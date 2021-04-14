ER: George Clooney and More Cast Members to Reunite for Virtual Event

✖

Television reunions have hit a fever-pitch over the past year, as the casts of some beloved television series have joined forces to bring joy or awareness to important causes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These reunions have covered everything from more recent hits to iconic cult-classics — and it looks like ER will soon be among them. According to a new report from People, multiple cast members from ER are expected to reunite virtually later this month, as part of an episode of the Stars in the House daily series. The episode is expected to air on Earth Day, April 22nd, and will be held in benefit of the Waterkeeper Alliance, the fastest growing global nonprofit focused solely on clean water. ER alum Gloria Reuben is president of the organization.

The reunion will feature appearances by Reuben (Jeanie Boulet), George Clooney (Doug Ross), Noah Wyle (John Carter), Laura Innes (Kerry Weaver), Anthony Edwards (Mark Greene), Alex Kingston (Elizabeth Corday), Julianna Margulies (Carol Hathaway), Goran Visnjic (Luka Kovac), Paul McCrane (Robert Romano), Ming-Na Wen (Jing-Mei Chen), Laura Cerón (Chuny Marquez), Yvette Freeman (Haleh Adams), Conni Marie Brazelton (Connie Oligario) and CCH Pounder (Angela Hicks). It will be hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, and will see the cast reminiscing about their time on the long-running procedural series, and even taking live questions from fans.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be reuniting with my ER family for a cause that is so close to my heart, and so grateful to Seth and James for allowing us to use their incredible platform to do so," Reuben said in a statement. "I've been involved with Waterkeeper Alliance for 15 years, representing over 350 community-based Waterkeepers around the globe, and the work that they do is beyond comparison. We must continue to fight for clean water not just on Earth Day, but all year round!"

Stars in the House has already hosted a number of memorable TV cast reunions over the past year, helping bring together the casts of Star Trek: Voyager, Family Ties, The Waltons, and many more.

