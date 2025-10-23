Everything Coming to Streaming Services This Weekend (October 24th)

We’re merely one week away from Halloween, so this weekend is going to likely be full of spooky festivities for many. If your plans for this chilly fall weekend include cozying up with a new movie or TV show, there are about to be some great new options to check out on many of the popular streaming services. Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, and several others have exciting new additions set for the next few days.

The weekend really kicked off on Thursday morning with the return of one of Netflix’s most popular new shows. After quickly becoming a hit with its first season, and earning multiple Emmy nominations, Nobody Wants This is finally back on Netflix for Season 2.

Going into the rest of the weekend, HBO Max is going to be the service worth paying the most attention to. On Friday, the streamer will add the horror hit Weapons to its lineup, marking the film’s long-awaited streaming premiere (just in time for Halloween). Two days later, HBO Max will turn up the horror once again with the premiere of new HBO series IT: Welcome to Derry, a prequel series to the recent IT films that establishes the terrifying legacy of Pennywise.

You can check out the full list of this weekend’s new streaming movies and TV shows below!

Thursday, October 23rd

NETFLIX

The Elixir (ID) — NETFLIX FILM

Nobody Wants This: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Expedition X, Season 10 (Discovery)

Dangerously Obese, Season 2 (TLC)

PEACOCK

Married at First Sight, Season 19 – Premiere, 4 Episodes (Peacock Original)

HULU

American Ripper: Complete Season 1

Extreme Road Ragers: Complete Season 1B

Homicide Squad New Orleans: Complete Season 1

Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 7

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 5

WWE Rivals: Complete Season 5

A Christmas in Tennessee

Christmas Plus One

Deadly Girls Trip

Hot Chocolate Holiday

Match Made in Mistletoe

A Very Merry Beauty Salon

PRIME VIDEO

Allen Iv3rson (2025)

Host (2025)

Friday, October 24th

NETFLIX

A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE — NETFLIX FILM

Parish: Season 1

DISNEY+

LEGO Frozen: Operations Puffins (Disney+ Original) – Premiere

HBO MAX

Weapons (Streaming Premiere)

Lakeside Retreats, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9D (Cartoon Network)

PEACOCK

Leslie Jones: Life: Part 2

Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2025 (Telemundo)

The Rainmaker, Season 1 Finale (USA)

HULU

Unholy Trinity

PRIME VIDEO

Migration

The Beast Within

Saturday, October 25th

NETFLIX

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

HULU

Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 7

Ghost Adventures: Complete Seasons 23 and 25

Virgins: Complete Season 1

TUBI

Don’t Turn Out the Lights

Sunday, October 26th

DISNEY+

Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

HBO MAX

IT: Welcome to Derry, Season 1 (HBO Original)

PARAMOUNT+

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere