacio Walker, Cinematography by

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Andrew Muggleton, Director of Photography

We Feed People • Disney+ • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production

Kris Kaczor, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Josh Gitersonke, Director of Photography Joshua Argue, Camera

Kathryn Barrows, Camera Marc Bennett, Camera Denise Borders, Camera Petr Cikhart, Camera Dave D'Angelo, Camera Chris Ellison, Camera Adam Haisinger, Camera Kevin R. Johnson, Camera Daniel Long, Camera

Jeff Philips, Camera

Deadliest Catch • Series Body Of Work • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel

David Reichert, Director of Photography Bryan Miller, Director of Photography Kelvon Agee, Director of Photography Charlie Beck, Director of Photography Todd Stanley, Director of Photography Dave Arnold, Director of Photography Nathan Garofalos, Director of Photography Shane Moore, Director of Photography Randy Lee, Director of Photography

Jacob Tawney, Director of Photography Sam Henderson, Camera

Carson Doyle, Camera Antonio Baca, Camera

Life Below Zero • Fire In The Sky • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic

Danny Day, Director of Photography

Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography

Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • HBCYou Band • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography

RuPaul's Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • VH1 • World of Wonder

Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography Jay Mack Arnette II, Camera

Jason Cooley, Camera Pauline Edwards, Camera

Mario Panagiotopoulos, Camera Brett Smith, Camera

Jeremiah Smith, Camera Justin Umphenour, Camera Jon Schneider, Camera

Survivor • Series Body Of Work • CBS • MGM Television

Scott Duncan, Director of Photography Peter Wery, Director of Photography Russ Fill, Director of Photography

Christopher Barker, Director of Photography Granger Scholtz, Director of Photography Josh Bartel, Camera

Marc Bennett, Camera Paulo Castillo, Camera Rodney Chauvin, Camera Chris Ellison, Camera Glenn Louis Evans, Camera David J. Frederick, Camera Ben Gamble, Camera Kevin B. Garrison, Camera Nixon George, Camera

Matthias Hoffmann, Camera Toby Hogan, Camera

Efrain "Mofi" Laguna, Camera Jeff Phillips, Camera

Louis Powell, Camera

Erick G. Sarmiento, Camera Dirk Steyn, Camera

John Tattersall, Camera Holly Tompson, Camera Paulo Velozo, Camera Ryan Hermosura, Camera Callum Andrews, Camera

Outstanding Commercial

Detectives – Apple iPhone 13 Pro O Positive, Production Company Apple, Ad Agency

Everyone But Jon Hamm – Apple TV+ Hungry Man Productions, Production Company Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency

The Lost Class – Change The Ref

Hungry Man Productions, Production Company Leo Burnett Chicago, Ad Agency

Skate Nation Ghana – Meta Love Song, Production Company Droga5, Ad Agency

Teenage Dream – Sandy Hook Promise

BBDO New York, Ad Agency Smuggler, Production Company

Walter The Cat – Chevy Silverado Commonwealth//McCann, Ad Agency O Positive, Production Company

Outstanding Period Costumes

Angelyne • Glow In The Dark Queen Of The Universe • Peacock • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and The Hollywood Reporter

Danny Glicker, Costume Designer Jessica Fasman, Costume Supervisor

Adam Giradet, Assistant Costume Designer

Bridgerton • Harmony • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Sophie Canale, Costume Designer

Dougie Hawkes, Assistant Costume Designer Sarah June Mills, Assistant Costume Designer Charlotte Armstrong, Assistant Costume Designer Sanaz Missaghian, Costume Supervisor

Kevin Pratten-Stone, Costume Supervisor

The First Lady • Cracked Pot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc.

Signe Sejlund, Costume Designer Felicia Jarvis, Costume Designer Matthew Hemesath, Costume Designer Paula Truman, Costume Supervisor Stephen Oh, Costume Supervisor

Jessica Trejos, Assistant Costume Designer

The Great • Five Days • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC

Sharon Long, Costume Designer Viveene Campbell, Costume Supervisor

Anna Cavalerie, Assistant Costume Designer Bobbie Edwards, Assistant Costume Designer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Donna Zakowska, Costume Designer

Moria Sine Clinton, Assistant Costume Designer Ben Philipp, Assistant Costume Designer

Ginnie Patton, Costume Supervisor Dan Hicks, Costume Supervisor

Mikita Thompson, Costume Supervisor



Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 1: Stranger In A Strange Land • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor

Areayl Cooper, Assistant Costume Designer

Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Christine Wada, Costume Designer Nora Pederson, Costume Supervisor

Tamsin Costello, Assistant Costume Designer Carol Beadle, Assistant Costume Designer

Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Meghan Kasperlik, Costume Designer Martin Mandeville, Costume Supervisor Richard Davies, Assistant Costume Designer

Wilberth Gonzalez, Assistant Costume Designer

Star Trek: Picard • Penance • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Christine Bieselin Clark, Costume Designer Michell Ray Kenney, Costume Supervisor Allison Agler, Assistant Costume Designer

What We Do In The Shadows • The Wellness Center • FX • FX Productions

Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor

Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer

The Witcher • Family • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series

Lucinda Wright, Costume Designer

Rebecca Jempson, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

black-ish • That's What Friends Are For • ABC • ABC Signature

Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer

Stanley Vance Hudson, Assistant Costume Designer Suzanne M. Bantit, Costume Supervisor

Euphoria • Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close The Door • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Heidi Bivens, Costume Designer Devon Patterson, Costume Supervisor

Angelina Vito, Assistant Costume Designer

Hacks • The Captain's Wife • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer Karen Bellamy, Costume Supervisor

Only Murders In The Building • Who Is Tim Kono? • Hulu • 20th Television

Dana Covarrubias, Costume Designer Amanda Bujak, Assistant Costume Designer Amy Burt, Costume Supervisor

Pam & Tommy • Destroyer Of Worlds • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Kameron Lennox, Costume Designer Danielle Baker, Costume Supervisor

Petra Larsen, Assistant Costume Designer

The White Lotus • Arrivals • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Alex Bovaird, Costume Designer

Brian Sprouse, Assistant Costume Designer Eileen Stroup, Costume Supervisor



Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Atlanta • New Jazz • FX • FX Productions

Hiro Murai, Directed by

Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Bill Hader, Directed by

Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Lucia Aniello, Directed by

The Ms. Pat Show • Baby Daddy Groundhog Day • BET+ • 20th Television, DAE Light Media, Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment

Mary Lou Belli, Directed by

Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television

Cherien Dabis, Directed by

Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television

Jamie Babbit, Directed by

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

MJ Delaney, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Jason Bateman, Directed by

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Ben Stiller, Directed by

Squid Game • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Directed by

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Mark Mylod, Directed by

Succession • The Disruption • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Cathy Yan, Directed by

Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Lorene Scafaria, Directed by

Yellowjackets • Pilot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One

Karyn Kusama, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Danny Strong, Directed by

The Dropout • Green Juice • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television

Michael Showalter, Directed by

The Dropout • Iron Sisters • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television

Francesca Gregorini, Directed by

MAID • Sky Blue • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix

John Wells, Directed by

Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

Hiro Murai, Directed by

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Mike White, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Save My Edges, I'm A Donor! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Bridget Stokes, Directed by

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Union Busting • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Paul Pennolino, Directed by Christopher Werner, Directed by

Late Night With Seth Meyers • Episode 1252 • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video

Alexander J. Vietmeier, Directed by

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Artistic Musical Performance By Chance The Rapper; Monologue: Ukraine & Russian War, January 6 Committee Evidence On Trump & Donald Jr.; Guest Beanie Feldstein • CBS • CBS Studios

Jim Hoskinson, Directed by

Saturday Night Live • Host: Billie Eilish • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Don Roy King, Directed by Liz Patrick, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

Paul Dugdale, Directed by

Dave Chappelle: The Closer • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Stan Lathan, Directed by

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rotten Science

Bo Burnham, Directed by

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix

Norm Macdonald, Directed by Jeff Tomsic, Directed by

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Hamish Hamilton, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

The Andy Warhol Diaries • Shadows: Andy & Jed • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix

Andrew Rossi, Directed by

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Peter Jackson, Directed by

George Carlin's American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films

Judd Apatow, Directed by Michael Bonfiglio, Directed by

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

Amy Poehler, Directed by

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Ian Denyer, Directed by

We Need To Talk About Cosby • Part 1 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries

W. Kamau Bell, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

Cheer • Daytona Pt. 2: If The Judges Disagree • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix

Greg Whiteley, Directed by

Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Naked • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Nneka Onuorah, Directed by

Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Aaron Krummel, Directed by

RuPaul's Drag Race • Moulin Ru: The Rusical • VH1 • World of Wonder

Nick Murray, Directed by

Top Chef • Freedmen's Town • Bravo • Magical Elves

Ari Boles, Directed by

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Laura Zempel, Editor

Julio C. Perez IV, ACE, Editor Nikola Boyanov, Editor

Aaron I. Butler, ACE, Additional Editor

Severance • In Perpetuity • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Erica Freed Marker, ACE, Editor Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor

Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Nam Na-young, Editor

Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Editor Casey Cichocki, Additional Editor

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Ken Eluto, ACE, Editor Ellen Tam, Additional Editor

Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Jane Rizzo, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Ali Greer, Editor

Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jessica Brunetto, Editor

Insecure • Choices, Okay?! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment

Nena Erb, ACE, Editor

Only Murders In The Building • Fan Fiction • Hulu • 20th Television

JoAnne Marie Yarrow, ACE, Editor

Only Murders In The Building • Open And Shut • Hulu • 20th Television

Julie Monroe, Editor

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

A.J. Catoline, ACE, Editor

Ted Lasso • Rainbow • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Melissa McCoy, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Call Me Kat • Call Me By My Middle Name • FOX • That's Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment

Pam Marshall, Editor

How I Met Your Father • Timing Is Everything • Hulu • 20th Television

Sue Federman, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • Black Box Warning • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

C. Chi-yoon Chung, Editor

Dopesick • First Bottle • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Douglas Crise, ACE, Editor

Pam & Tommy • I Love You, Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE, Editor

Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

David Eisenberg, Editor Anna Hauger, ACE, Editor Anthony McAfee, Editor Yoni Reiss, Editor

The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

John M. Valerio, ACE, Editor

The White Lotus • Mysterious Monkeys • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Heather Persons, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Save My Edges, I'm A Donor! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Stephanie Filo, ACE, Editor Bradinn French, Editor Taylor Joy Mason, Editor

S. Robyn Wilson, Editor

Conan • Series Finale • TBS • Conaco LLC

Robert James Ashe, Lead Editor Mike Api, Editor

Christopher P. Heller, Editor Matthew Shaw, Editor

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Jordan Klepper Takes On "Wellness" Anti-Vaxxers + Fringewatching Rep. Lauren Boebert

Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Storm Choi, Editor Eric Davies, Editor Tom Favilla, Editor

Lauren Beckett Jackson, Editor Nikolai Johnson, Editor

Ryan Middleton, Editor Mark Paone, Editor Erin Shannon, Editor

Catherine Trasborg, Editor Einar Westerlund, Editor

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts • HBO/HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films

Simon Bryant, Editor Jim Clark, Editor James Collett, Editor Bill DeRonde, Editor Asaf Eisenberg, Editor Will Gilby, Editor

Lior Linevitz-Matthews, Editor Pablo Noe, Editor

Tim Perniciaro, Editor Jacob Proctor, Editor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • The Confesstigators (segment) • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Anthony Miale, ACE, Senior Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Jabez Olssen, Editor

George Carlin's American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films

Joseph Beshenkovsky, ACE, Editor

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

Robert A. Martinez, Editor Dan Reed, Additional Editor

Inaya Graciana Yusuf, Additional Editor

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Hamit Shonpal, Editor

The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG

Julian Hart, Editor

We Need To Talk About Cosby • Part 1 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries

Meg Ramsay, Editor

Jennifer Brooks, Additional Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Naked • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Deidre Panziera, Lead Editor Hannah Carpenter, Editor Brian Murphy, Editor

Jeanie Phillips, Editor

Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Nova Taylor, Lead Editor Sean Gill, Editor

RuPaul's Drag Race • Big Opening #1 • VH1 • World of Wonder

Jamie Martin, Lead Editor Paul Cross, Editor

Ryan Mallick, Editor Michael Roha, Editor

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars • Halftime Headliners • Paramount+ • World of Wonder

Michael Lynn Deis, Lead Editor Mary DeChambres, ACE, Editor Katherine Griffin, Editor

Laurel Mick Ostrander, Editor

Top Chef • Restaurant Wars • Bravo • Magical Elves

Steve Lichtenstein, Lead Editor Ericka Concha, Editor

Tim Daniel, Editor George Dybas, Editor Eric Lambert, Editor Anthony Rivard, Editor Jay Rogers, Editor

Sarah Goff, Additional Editor Matt Reynolds, Additional Editor Clark Vogeler, Additional Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean • A Yacht In Kneed • Bravo • 51 Minds

Cameron Teisher, Supervising Editor Garrett Hohendorf, Lead Editor

Bil Yoelin, Lead Editor Jonathan Anderson, Editor

Cheer • Daytona Pt. 2: If The Judges Disagree • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix

Daniel George McDonald, Supervising Editor Daniel J. Clark, Editor

Zachary Fuhrer, Editor Stefanie Maridueña, Editor Dana Martell, Editor

Jody McVeigh-Schultz, Editor Sharon Weaver, Editor David Zucker, Editor

Deadliest Catch • Five Souls On Board • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel

Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor Isaiah Camp, ACE, Supervising Editor Alexandra Moore, ACE, Editor

Adrian Orozco, Additional Editor Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Additional Editor Hugh Elliott, Additional Editor

Chris Courtner, Additional Editor

Life Below Zero • Fire In The Sky • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic

Michael Swingler, Editor Tony Diaz, Additional Editor

Matt Edwards, Additional Editor Jennifer Nelson, ACE, Additional Editor

Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Episode 1 • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix

Rachel Grierson-Johns, Editor Simon Callow-Wright, Editor John Rosser, Editor

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

American Horror Stories • Game Over • FX • 20th Television

Valerie Jackson, Department Head Hairstylist Lauren Poole, Key Hairstylist

black-ish • That's What Friends Are For • ABC • ABC Signature

Nena Ross Davis, Department Head Hairstylist Debra Brown, Key Hairstylist

Stacey Morris, Hairstylist Shirlena Allen, Hairstylist Dominique Evans, Barber Lionel Brown, Hairstylist

Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Kim Kimble, Department Head Hairstylist

Kendra Garvey, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Patricia Vecchio, Key Hairstylist

Teresita Mariscal, Hairstylist

Hacks • The Captain's Wife • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jennifer Bell, Personal Hairstylist

Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions

Natalie Driscoll, Department Head Hairstylist

Nanxy Tong-Heater, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Michelle Ceglia, Personal Hairstylist

Suzy Mazzarese, Personal Hairstylist Lauren Kress, Hairstylist

Leighann Pitchon, Hairstylist

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Nicky Austin, Hair Designer Nicola Springall, Key Hairstylist



Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

Bridgerton • The Viscount Who Loved Me • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Erika Okvist, Hair Designer

Jenny Rhodes-McLean, Key Hairstylist Sim Camps, Additional Hairstylist

The First Lady • See Saw • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc.

Colleen LaBaff, Department Head Hairstylist Louisa Anthony, Department Head Hairstylist Lawrence Davis, Department Head Hairstylist Julie Kendrick, Personal Hairstylist

Robert Wilson, Key Hairstylist Jamika Wilson, Personal Hairstylist Evelyn Roach, Additional Hairstylist

Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Personal Hairstylist

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Kimberley Spiteri, Department Head Hairstylist Barbara Dally, Key Hairstylist

Daniel Koye, Hairstylist

Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist

Erica Adams, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist George Guzman, Hairstylist

Helena Cepeda, Additional Hairstylist

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Sarah Hindsgaul, Department Head Hairstylist Katrina Suhre, Co-Department Head Hairstylist Brynn Berg, Co-Department Head Hairstylist Dena Gibson, Key Hairstylist

Jamie Freeman, Barber

Tariq Furgerson, Personal Hairstylist Chase Heard, Key Hairstylist Charles Grico, Hairstylist

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

America's Got Talent • Finale Results • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Michael Berger, Lighting Director William Gossett, Lighting Director Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director Matt Benson, Lighting Director Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director

Scott Chmielewski, Lighting Director

American Song Contest • Semi-Final #1 • NBC • Propagate, Universal Television Alternative Studio, American Song Contest Inc.

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer William Gossett, Lighting Director Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director Rob Koenig, Lighting Director Matt Benson, Lighting Director Darien Koop, Lighting Director Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director

Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Tom Sutherland, Lighting Designer Joe Holdman, Lighting Director Nate Files, Lighting Director

Matt McAdam, Lighting Director

The Masked Singer • Group A Semi-Final • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment and Smart Dog Media

Simon Miles, Lighting Designer Cory Fournier, Lighting Director

The Voice • Live Finale • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer Samuel Barker, Lighting Director Ronald K. Wirsgalla, Lighting Director Daniel K. Boland, Lighting Director Erin Anderson, Lighting Director Andrew Munie, Lighting Director

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director

Annie Live! • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television

Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer Pete Radice, Lighting Director

Ben Green, Lighting Director Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director Robert Styles, Lighting Director

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director Andy O'Reilly, Lighting Director Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director Erin Anderson, Lighting Director Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions

Leroy Bennett, Lighting Designer Jason Baeri, Lighting Director

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back! • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Ed McCarthy, Lighting Director

Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director Richard Beck, Lighting Director Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director

Outstanding Main Title Design

Candy • Hulu • UCP and 20th Television

Ronnie Koff, Creative Director Peter Frankfurt, Creative Director Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor

Rob Slychuk, Animator Nader Husseini, Animator

Elizabeth Steinberg, Designer

Cowboy Bebop • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with Tomorrow Studios

Karin Fong, Creative Director Kiyoon Nam, Designer/Animator James Gardner, Designer/Animator Merrill Hall, Designer/Animator Kathy Liang, Designer

Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor

Foundation • Apple TV+ • Skydance Television for Apple

Ronnie Koff, Creative Director Zach Kilroy, Editor

Danil Krivoruchko, Animator/3D Artist James Gardner, Designer

Brandon Savoy, Designer

Lisey's Story • Apple TV+ • Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple

Karin Fong, Director Osbert Parker, Director

Henry Chang, Lead Designer/Animator Merrill Hall, Animator

Russ Gautier, Animator Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Lisa Bolan, Creative Director Tnaya Witmer, Designer Laura Perez, Designer James Hurlburt, Animator Evan Larimore, Animator

Jahmad Rollins Rollins, Animator

Pachinko • Apple TV+ • Media Res / Blue Marble Pictures in association with Apple

Angus Wall, Creative Director Nadia Tzuo, Creative Director

Florian Hoffmeister, Cinematographer Ante Cheng, Cinematographer Nathaniel Park, Lead Editor

Lucy Kim, Lead Animator

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Oliver Latta, Director/Creative Director/Art Director/Editor/Animator/3D Artist Teddy Blanks, Typographer/Typography Animation

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Stories • Rubber(wo)man Part One And Rubber(wo)man Part Two • FX • 20th Television

Tyson Fountaine, Department Head Makeup Artist Elizabeth Kellog, Key Makeup Artist

Elizabeth Briseno, Key Makeup Artist Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist

Gage Munster, Makeup Artist Heather Cummings, Makeup Artist

Michael Johnston, Additional Makeup Artist Lufeng Qu, Additional Makeup Artist

American Horror Story: Double Feature • Gaslight • FX • 20th Television

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Mike Mekash, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Ana Gabriela Quinonez, Makeup Artist

Angelyne • The Tease • Peacock • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and The Hollywood Reporter

David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist

Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist

Anne Pala Williams, Makeup Artist Mara Rouse, Makeup Artist

Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Doniella Davy, Department Head Makeup Artist

Tara Lang Shah, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Alex French, Makeup Artist

Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions

Robin Beauchesne, Department Head Makeup Artist KarriAnn Sillay, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Angela Moos, Makeup Artist

Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist Kerrin Jackson, Makeup Artist

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Tracy Ewell, Department Head Makeup Artist Kimberly Amacker, Key Makeup Artist

Susan Reilly Lehane, Personal Makeup Artist

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The First Lady • Cracked Pot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc.

Carol Rasheed, Department Head Makeup Artist Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Personal Makeup Artist Valli O'Reilly, Personal Makeup Artist Chauntelle Langston, Key Makeup Artist

Milene Melendez, Key Makeup Artist

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Patricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist

Margot Boccia, Makeup Artist Tomasina Smith, Makeup Artist Michael Laudati, Makeup Artist Roberto Baez, Makeup Artist Alberto Machuca, Makeup Artist

Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist Jennifer Aspinall, Key Makeup Artist

Jason Collins, Special Makeup Effects Artist Abby Lyle Clawson, Makeup Artist

Mo Meinhart, Makeup Artist Dave Snyder, Makeup Artist Bill Myer, Makeup Artist

Victor Del Castillo, Makeup Artist

Star Trek: Picard • Hide And Seek • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Silvina Knight, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Tanya Cookingham, Key Makeup Artist

Peter De Oliveira, Makeup Artist Allyson Carey, Makeup Artist Hanny Eisen, Makeup Artist

Stranger Things • Chapter Two: Vecna's Curse • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Amy L. Forsythe, Department Head Makeup Artist Devin Morales, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist Leo Satkovitch, Key Makeup Artist

Nataleigh Verrengia, Key Makeup Artist Rocco Gaglioti, Makeup Artist

Lisa Poe, Makeup Artist Benji Dove, Makeup Artist Jan Rooney, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Angelyne • Glow In The Dark Queen Of The Universe • Peacock • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and The Hollywood Reporter

Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer

Kate Biscoe, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Abby Lyle Clawson, Key Makeup Artist Chris Burgoyne, Key Makeup Artist

Gaslit • Final Days • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group

Kazu Hiro, Prosthetic Designer Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer

Richard Redrefsen, Special Makeup Effects Artist Christopher Nelson, Special Makeup Effects Artist Michael Ornelaz, Special Makeup Effects Artist Kelly Golden, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Wilderness • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions

Justin Raleigh, Prosthetic Designer Greg Cannom, Prosthetic Designer

Thom Floutz, Special Makeup Effects Artist Chris Hampton, Special Makeup Effects Artist Kelly Golden, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Star Trek: Picard • Hide And Seek • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

James Mackinnon, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer

Kevin Kirkpatrick, Special Makeup Effects Assistant Department Head Hugo Villasenor, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Bianca Appice, Special Makeup Effects Artist Neville Page, Prosthetic Designer

Toryn Reed, Special Makeup Effects Artist Ralis Kahn, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Barrie Gower, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Duncan Jarman, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Eric Garcia, Special Makeup Effects Artist Nix Herrera, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Flight Attendant • The Reykjavík Ice Sculpture Festival Is Lovely This Time Of Year • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Blake Neely, Composer

Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Natalie Holt, Composer

Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television

Siddhartha Khosla, Composer

Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Christopher Willis, Composer

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Theodore Shapiro, Composer

Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Nicholas Britell, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

1883 • 1883 • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios

Brian Tyler, Composer Breton Vivian, Composer

Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Hesham Nazih, Composer

Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

Dan Romer, Composer

A Very British Scandal • Episode 1 • Prime Video • Blueprint Television, Ltd. and Amazon Studios

Nathan Barr, Composer

The White Lotus • Mysterious Monkeys • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary produced by Noah Media Group in association with Little Monster Films

Nainita Desai, Composer

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

David Schwartz, Composer

Return To Space • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Little Monster Films Production

Mychael Danna, Composer

Harry Gregson-Williams, Composer

They Call Me Magic • Earvin • Apple TV+ • New Slate Ventures / XTR / H.Wood Media / Delirio Films in association with Apple

Terence Blanchard, Composer

The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG

Jessica Jones, Composer



Outstanding Music Direction

43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Rickey Minor, Music Director

44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Rickey Minor, Music Director

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions

Michael Bearden, Music Director Lee Musiker, Music Director

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Adam Blackstone, Music Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Jake Gyllenhaal • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Lenny Pickett, Music Director Leon Pendarvis, Music Director Eli Brueggemann, Music Director

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Euphoria • All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned For A Thing I Cannot Name / Song Title: Elliot's Song • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Labrinth, Music & Lyrics

Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, Lyrics Zendaya, Lyrics

Euphoria • You Who Cannot See, Think Of Those Who Can / Song Title: I'm Tired • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Labrinth, Music & Lyrics Zendaya, Lyrics

Sam Levinson, Lyrics

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How To Chew Quietly And Influence People / Song Title: Maybe Monica • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics

Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! / Song Title: Corn Puddin' • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Cinco Paul, Music & Lyrics

This Is Us • Day Of The Wedding / Song Title: The Forever Now • NBC • 20th Television

Siddhartha Khosla, Music Taylor Goldsmith, Lyrics

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Loki • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Natalie Holt, Composer

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Siddhartha Khosla, Composer

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Theodore Shapiro, Composer

Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Jung Jae-il, Composer

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer

Outstanding Music Supervision

Better Call Saul • Black And Blue • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Thomas Golubić, Music Supervisor

Euphoria • Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close The Door • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Jen Malone, Music Supervisor Adam Leber, Music Supervisor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor

Ozark • The Cousin Of Death • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervisor

Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Nora Felder, Music Supervisor

The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Janet Lopez, Music Supervisor

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Atlanta • FX • FX Productions

Donald Glover as Earn

Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Bill Hader as Barry Berkman / Barry Block

The Great • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC

Nicholas Hoult as Peter/Pugachev

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun

Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Adam Scott as Mark Scout

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The Staircase • HBO/HBO Max • A HBO Max and Annapurna Television co-production in association with EMI Pop and What's Up Films

Colin Firth as Michael Peterson

Under The Banner Of Heaven • FX • FX Productions

Andrew Garfield as Detective Jeb Pyre

Scenes From A Marriage • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sheleg, Media Res, Endeavor Content and Filmlance

Oscar Isaac as Jonathan

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix

Station Eleven • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

Himesh Patel as Jeevan Chaudhary

Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam 'Midge' Maisel

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues

The Flight Attendant • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden

The Great • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC

Elle Fanning as Catherine The Great

Insecure • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment

Issa Rae as Issa

Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Killing Eve • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America

Jodie Comer as Villanelle

Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde

Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna

Killing Eve • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America

Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri

The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Zendaya as Rue

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The Staircase • HBO/HBO Max • A HBO Max and Annapurna Television co-production in association with EMI Pop and What's Up Films

Toni Collette as Kathleen

Inventing Anna • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia

Julia Garner as Anna Delvey

Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Lily James as Pamela Anderson

Impeachment: American Crime Story • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions

Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp

MAID • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix

Margaret Qualley as Alex

The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie

Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Bowen Yang as Various Characters



Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch

The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Park Hae-soo as Cho Sang-woo

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

John Turturro as Irving Bailiff

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman

Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Oh Yeong-su as Oh Il-nam

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Murray Bartlett as Armond

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Jake Lacy as Shane Patton

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Will Poulter as Billy Cutler

Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Peter Sarsgaard as Rick Mountcastle

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Michael Stuhlbarg as Richard Sackler

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Steve Zahn as Mark Mossbacher

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson

Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Janelle James as Ava Coleman

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Kate McKinnon as Various Characters

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel

Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore

Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Jung Ho-yeon as Kang Sae-byeok

Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One

Christina Ricci as Misty

Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy

Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Connie Britton as Nicole Mossbacher

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Alexandra Daddario as Rachel Patton

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Kaitlyn Dever as Betsy Mallum

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Natasha Rothwell as Belinda

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Sydney Sweeney as Olivia Mossbacher

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Mare Winningham as Diane Mallum

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Saturday Night Live • Host: Jerrod Carmichael • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Jerrod Carmichael as Host

Curb Your Enthusiasm • Igor, Gregor, & Timor • HBO/HBO Max • HBO

Bill Hader as Igor/Gregor/Timor

Ted Lasso • Inverting The Pyramid Of Success • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

James Lance as Trent Crimm

Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

Hacks • The One, The Only • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Christopher McDonald as Marty

Ted Lasso • Midnight Train To Royston • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Succession • Lion In The Meadow • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Adrien Brody as Josh Aaronson

Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

James Cromwell as Ewan Roy

Euphoria • Ruminations: Big And Little Bullys • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Colman Domingo as Ali

Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini

Ozark • You're The Boss • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Tom Pelphrey as Ben Davis

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Hacks • The Click • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jane Adams as Nina Daniels

Hacks • Retired • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Harriet Sansom Harris as Susan

Only Murders In The Building • Double Time • Hulu • 20th Television

Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki

Hacks • Trust The Process • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Laurie Metcalf as Weed

Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Kaitlin Olson as DJ

Ted Lasso • The Signal • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Harriet Walter as Deborah

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Hope Davis as Sandi Furness

The Morning Show • Testimony • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

Marcia Gay Harden as Maggie Brener

Euphoria • Stand Still Like The Hummingbird • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Martha Kelly as Laurie

Succession • What It Takes • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Sanaa Lathan as Lisa Arthur

Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood

Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Lee You-mi as Ji-yeong

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Anacostia • YouTube • Southeast Boy Productions, LLC

Anthony A. Anderson as Sean Williams-Grey

Immoral Compass • The Roku Channel • All Things Comedy, Irwin Entertainment

Bill Burr as Rick

State Of The Union • SundanceTV • See-Saw Films in co-production with Sundance TV

Brendan Gleeson as Scott

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson • Netflix • Netflix

Tim Robinson as Various Characters

Words With Ike (Cake) • FX • FX Productions

Ikechukwu Ufomadu as Ikechukwu Ufomadu

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Intersection • YouTube • Messmerize Entertainment

Jacinte Blankenship as Jenaya

State Of The Union • SundanceTV • See-Saw Films in co-production with Sundance TV

Patricia Clarkson as Ellen

Desi Lydic Foxsplains • YouTube • Central Productions, LLC

Desi Lydic as Desi Lydic

Cooper's Bar • YouTube • Liam Films, AMC, AMC Networks Content Room

Rhea Seehorn as Kris Latimer

Bridesman • YouTube • rubbertape

Sydnee Washington as Judith

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Moon Knight • The Friendly Type • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu

Bridgerton • Capital R Rake • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown

What If...? • What If... T'Challa Became A Star-Lord? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Chadwick Boseman as Star Lord T'Challa

Big Mouth • A Very Big Mouth Christmas • Netflix • Netflix

Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress

Central Park • Central Dark • Apple TV+ • 20th Television Animation

Stanley Tucci as Bitsy

Archer • London Time • FX • FX Productions

Jessica Walter as Malory Archer

What If...? • What If... Ultron Won? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher

Outstanding Narrator

Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War • HISTORY • Six West Media group for HISTORY Channel

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Narrator

The Mating Game • In Plain Sight • Discovery+ • A Silverback Films Production for BBC, Discovery and NHK co-produced with Bilibili and France Télévisions

David Attenborough, Narrator

We Need To Talk About Cosby • Part 1 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries

W. Kamau Bell, Narrator

Serengeti II • Intrigue • Discovery+ • Produced by XIX Entertainment and John Downer Productions for the BBC, the Discovery Channel and BBC Studios Distribution

Lupita Nyong'o, Narrator

Our Great National Parks • A World Of Wonder • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Wild Space Production in association with Higher Ground Productions & Freeborne Media

Barack Obama, Narrator

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Bobby Berk, Host Karamo Brown, Host Tan France, Host Antoni Porowski, Host

Jonathan Van Ness, Host

Nailed It! • Netflix • Magical Elves for Netflix

Nicole Byer, Host

Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Mark Cuban, Host Barbara Corcoran, Host Lori Greiner, Host Robert Herjavec, Host Daymond John, Host Kevin O'Leary, Host

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves

Padma Lakshmi, Host

Making It • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment

Amy Poehler, Host Nick Offerman, Host

RuPaul's Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder

RuPaul, Host

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO/HBO Max • HBO

Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

What We Do In The Shadows • FX • FX Productions

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television

Inventing Anna • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia

Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Outstanding Television Movie

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers • Disney+ • Mandeville Films

Ray Donovan: The Movie • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, The Mark Gordan Company, David Hollander Productions

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon • Paramount+ • MTV Entertainment Studios

The Survivor • HBO/HBO Max • HBO presents a Bron Studios and New Mandate Films Production in association with Baltimore Pictures, Endeavor Content, USC Shoah Foundation and Creative Wealth Media

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas • The Roku Channel • Lionsgate, Universal Music Group, FeigCo, The Tannenbaum Company

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Late Night With Seth Meyers • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff'rent Strokes • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D'Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back! • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

Dave Chappelle: The Closer • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts • HBO/HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions



Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a CBS Studios production in association with Fulwell 73

Ben Winston, Executive Producer James Corden, Executive Producer Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer David Young, Co-Executive Producer Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer Diana Miller, Producer

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson • Netflix • Netflix

Zach Kanin, Executive Producer Tim Robinson, Executive Producer Akiva Schaffer, Executive Producer Ali Bell, Executive Producer

Alex Bach, Executive Producer Alice Mathias, Executive Producer

Late Night With Seth Meyers CORRECTIONS • YouTube • Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions

Seth Meyers, Executive Producer/Host Mike Shoemaker, Executive Producer

The Randy Rainbow Show • YouTube • 4 Irene Productions Inc.

Randy Rainbow, Executive Producer Victoria Varela, Producer

Michael J. Moritz Jr., Producer Jesse Kissel, Producer

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News • Paramount+ • CBS Studios, Late Night Cartoons

RJ Fried, Executive Producer Tim Luecke, Executive Producer Chris Licht, Executive Producer

Stephen T. Colbert, Executive Producer Zach Smilovitz, Co-Executive Producer Mike Leech, Co-Executive Producer

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

Between The Scenes – The Daily Show • YouTube • Central Productions, LLC

Trevor Noah, Executive Producer/Host Jennifer Flanz, Executive Producer Ramin Hedayati, Supervising Producer David Kibuuka, Supervising Producer Folake Ayiloge, Produced by

Jocelyn Conn, Producer

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night • TBS • TBS in association with Full Frontal Digital

Samantha Bee, Executive Producer/Host Allana Harkin, Executive Producer

Elisa Kreisinger, Supervising Producer Caroline Dunphy, Producer

Anthony Zaccone, Producer

RuPaul's Drag Race Whatcha Packin' With Michelle Visage • VH1 • VH1

Ray Hunt, Executive Producer

Eric Dimitratos, Co-Executive Producer Joseph Gerbino, Supervising Producer Robert Diminico, Producer

Christina D'ambrosio, Producer Michelle Visage, Producer

Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From The Show • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer Paul Briganti, Co-Executive Producer Grace Shaker, Co-Executive Producer Dina Moles, Supervising Producer Sean McIlraith, Producer

Matt Yonks, Producer

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen • Bravo • Magical Elves

Casey Kriley, Executive Producer Jo Sharon, Executive Producer

Doneen Arquines, Executive Producer Wade Sheeler, Executive Producer Hillary Olsen, Co-Executive Producer Chris King, Co-Executive Producer

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents) • FX • The New York Times and Left/Right

George Carlin's American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG

We Feed People • Disney+ • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

The Andy Warhol Diaries • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix

The Beatles: Get Back • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A TIME Studios Production in association with Creative Control and Leah Natasha Productions

100 Foot Wave • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic

We Need To Talk About Cosby • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman • Netflix • A Jax Media and Worldwide Pants Production for Netflix

The Problem With Jon Stewart • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Vice • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Vice Media LLC

The World According To Jeff Goldblum • Disney+ • Nutopia for National Geographic and Disney+

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

Changing The Game • Hulu • Hulu, Superfilms Productions, Foton Pictures, Glanzrock Productions

Alex Schmider, Produced by Clare Tucker, Produced by

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents a McGee Media and Inkwell Media Production

Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Executive Producer Dyllan McGee, Executive Producer

Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer Lisa Heller, Executive Producer Oluwaseum Babalola, Producer

Sara Rodriguez, Senior Producer

When Claude Got Shot • PBS • 371 Productions, Inc., Independent Television Service and Black Public Media

Brad Lichtenstein, Producer Steven Cantor, Producer Jamie Schutz, Producer

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow • PBS • GBH

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home • Magnolia Network • Blind Nil

Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content for Netflix

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean • Bravo • 51 Minds

Cheer • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix

Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix

RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked • VH1 • World of Wonder

Selling Sunset • Netflix • Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate for Netflix

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Nailed It! • Netflix • Magical Elves for Netflix

RuPaul's Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves

The Voice • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul • Carrot And Stick • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Nick Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kathryn Madsen, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Jane Boegel, Dialogue Editor

Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor Marc Glassman, Sound Effects Editor Jeff Cranford, Foley Editor

Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist

Alex Ullrich, Foley Artist

The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 6: From The Desert Comes A Stranger • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor David Acord, Sound Editor

Angela Ang, Sound Editor Ryan Cota, Sound Editor

Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Editor David Collins, Sound Editor Alyssa Nevarez, Sound Editor Stephanie McNally, Music Editor Margie O'Malley, Foley Artist Andrea Gard, Foley Artist

Sean England, Foley Artist

Loki • Journey Into Mystery • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Brad Semenoff, Sound Editor

Steve Slanec, Sound Editor Kyrsten Mate, Sound Editor Adam Kopald, Sound Editor Joel Raabe, Sound Editor Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor Ed Hamilton, Music Editor

Nashia Wachsman, Music Editor Shelley Roden, Foley Artist John Roesch, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Picard • Penance • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Michael Schapiro, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Sean Hessinger, Dialogue Editor

Alex Pugh, Sound Editor Clay Weber, Foley Editor John Sanacore, Foley Editor Ben Schorr, Music Editor

Katherine Harper, Foley Artist Ginger Geary, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds • Memento Mori • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Michael Schapiro, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kip Smedley, Sound Designer

Clay Weber, Sound Editor John Sanacore, Sound Editor David Barbee, Sound Editor Matt Decker, Music Editor Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist Rick Owens, Foley Artist

Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Will Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Ryan Cole, MPSE, Sound Editor Korey Pereira, MPSE, Sound Editor Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor Ken McGill, MPSE, Foley Editor Steven Baine, Foley Artist

David Klotz, Music Editor

Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Brad Beaumont, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer Eliot Connors, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer Shannon Beaumont, ADR / Dialogue Editor

Alex Ephraim, MPSE, Foley Editor Alexander Temple, Music Editor Alex Seaver, Music Editor

Dan O'Connell, Foley Artist John Cucci, Foley Artist

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor John Creed, Dialogue Editor

Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Editor Clay Weber, Sound Editor

Darrin Mann, Sound Editor Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

Cobra Kai • The Rise • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Patrick Hogan, Sound Supervisor Daniel Salas, Sound Editor

Jesse Pomeroy, Sound Editor Gary DeLeone, Sound Editor Nick Papalia, Sound Editor Andres Locsey, Music Editor Mitchell Cohen, Foley Artist

Love, Death + Robots • In Vaulted Halls Entombed • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Brad North, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Anthony Zeller, Foley Editor

Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor Zane Bruce, Foley Artist Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist

Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Brent Findley, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Ashley Harvey, Dialogue Editor

Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor Mark Cleary, Sound Effects Editor Jordan McClain, Foley Editor Sharyn Gersh, MPSE, Music Editor Richard David Brown, Music Editor Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist

Matt Salib, Foley Artist

What We Do In The Shadows • The Escape • FX • FX Productions

Steffan Falesitch, Sound Supervisor Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor David Barbee, MPSE, Sound Editor John Guentner, Foley Editor

Sam Lewis, Foley Editor Steve Griffen, Music Editor Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

American Horror Story: Double Feature • Gaslight • FX • 20th Television

Christian Buenaventura, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor Steve Suhr, Dialogue Editor

David Beadle, Dialogue Editor

Tim Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor Zheng Jia, Sound Effects Editor Samuel Muñoz, Foley Editor

Sean McGuire, Music Editor Noel Vought, Foley Artist

Gaslit • Year Of The Rat • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group

Kevin Buchholz, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Stefani Feldman, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Sang Kim, Dialogue Editor

Dan Kremer, Sound Effects Editor

Adam Parrish-King, Sound Effects Editor Sam Munoz, Foley Editor

Jordan Aldinger, Foley Editor Ben Zales, Music Editor Chris Rummel, Music Editor

Jacob McNaughton, Foley Artist Noel Vought, Foley Artist

Midnight Mass • Book VII: Revelation • Netflix • Intrepid Pictures for Netflix

Trevor Gates, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Jonathan Wales, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor

Jason Dotts, Dialogue / ADR Editor Michael Baird, Dialogue / ADR Editor Paul Knox, Sound Effects Editor Russell Topal, Sound Effects Editor James Miller, Sound Effects Editor

Matthew Thomas Hall, Sound Effects Editor Mark Coffey, Sound Effects Editor

Amy Barber, Foley Editor Julia Huberman, Foley Editor

Brett "Snacky" Pierce, Music Editor Ben Parker, Foley Artist

Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist

Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Mac Smith, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kimberly Patrick, Sound Editor

Vanessa Lapato, Sound Editor Matt Hartman, Sound Editor Teresa Eckton, Sound Editor Tim Farrell, Sound Editor

Leo Marcil, Sound Editor Joel Raabe, Sound Editor Ian Chase, Sound Editor

Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor Stephanie Lowry, Music Editor Carl Sealove, Music Editor

Dan O'Connell, Foley Artist John Cucci, MPSE, Foley Artist

Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

Bradley North, MPSE, Sound Supervisor Tiffany S. Griffith, Dialogue Editor Chuck Michael, Sound Effects Editor Matt Manselle, Foley Editor

Matt Kelsey, Foley Editor Lodge Worster, Music Editor Brian Straub, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Martin Kwok, Supervising Sound Editor / Dialogue Editor Emile De La Rey, Sound Editor

Matt Stutter, Sound Editor Michael Donaldson, Foley Editor Stephen Gallagher, Music Editor

Tane Upjohn-Beatson, Music Editor Simon Riley, Foley Artist

George Carlin's American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films

Bobby Mackston, Sound Supervisor Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor

Joseph Beshenkovsky, Sound Effects Editor

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

Anthony Vanchure, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Daniel Pagan, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Mike James Gallagher, Sound Effects Editor Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor

Bryant Furhman, Music Editor

McCartney 3, 2, 1 • The People We Loved Were Loving Us! • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications

Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor Leff Lefferts, Sound Editor

Bjorn Ole Schroeder, Sound Editor

E. Larry Oatfield, Sound Editor Kim Foscato, Sound Editor

The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG

Maria Kelly, Dialogue Editor Chad Orororo, Sound Designer

Nirupama Rajendran, Sound Effects Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul • Carrot And Stick • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer Philip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer

Euphoria • Stand Still Like The Hummingbird • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Anne Jimkes-Root, Re-Recording Mixer Chris David, Re-Recording Mixer Austin Roth, Re-Recording Mixer

Sean O'Malley, Production Mixer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Ron Bochar, Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Price, CAS, Production Mixer George A. Lara, Foley Mixer

Stewart Lerman, Scoring Mixer

Ozark • Sanctified • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer Akira Fukasawa, Production Mixer

Amy Barber, Foley Mixer

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Will Files, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer

Craig Henighan, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Michael P. Clark, CAS, Production Mixer

Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Nicholas Renbeck, Re-Recording Mixer Andy Kris, Re-Recording Mixer

Ken Ishii, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • Pseudo-Addiction • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer Jay Meagher, CAS, Production Mixer

Gaslit • Final Days • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group

John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer Devendra Cleary, CAS, Production Mixer

Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer Tamás Csaba, Production Mixer Scott Michael Smith, Score Mixer

Pam & Tommy • The Master Beta • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer Juan Cisneros, Production Mixer

The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Christian Minkler, Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer Walter Anderson, Production Mixer Jeffrey Roy, ADR Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry • all the sauces • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Teddy Salas, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott Harber, CAS, Production Mixer

Curb Your Enthusiasm • IRASSHAIMASE! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO

Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer Chuck Buch, CAS, Production Mixer Michael Miller, ADR Mixer

Hacks • The Captain's Wife • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer

Jim Lakin, Production Mixer

Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television

Lindsey Alvarez, Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Joseph White Jr., Production Mixer

Ted Lasso • Rainbow • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer David Lascelles, Production Mixer Arno Stephanian, Foley Mixer

What We Do In The Shadows • The Casino • FX • FX Productions

Diego Gat, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Sam Ejnes, Re-Recording Mixer

Rob Beal, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

Paul Wittman, Production Mixer Tom Elmhirst, Music Mixer

Eric Schilling, Music Mixer

Josh Morton, Re-Recording Mixer Kristian Pedregon, Re-Recording Mixer Shane O'Connor, Re-Recording Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited

Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer John Harris, Music Mixer

Eric Schilling, Music Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer Eric Johnston, Playback Mixer

Josh Morton, Package Mixer Ron Reaves, FOH Music Mixer

Jeffrey Michael Peterson, FOH Production Mixer Mike Parker, Monitor Mixer

Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer

Juan Pablo Velasco, Pro Tools Playback Mixer Aaron Walk, Pro Tools Playback Mixer

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • First Show Back With An Audience, Dana Carvey As Joe Biden, Interview With Jon Stewart, And Jon Batiste Performs "Freedom" • CBS • CBS Studios

Pierre de Laforcade, Production Mixer Harvey Goldberg, Broadcast Music Mixer Alan Bonomo, Monitor Mixer

Tom Herrmann, Front of House Mixer

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer Alex Guessard, FOH Production Mixer Dave Natale, FOH Music Mixer

Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer Pablo Munguia, Pro Tools Playback Mixer

Saturday Night Live • Host: John Mulaney • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal television and Broadway Video

Robert Palladino, CAS, Production Mixer Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer

Bob Selitto, FOH Music Mixer

Frank J. Duca Jr., CAS, FOH/Foldback Mixer Caroline Sanchez, FOH Production Mixer Josiah Gluck, CAS, Music Mixer

Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer Douglas Nightwine, Monitor Mixer William Taylor, CAS, Sound Effects mixer Devin Emke, Package Mixer

Eric Pfeifer, Package Mixer Andrew Guastella, Package Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Michael Hedges, Re-Recording Mixer Brent Burge, Re-Recording Mixer Alexis Feodoroff, Re-Recording Mixer Giles Martin, Music Mixer

George Carlin's American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films

Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer Jason Gaya, Re-Recording Mixer Brad Bergbom, Production Mixer Kevin Rosen Quan, Production Mixer

Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Becoming 100% That Bitch • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Erik Brena, Re-Recording Mixer Ross D'Alessandro, Production Mixer Julianne Kane, Production Mixer Deanna Decenario, Production Mixer

McCartney 3, 2, 1 • These Things Bring You Together • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications

Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Laura Cunningham, Production Mixer

RuPaul's Drag Race • Big Opening #1 • VH1 • World of Wonder

Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer David Nolte, Production Mixer

Glenn Gaines, Production Mixer

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Tom O'Pray, Re-Recording Mixer Renato Ferrari, Production Mixer

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor

Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor

John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor Enrico Damm, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor

Robin Hackl, Image Engine Visual Effects Supervisor Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor

Foundation • Apple TV+ • Skydance Television for Apple

Chris MacLean, Overall VFX Supervisor Addie Manis, Overall VFX Supervisor Mike Enriquez, VFX Supervisor

Victoria Keeling, On-Set VFX Producer Chris Keller, VFX Supervisor, DNEG Jess Brown, VFX Producer, DNEG

Nicholas Hernandez, VFX Supervisor, Rodeo Richard Clegg, VFX Supervisor, Outpost

Lost In Space • Netflix • Legendary for Netflix Jabbar Raisani, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor Terron Pratt, Visual Effects Producer

Troy Davis, Visual Effects Supervisor Dirk Valk, Previs Supervisor

Jed Glassford, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor Niklas Jacobson, Visual Effects Supervisor

Juri Stanossek, Visual Effects Supervisor

Jared Higgins, Visual Effects Production Manager Paul Benjamin, Special Effects Coordinator

Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Michael Maher Jr., VFX Supervisor Marion Spates, VFX Supervisor Jabbar Raisani, VFX Supervisor Terron Pratt, VFX Producer

Ashley J. Ward, Associate VFX Producer Julien Hery, VFX Supervisor

Niklas Jacobson, VFX Supervisor Manolo Mantero, VFX Supervisor Neil Eskuri, VFX Supervisor

The Witcher • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series

Dadi Einarsson, Overall VFX Supervisor Gavin Round, Overall VFX Producer Bruno Baron, VFX Supervisor

Matthias Bjarnason, VFX Supervisor Sebastien Francoeur, VFX Supervisor Aleksandar Pejic, VFX Supervisor Oliver Cubbage, VFX Supervisor Mateusz Tokarz, VFX Supervisor

Stefano Pepin, Production SFX Supervisor

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

The Man Who Fell To Earth • Hallo, Spaceboy • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, CBS Studios Inc., Secret Hideout, Timberman & Beverly, StudioCanal

Jason Michael Zimmerman, Lead VFX Supervisor/ Supervising Producer Aleksandra Kochoska, Senior VFX Producer

Shawn Ewashko, Senior VFX Coordinator Simon Carr, VFX Supervisor

Elizabeth Alvarez, Senior VFX Coordinator Richard R Reed, VFX Supervisor (Cinesite) Jesper Kjolsrud, VFX Supervisor (Outpost VFX) Anna James, VFX Producer

Neal Champion, SFX Supervisor

SEE • Rock-a-Bye • Apple TV+ • Chernin Entertainment / Endeavor Content in association with Apple

Chris Wright, Overall VFX Supervisor Parker Chehak, Overall VFX Producer Scott Riopelle, On-Set VFX Supervisor Javier Roca, VFX Supervisor (El Ranchito)

Tristan Zerafa, VFX Supervisor (Pixomondo) Nathan Overstrom, VFX Supervisor (Zoic Studios) Sam O'Hare, VFX Supervisor (Chickenbone FX) Tony Kenny, SPFX Coordinator

Tamriko Bardo, Senior VFX Coordinator

Snowpiercer • A Beacon For Us All • TNT • TNT in association with Tomorrow Studios and CJ Entertainment

Geoff Scott, Series Visual Effects Supervisor Darren Bell, Series Visual Effects Producer

Chris Ryan, Series On-set Visual Effects Supervisor & CG Supervisor Christine Galvan, Series Visual Effects Production Manager

Anita Milias, Series Visual Effects Production Coordinator Jordan Acomba, Series Visual Effects Editor

Jason Snea, Visual Effects Compositor: Series VFX Production Team Hannes Poser, Visual Effects Supervisor: Image Engine

Jamie Barty, Visual Effects Supervisor: FuseFX

Squid Game • VIPS • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Cheong Jai-hoon, VFX Supervisor Kang Moon-jung, CG Supervisor (3D) Kim Hye-jin, VFX Producer

Jo Hyun-jin, Layout Lead

Kim Seong-cheol, Matte Painting Supervisor Lee Jae-bum, Animation Supervisor

Shin Min-soo, CG Supervisor (2D)

Seok Jong-yeon, Compositing Supervisor Jun Sung-man, Compositing Supervisor

Vikings: Valhalla • The Bridge • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Ben Mossman, VFX Supervisor Melanie Callaghan, VFX Producer Vishal Rustgi, VFX Producer

Troy Tylka, CG Supervisor Mina Gaued, 2D Supervisor Jorge Perez, Lighting Lead Liz Sui, DMP Lead

Blayke Nadeau, FX Lead Summer Zong, Asset Lead

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Wade Allen, Stunt Coordinator

Cobra Kai • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Ken Barefield, Stunt Coordinator

Hawkeye • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Heidi Moneymaker, Stunt Coordinator Noon Orsatti, Stunt Coordinator

Peacemaker • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with The Safran Company, Troll Court Entertainment, DC and Warner Bros. Television

Wayne Dalglish, Stunt Coordinator Gaston Morrison, Stunt Coordinator

The Righteous Gemstones • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rough House

John Copeman, Stunt Coordinator

What We Do In The Shadows • FX • FX Productions

Tig Fong, Stunt Coordinator

JF Lachapelle, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The Blacklist • NBC • Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television

Cort L. Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator

The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator

Moon Knight • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Olivier Schneider, Stunt Coordinator Yves Girard, Stunt Coordinator

9-1-1: Lone Star • FOX • 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision

Buddy Sosthand, Stunt Coordinator

Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator

The Witcher • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series

Adam Horton, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Clay Cullen, Stunt Performer David Castillo, Stunt Performer Jolene Van Vugt, Stunt Performer Chris Morrison, Stunt Performer

The Blacklist • Between Sleep And Awake • NBC • Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television

Chad Michael Hessler, Stunt Performer

Hawkeye • Echoes • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Carl Richard Burden, Stunt Performer Noon Orsatti, Stunt Performer

Renae Moneymaker, Stunt Performer Crystal Hooks, Stunt Performer

Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Daren Nop, Stunt Performer Jamel Blissat, Stunt Performer Estelle Darnault, Stunt Performer Sara Leal, Stunt Performer

Squid Game • Stick To The Team • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Lim Tae-hoon, Stunt Performer Shim Sang-min, Stunt Performer Kim Cha-i, Stunt Performer

Lee Tae-young, Stunt Performer

Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Matthew Scheib, Stunt Performer Jura Yury Kruze, Stunt Performer



Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

American Idol • Disney Night • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment

Charles Ciup, Technical Director David Bernstein, Technical Director Bettina Levesque, Camera

Bert Atkinson, Camera Damien Tuffereau, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera

Bruce Green, Camera Daryl Studebaker, Camera Mike Carr, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera Nathanial Havholm, Camera Easter Xua, Camera

Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera Ed Horton, Camera

Brian Reason, Camera Keith Dicker, Camera Adam Margolis, Camera Ron Lehman, Camera

Christopher Gray, Video Control Luke Chantrell, Video Control

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Robert Glasper Performs "Heaven's Here" • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Mike Williams, Technical Director Matt Muro, Camera

Rich York, Camera Tim Quigley, Camera Phil Salanto, Camera

Ricardo Sarmiento, Camera Joel Sadler, Camera

Dancing With The Stars • Horror Night • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Charles Ciup, Technical Director Christine Salomon, Technical Director Brian Reason, Camera

Bettina Levesque, Camera Daryl Studebaker, Camera Bruce Green, Camera

Bert Atkinson, Camera Nat Havholm, Camera Ron Lehman, Camera Mike Carr, Camera Adam Margolis, Camera

Damien Tuffereau, Camera Easter Xua, Camera

Derek Pratt, Camera Mark Koonce, Camera

Allen Merriweather, Camera Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera Luke Chantrell, Video Control Ed Moore, Video Control

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Union Busting • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Dave Saretsky, Technical Director Dante Pagano, Camera

John Harrison, Camera Rich Freedman, Camera Ken Thompson, Camera Yayo Vang, Camera

Elizabeth Cavanagh, Camera Wyatt Maker, Camera

John Schwartz, Camera Augie Yuson, Video Control

The Masked Singer • Masks Back -- The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly -- Round 1 • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment and Smart Dog Media

Christine Salomon, Technical Director Nat Havholm, Camera

Mark Koonce, Camera Brett Crutcher, Camera Adam Margolis, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera Ron Lehman, Camera Bert Atkinson, Camera

Bettina Levesque, Camera Jeff Wheat, Camera

Kary D'Alessandro, Camera Daryl Studebaker, Camera John Goforth, Camera

Cary Symmons, Camera Sean Flannery, Camera

Darin Gallacher, Video Control Chris Hill, Video Control

The Voice • Live Top 10 Performances • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Allan Wells, Technical Director Danny Bonilla, Camera

Mano Bonilla, Camera Martin J. Brown Jr., Camera Robert Burnette, Camera Suzanne Ebner, Camera Guido Frenzel, Camera

Alex Hernandez, Camera Marc Hunter, Camera Scott Hylton, Camera Kathrine Iacofano, Camera Scott Kaye, Camera

Steve Martynuk, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera Steve Simmons, Camera Terrance Ho, Video Control

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special

57th Academy Of Country Music Awards • Prime Video • MRC and Academy of Country Music

Eric Becker, Technical Director Iqbal Hans, Technical Director Danny Bonilla, Camera

Mano Bonilla, Camera Davide Carline, Camera Robert Del Russo, Camera Suzanne Ebner, Camera Darla Elledge, Camera Freddy Frederick Jr., Camera Pat Gleason, Camera

Ed Horton, Camera Garrett Hurt, Camera Kat Kallergis, Camera Jay Kulick, Camera

Steve Martyniuk, Camera Allen Merriweather, Camera Lyn Nolad, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera John Perry, Camera David Plakos, Camera Easter Xua, Camera Danny Webb, Camera

Terrance Ho, Video Control Guy Jones, Video Control Kevin Faust, Video Control

Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

Michael Anderson, Technical Director Dan Winterburn, Technical Director Danny Webb, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera David Eastwood, Camera Vincent Foilett, Camera

Allen Merriweather, Camera Bruce Green, Camera Robert Del Russo, Camera Brian Lataille, Camera Keith Dicker, Camera Patrick Gleason, Camera Danny Bonilla, Camera

Rob Vuona, Camera Dave Rudd, Camera Keyan Safyari, Camera

Freddy Frederick, Camera Gabriel De La Perna, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera

David Carline, Camera Kosta Krstic, Camera Terrance Ho, Video Control Joey Lopez, Video Control

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited

Eric Becker, Technical Director Ken Shapiro, Technical Director Danny Bonilla, Camera

Michael Carr, Camera Suzanne Ebner, Camera Sean Flannery, Camera Jeremy Freeman, Camera Helena Jackson, Camera Tore Livia, Camera

Steve Martyniuk, Camera Allen Merriweather, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera

John Perry, Camera David Plakos, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera Keyan Safyari, Camera Chad Smith, Camera Easter Xua, Camera

Guy Jones, Video Control Kevin Faust, Video Control

2021 MTV Video Music Awards • MTV • MTV Entertainment Studios, Den Of Thieves

Eric Becker, Technical Director Mike Williams, Technical Director Shaun Harkins, Camera

John Lee, Camera Rich York, Camera

David Trenkle, Camera Nat Havholm, Camera Robert Del Russo, Camera Mark Renaudin, Camera Tore Livia, Camera

Rob Balton, Camera Jimmy O'Donnell, Camera

Marc Bloomgarden, Camera Ray Hoover, Camera

Daniel Paulet, Camera Kurt Decker, Camera Jay Kulick, Camera Jeff Latonero, Camera Jofre Rosaro, Camera

J.M. Hurley, Video Control Bob Benedetti, Video Control

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions

Lori Gallati, Technical Director Rob Balton, Camera

Jerry Cancel, Camera Eli Clarke, Camera

Robert Del Russo, Camera Dave Driscoll, Camera

Jay Kulick, Camera Jeff Latonero, Camera Lyn Noland, Camera

Mark Renaudin, Camera Carlos Rios, Camera Jim Scurti, Camera

Tim Quigley, Camera Dan Zadwarny, Camera

J.M. Hurley, Video Control

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • Pilot • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Quinta Brunson, Written by

Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Duffy Boudreau, Written by

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Alec Berg, Written by Bill Hader, Written by

Hacks • The One, The Only • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Lucia Aniello, Written by Paul W. Downs, Written by Jen Statsky, Written by

Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television

Steve Martin, Written by John Hoffman, Written by

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Jane Becker, Written by

What We Do In The Shadows • The Casino • FX • FX Productions

Sarah Naftalis, Written by

What We Do In The Shadows • The Wellness Center • FX • FX Productions

Stefani Robinson, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Better Call Saul • Plan And Execution • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Thomas Schnauz, Written by

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Chris Mundy, Written by

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Dan Erickson, Written by

Squid Game • One Lucky Day • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Written by

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Jesse Armstrong, Written by

Yellowjackets • F Sharp • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One

Jonathan Lisco, Written by Ashley Lyle, Written by Bart Nickerson, Written by

Yellowjackets • Pilot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One

Ashley Lyle, Written by Bart Nickerson, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Danny Strong, Written by

The Dropout • I'm In A Hurry • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television

Elizabeth Meriwether, Written for Television by

Impeachment: American Crime Story • Man Handled • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions

Sarah Burgess, Written by

MAID • Snaps • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix

Molly Smith Metzler, Written by

Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

Patrick Somerville, Written by

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.

Mike White, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Tracey Ashley, Head Writer Robin Thede, Writer Alrinthea Carter, Writer Michelle Davis, Writer Sonia Denis, Writer Jonterri Gadson, Writer Chloé Hilliard, Writer Shenovia Large, Writer Natalie McGill, Writer

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Dan Amira, Head Writer

Lauren Sarver Means, Senior Writer Daniel Radosh, Senior Writer

David Angelo, Writer Devin Delliquanti, Writer Zach DiLanzo, Writer Jennifer Flanz, Writer Jason Gilbert, Writer Josh Johnson, Writer David Kibuuka, Writer Matt Koff, Writer

Christiana Mbakwe, Writer Trevor Noah, Writer Joseph Opio, Writer Randall Otis, Writer

Kat Radley, Writer Scott Sherman, Writer Ashton Womack, Writer

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Daniel O'Brien, Senior Writer Owen Parsons, Senior Writer Charlie Redd, Senior Writer Joanna Rothkopf, Senior Writer Seena Vali, Senior Writer Johnathan Appel, Writer

Ali Barthwell, Writer Tim Carvell, Writer Liz Hynes, Writer Greg Iwinski, Writer Ryan Ken, Writer Mark Kramer, Writer Sofía Manfredi, Writer John Oliver, Writer

Taylor Kay Phillips, Writer Chrissy Shackelford, Writer

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios

Ariel Dumas, Head Writer Jay Katsir, Head Writer Delmonte Bent, Written by Michael Brumm, Written by Aaron Cohen, Written by

Stephen T. Colbert, Written by Paul Dinello, Written by

Glenn Eichler, Written by Gabe Gronli, Written by Barry Julien, Written by

Michael Cruz Kayne, Written by Eliana Kwartler, Written by Matt Lappin, Written by Caroline Lazar, Written by Pratima Mani, Written by

Felipe Torres Medina, Written by Opus Moreschi, Written by Carley Moseley, Written by Asher Perlman, Written by

Tom Purcell, Written by Kate Sidley, Written by Brian Stack, Written by

John Thibodeaux, Written by Steve Waltien, Written by

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Michael Che, Head Writer Alison Gates, Head Writer Streeter Seidell, Head Writer Colin Jost, Head Writer

Kent Sublette, Head Writer Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer Dan Bulla, Written by

Mike DiCenzo, Written by Billy Domineau, Written by Alex English, Written by Martin Herlihy, Written by Steve Higgins, Written by John Higgins, Written by Vanessa Jackson, Written by Erik Kenward, Written by Tesha Kondrat, Written by Ben Marshall, Written by Lorne Michaels, Written by Jake Nordwind, Written by Ben Silva, Written by

Will Stephen, Written by Celeste Yim, Written by Anna Drezen, Written by Steven Castillo, Written by Rob Klein, Written by Jasmine Pierce, Written by

Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer

Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Update Written by Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written by Josh Patten, Weekend Update Written by

Mark Steinbach, Weekend Update Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

Ali Wong: Don Wong • Netflix • A24 for Netflix

Ali Wong, Written by

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary For Democracy • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Ian Berger, Writer Devin Delliquanti, Writer Jennifer Flanz, Writer Jordan Klepper, Writer Zhubin Parang, Writer Scott Sherman, Writer

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rotten Science

Jerrod Carmichael, Written by

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) • Netflix • All Things Comedy for Netflix

Nicole Byer, Written by

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix

Norm Macdonald, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

The Andy Warhol Diaries • Shadows: Andy & Jed • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix

Andrew Rossi, Written by

How To With John Wilson • How To Appreciate Wine • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Atlantic Pictures, Johns Movies and Blow Out Productions

John Wilson, Written by Michael Koman, Written by Susan Orlean, Written by Conner O'Malley, Written by

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

Mark Monroe, Written by

The Problem With Jon Stewart • The Economy • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple

Chelsea Devantez, Head Writer Jon Stewart, Writer

Kristen Acimovic, Writer

The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG

Felicity Morris, Written by