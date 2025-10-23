Everything Coming to Streaming Services This Weekend (October 24th)

We’re merely one week away from Halloween, so this weekend is going to likely be full of spooky festivities for many. If your plans for this chilly fall weekend include cozying up with a new movie or TV show, there are about to be some great new options to check out on many of the popular streaming services. Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, and several others have exciting new additions set for the next few days.
The weekend really kicked off on Thursday morning with the return of one of Netflix’s most popular new shows. After quickly becoming a hit with its first season, and earning multiple Emmy nominations, Nobody Wants This is finally back on Netflix for Season 2.
Going into the rest of the weekend, HBO Max is going to be the service worth paying the most attention to. On Friday, the streamer will add the horror hit Weapons to its lineup, marking the film’s long-awaited streaming premiere (just in time for Halloween). Two days later, HBO Max will turn up the horror once again with the premiere of new HBO series IT: Welcome to Derry, a prequel series to the recent IT films that establishes the terrifying legacy of Pennywise.
You can check out the full list of this weekend’s new streaming movies and TV shows below!
Thursday, October 23rd
NETFLIX
The Elixir (ID) — NETFLIX FILM
Nobody Wants This: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Expedition X, Season 10 (Discovery)
Dangerously Obese, Season 2 (TLC)
PEACOCK
Married at First Sight, Season 19 – Premiere, 4 Episodes (Peacock Original)
HULU
American Ripper: Complete Season 1
Extreme Road Ragers: Complete Season 1B
Homicide Squad New Orleans: Complete Season 1
Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 7
Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 5
WWE Rivals: Complete Season 5
A Christmas in Tennessee
Christmas Plus One
Deadly Girls Trip
Hot Chocolate Holiday
Match Made in Mistletoe
A Very Merry Beauty Salon
PRIME VIDEO
Allen Iv3rson (2025)
Host (2025)
Friday, October 24th
NETFLIX
A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE — NETFLIX FILM
Parish: Season 1
DISNEY+
LEGO Frozen: Operations Puffins (Disney+ Original) – Premiere
HBO MAX
Weapons (Streaming Premiere)
Lakeside Retreats, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9D (Cartoon Network)
PEACOCK
Leslie Jones: Life: Part 2
Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2025 (Telemundo)
The Rainmaker, Season 1 Finale (USA)
HULU
Unholy Trinity
PRIME VIDEO
Migration
The Beast Within
Saturday, October 25th
NETFLIX
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
HULU
Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 7
Ghost Adventures: Complete Seasons 23 and 25
Virgins: Complete Season 1
TUBI
Don’t Turn Out the Lights
Sunday, October 26th
DISNEY+
Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
HBO MAX
IT: Welcome to Derry, Season 1 (HBO Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere