Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (April 27th)

Last week was a big one for entertainment fans. Thanks to CinemaCon in Las Vegas, we’ve gotten a lot of major updates, footage descriptions, and more for some of the movies we’re most excited about coming up this year and beyond. The only problem with all those great updates is the waiting, but while there’s not a lot that can be done in terms of making time move faster so we get to the opening day for our new favorite movies, what we do have is streaming to keep us entertained. That includes some new drops on Netflix this week.
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This week, Netflix is keeping things pretty chill with drops of new seasons of CoComelon Lane for the kids and Million Dollar Secret for not kids. There’s also Kevin Hart’s comedy special, Funny AF With Kevin Hart. The most exciting drop, however, has to be the Stranger Things companion, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85. Need to see everything that’s coming up this week so you can plan for yourself? Check out the full listing below.
April 20th
CoComelon Lane Season 7
Funny AF With Kevin Hart
April 21st
Unchosen
Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill
April 22nd
Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool
Million Dollar Secret Season 2
Santita
Sold Out on You
This Is a Gardening Show
April 23rd
Flunked
Running Point Season 2
Stranger Things: Tales From ’85
April 24th
Apex
April 26th
Supernova Strikers Genesis
April 27th
Straight to Hell
What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!