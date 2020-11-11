Watch the Family Ties Cast Reunite for Charity

While this year has brought some unprecedented changes to the entertainment industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been some unintentional upsides -- including a lot of cast reunions. The ensembles of some beloved shows have been reuniting virtually, either to celebrate monumental milestones or just provide their fans joy in an uncertain time. The cast of Family Ties is the latest to do so, with the sitcom ensemble reuniting on the daily series Stars in the House in a charity event for The Actors Fund. The reunion, which you can check out above, features the return of multiple cast members, including Michael J. Fox (Alex P. Keaton), Meredith Baxter (Elyse Keaton), Michael Gross (Steven Keaton), Tina Yothers (Jennifer Keaton), Marc Price (Irwin "Skippy" Handelman), and Scott Valentine (Nick Moore), alongside hosts Sirius XM's Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley.

"We're so thankful that our audiences continue to generously donate to StarsInTheHouse.com, which goes directly to The Actors Fund, helping anyone in the artistic community with essential needs like financial support to buy groceries, pay rent and pay doctor's bills," Rudetsky and Wesley said in a statement. "We're overwhelmed with gratitude that we raised over $15,000 during Tuesday's all-day 'Vote-a-thon' broadcast."

"During this time of what seems like unending national stress, we find that our audiences are drawn to reunions of what we call 'comfort TV,' those TV shows from yesteryear that brought us all so much joy," the co-hosts continued. "Some of our most popular episodes featured TV shows like Taxi, Frasier, and Melrose Place, and we have no doubt the Family Ties reunion is going to be one of our most viewed!"

Family Ties, which originally aired from 1982 to 1989, followed the adventures of the Keaton family, and particularly their young son, Fox's Alex P. Keaton. The series was regarded to be a bonafide hit, and earned five Emmys - including three Lead Actor in a Comedy Series awards for Fox's performance. The cast previously reunited in 2015, as part of a special issue of Entertainment Weekly.

"It's cliché to say that it was like a family and everybody always says, 'They're so great. We all loved each other.' But we really did," Fox told Today back in 2015.

What do you think of the cast of Family Ties reuniting? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!