Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (April 27th)

Last week was a big one for entertainment fans. Thanks to CinemaCon in Las Vegas, we’ve gotten a lot of major updates, footage descriptions, and more for some of the movies we’re most excited about coming up this year and beyond. The only problem with all those great updates is the waiting, but while there’s not a lot that can be done in terms of making time move faster so we get to the opening day for our new favorite movies, what we do have is streaming to keep us entertained. That includes some new drops on Netflix this week.

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This week, Netflix is keeping things pretty chill with drops of new seasons of CoComelon Lane for the kids and Million Dollar Secret for not kids. There’s also Kevin Hart’s comedy special, Funny AF With Kevin Hart. The most exciting drop, however, has to be the Stranger Things companion, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85. Need to see everything that’s coming up this week so you can plan for yourself? Check out the full listing below.

April 20th

CoComelon Lane Season 7

Funny AF With Kevin Hart

April 21st

Unchosen

Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill

April 22nd

Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool

Million Dollar Secret Season 2

Santita

Sold Out on You

This Is a Gardening Show

April 23rd

Flunked

Running Point Season 2

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85

April 24th

Apex

April 26th

Supernova Strikers Genesis

April 27th

Straight to Hell

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!