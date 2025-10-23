5 Harry Potter Characters It’ll Be Almost Impossible to Recast in the Reboot

The idea of a Harry Potter TV show isn’t all bad. The movies just don’t have time to cover every square inch of the books, which means plenty of interesting characters and plotlines end up on the cutting-room floor. Having essentially six extra hours per season to adapt each book will surely do wonders for the Wizarding World. However, there are still a few more hurdles that the good people at HBO Max have to clear. The first is making the show look different from the movies, since doing the same thing visually all over again would be a massive mistake. The next item on the to-do list involves casting, which is already well underway.

The creative team behind the Harry Potter reboot has been looking far and wide for new actors to bring the familiar characters to life. While there are a few household names among the crowd, such as John Lithgow, the majority of performers who have signed on are still looking to make a name for themselves in television. That’s all well and good, but they’re going to have to bring their A-game if they want to make their mark. Here are five Harry Potter characters it’ll be almost impossible to recast in the reboot.

5) Bellatrix Lestrange

Voldemort gets all the credit for being the most evil character in the Wizarding World. However, he doesn’t enjoy hurting people nearly as much as his subordinate, Bellatrix Lestrange. In the Harry Potter movies, Helena Bonham Carter embraces Bellatrix’s wild side at every opportunity, even running through the halls of the Ministry of Magic, gleefully gloating about killing Sirius Black. It’s hard to imagine anyone stepping into Carter’s shoes and doing a better job, because there’s a connection between the actor and the character that’s seldom seen.

4) Sirius Black

Speaking of Sirius, Gary Oldman has to bring his impressive range to the role when he debuts in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. At the start of the movie, he’s a deranged convict who is gunning for Harry, but by the end, he’s a loving godfather who will do anything to protect his family. Oldman is one of the finest actors working today, and despite starring in Oscar-caliber roles, Sirius is among his best. HBO Max is going to have a hard time finding anyone with that level of talent.

3) Dolores Umbridge

The Harry Potter movies know how to cast villains. In the fifth movie, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Dolores Umbridge arrives at Hogwarts and tries to restore order to the unruly school. Her methods are cruel despite her buttoned-up persona, torturing anyone who dares defy her. Imelda Staunton brings everything she has to the role, including an iconic laugh that’s as menacing as it is subdued. Not just anyone can fit into that pink blazer.

2) Mad-Eye Moody

The tricky part about casting Mad-Eye Moody is that it’s essentially two roles, not one. Of course, in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Barty Crouch Jr. poses as the Auror in order to infiltrate Hogwarts. The movie asks Brendan Gleeson to let loose as the new teacher on the scene, who is a little too interested in Harry’s comings and goings and doesn’t care who he has to hurt to keep tabs on the Chosen One. After the truth comes to light, the actor gets to rein it in a bit, but Mad-Eye is still madder than most.

1) Voldemort

No character other than the Dark Lord can round out this list. Despite Voldemort having a small role in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first book in the series that Season 1 of the HBO Max show will cover, the role has yet to be cast. Kicking the can down the road appears to be a deliberate choice, and there’s no doubt that Ralph Fiennes’ iconic performance has something to do with it. The Big Bad of the series can’t be played by Joe Schmo, so the powers that be are sure to turn over every stone before making a final decision.

