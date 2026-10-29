Entourage Star Says Reboot “Would Be Impossible To Make” Without Addressing One Big Change Since The Original (Exclusive)

Entourage became more than a hit when it aired on HBO in the 2000s; it was a cultural phenomenon. Loosely based on the story of actor Mark Wahlberg’s rise to stardom in Hollywood (alongside the crew of friends he brought along from Boston), the show introduced the world to Vincent Chase (Adrian Grenier) and his crew, which included best friend and manager Eric (Kevin Connolly), Vincent’s older brother and struggling actor Johnny “Drama” Chase (Kevin Dillon), and “Turtle” (Jerry Ferrara), the man with all the hookups a star could need. And, of course, there’s Ari Gold (Jeremy Piven), Vincent’s monster of an agent who is based on real-life agent and political figure Ari Emanuel.

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The boys also had girls in their circle, of course, and one lady who was there for a lot of the Hollywood shenanigans was Sloan, Eric’s on-and-off girlfriend (and eventual fiancée and mother to his child). Sloan was played by Emmanuelle Chriqui, who is starring in the new sci-fi crime thriller Model Citizen, which will be released digitally starting on November 3rd.

Emmanuelle Chriqui in Model Citizen / Warner Bros. Pictures

I got to speak with Emmanuelle Chriqui during the press junket for Model Citizen, and I had to ask her: With all that has changed with Hollywood, the movie industry, and the entire idea of celebrity, what would a reboot of Entourage look like today?

“It’s a great question,” Chriqui responded. “First of all, I would still be here for it; I would love nothing more than a reboot. Don’t know that it’s gonna happen, but I think what would be really cool to explore is… You know, we open Entourage, and it’s Vince, a movie star, and his entourage, and that is hardly around anymore, just a bona fide movie star. It’s like there are people, yes, that are wildly successful, but movie stars as we know it, like when we came up, I don’t know, it hardly exists anymore.”

Entourage Reboot Has To Be About Classic Movie Stars vs. Influencers

HBO

Chriqui did have a good pitch for the Entourage reboot, though: Vince trying to navigate being a veteran movie star in the new era where infuencers, YouTubers and TikTokers are looked at as major celebrities living in a very different Hollywood landscape. It wouldn’t be long before Vinny and his crew bumbped up against a younger crew of new stars.

“I think that with Entourage, it would be wild. I think it would be a necessity to explore, like, the social media of it all, the influencers of it all, the insanity that whole world is,” Chriqui explained. “And maybe it’s the older Entourage, like it’s us, and then it’s the younger entourage that’s doing its thing. But it would be impossible to make without incorporating that cause it’s literally the world we live in now.”

Years ago, Entourage creator Doug Ellin confirmed that he had the core cast ready for a reboot – if other powers that be ever decide to make it happen: “Adrian Grenier said he’s in, big news… I got all of them,” Ellin said at the time. “So yeah I wouldn’t do it without the five and Mark Wahlbergjust needs to call HBO and make it happen and all will be good. But…”

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In Modern Citizen, Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight, Olympus Has Fallen) plays Steven Bay, a man suffering from amnesia while still plagued by violent nightmares and visions that could be memories. While working on a farm, Steven meets Gretchen (Emmanuelle Chirqui), a vetenarian who starts helping him through his trauma. However, Steven begins realize that actually the subject of an elaborate experiment, and there is no one he can fully trust (even himself) as he investigates the secrets of his past.

You can watch Model Citizen on digital starting November 3rd. Entourage can be streamed on HBO Max.