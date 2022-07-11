Only Murders in the Building Renewed for Season 3 on Hulu

Only Murders in the Building is returning to the scene of the crime. The hit Hulu comedy-murder mystery, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as a trio of true crime podcasters investigating grisly murders, has been renewed for a third season. Hulu and Disney's 20th Television announced Season 3 on the heels of Only Murders in the Building Season 2, which debuted with back-to-back episodes on June 28. Co-created by Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie), the first season of the crime-comedy debuted as the most-watched comedy series in Hulu Originals' history in 2021.

"Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate," said Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. "Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena's work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story."

Both seasons of Only Murders are "certified fresh" at 100% approval from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

My neighbors have a special message for you all: #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding will return for Season 3! Now I just have to worry about who's next... I hope it's not me! pic.twitter.com/J8AeH6CpNO — Only Murders in the Building (@OnlyMurdersHulu) July 11, 2022

Picking up where Only Murders in the Building Season 1 left off, Season 2 sees "Only Murder" podcasters Charles Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mabel Mora (Gomez) race to unmask the killer of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). However, three complications ensue: the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

The ongoing second season co-stars a new lineup of suspects that includes Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad) as artist Alice Banks; Amy Schumer (Life & Beth) as a fictionalized version of herself, the new occupant of Sting's recently-vacated apartment; Christine Ko (The Great Indoors) as pregnant board president Nina, Bunny's replacement; and Shirley MacLaine (Terms of Endearment) as Leonora Folger, Bunny's partly-blind mother.

Season 2 also co-stars Tina Fey as cunning rival podcast host Cinda Canning, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Michael Rapaport as Detectives Williams and Kreps, and Jackie Hoffman, Michael Cyril Creighton, Zainab Jah, and Russell G. Jones as Arconia tenants.

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 are streaming Tuesdays on Hulu.