Euphoria Star Breaks Silence on Exit From Series

Former Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira is shedding more light on why she decided to exit the HBO series. During a recent appearance on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Ferreira revealed that the choice for her to depart her role as Kat was a "mutual decision" made by her and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. She also revealed that the initial speculation surrounding why she left the show was "really rough" for her.

"I don't think there was a place for her to go," Ferreira explained. "I mean, I think that there were places you could go. I just don't think it would have fit into the show. I don't know if it was gonna do her justice. And I think both parties knew that. I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don't want to play that and I think they didn't want that either."

According to Ferreira, even though she would have played Kat "for as long as I was asked," the choice was made when her hopes for Kat and Levinson's own narrative plans did not allign.

"I felt [it] was a kind of a struggle for both parties. Sam, me — it was a struggle to find a continuation of her," Ferreira revealed. "That was actually really hurtful watching and seeing the fans get upset. I don't know. I just felt like maybe I overstayed my welcome a little bit. So for me it actually felt good to be like, 'OK, I get to not worry about this and we both don't get to worry about this,' because Sam writes for things he relates to. I don't think he relates to Kat. I relate to Kat. So I had to follow my own path."

What is Euphoria about?

Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media. The series is executive produced by Drake, along with manager Future the Prince.

The ensemble cast includes actor and singer Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney (Sharp Objects).

What do you think of Barbie Ferreira's new comments regarding her exit from Euphoria? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!