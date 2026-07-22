Kim Possible Returns to Disney This Summer, Sparking Revival Theories

Disney has had varying levels of success when it comes to bringing back some of their animated classics in brand new ways. While the recent live-action Moana failed to be a hit at the box office, the same couldn’t be said for the live-action takes on The Lion King, Lilo & Stitch, and Beauty and the Beast. In terms of animated universes, the “House of Mouse” has brought back the likes of DuckTales and The Proud Family with brand new stories for the latest generation. While Disney has brought back plenty of characters, there is one super spy that fans are dying to see return.

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On August 8th, Disney XD plans to bring Kim Possible back to its television line-up, airing reruns for the first time in years. This will be the first time that we’ve seen Kim on the cable network since 2019, meaning it will have been around seven years since the Disney favorite was running on its schedule. Ironically enough, Kim Possible won’t just be airing one episode starting next month, but will arrive as a giant block following Phineas and Ferb. The Kim Possible block will begin at 7 PM Eastern, running all the way until 5:30 AM the next day. Obviously, with Kim finally returning to Disney XD, many fans are beginning to wonder if this might mean a revival for the series, which originally ended in 2007.

Kim Possible Almost Came Back

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Earlier this year, the idea of Kim Possible making a comeback was far likelier than many had thought. The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation And Radio Artists’ website listed a contract that seemed to indicate that a new page was about to be unveiled for Kim and company. Listed as a “Kim Possible Reboot,” the project was set to arrive in 2020, but unfortunately had never come to fruition. While nothing has been confirmed, the reaction to this big reveal had many thinking that the series could follow in the footsteps of Phineas and Ferb.

Ironically enough, the potential revival was confirmed by series co-creator Bob Schooley, though the update might not have been what fans were hoping to hear. Schooley didn’t share much in the way of details, but the creator stated that it was a “long, painful story,” hinting at the idea that the revival had a tragic tale that stopped it from manifesting. Throughout the years since the series finale, the creators and voice actors have routinely expressed their excitement at returning to these characters, though whether or not it will ever happen is anyone’s guess at this point. Luckily, you’ll have the opportunity to relive the adventures on Disney XD next month.

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