Ewan McGregor Pitches New Obi-Wan Love Story, and Star Wars Fans Are Outraged

Although it might seem like the Star Wars prequel trilogy era has long since ended, that’s clearly not the case. The prequel trilogy was first extended with the Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie and the Star Wars: The Clone Wars TV show that quickly followed it, and although that show only came out a few years after Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, it actually ended in 2020 due to a long hiatus before the final season. Since then, the characters from the prequel movies and The Clone Wars have continued to return, whether that’s with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker’s returns in Obi-Wan Kenobi (and Anakin’s in Ahsoka); Ahsoka Tano’s return in Star Wars Rebels, The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and in other shows; or others elsewhere.

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Ahsoka and Anakin are also both set to return in Ahsoka season 2 as well, which could theoretically be the final appearances for either or both characters, although recent chatter has made that seem doubtful. In addition to Anakin actor Hayden Christensen saying that he would like to see a reunion with Natalie Portman on screen, Ewan McGregor has just given an interview where he discussed an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 pitch. Both actors have also talked about interest in a live-action version of The Clone Wars, but that remains only a hope for now. In addition to these many comments, though, McGregor mentioned one love story he would be interested in for Obi-Wan, and fans are generally not happy about it for multiple reasons.

Ewan McGregor Wants an Obi-Wan and Hera Syndulla Love Story, and Fans Hate It

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

According to Variety, McGregor recently expressed an interest in a love connection between his fan-favorite character Obi-Wan and the Rebels character Hera Syndulla, who is now appearing in the Ahsoka show. When the character made the jump from animation to live-action for Ahsoka, Mary Elizabeth Winstead stepped in to play the role—Winstead, as it happens, is McGregor’s real-life wife. It’s therefore easy to see why McGregor recently said, “I got very excited when Mary started working on Ahsoka. I thought, maybe this is the big love story—Obi-Wan and Hera.” However, there are multiple issues with this line of thought, and fans have been quick to call out many of them.

Among the biggest issues with this idea is the fact that the timelines do not work out at all, as Obi-Wan is long dead by the time Ahsoka is taking place. McGregor did actually acknowledge that the timelines don’t line up, but that is a point that is seemingly being missed by Star Wars fans who are irritated by this statement. Under one X post about these comments, the replies are full of grumblings about that, including one comment that says, “Bro is so desperate to put on the robes again that he forgot the timeline,” and another that says, “I don’t think he understands the timeline lmao.”

Yet another issue is, of course, the Jedi rule against attachments, certainly including romantic attachments, although Obi-Wan has toed that line before, which is a much more pressing reason why fans are bothered by this idea. Namely, The Clone Wars already introduced a love interest for Obi-Wan, Satine Kryze, and while they never acted on their love, it’s a story that audiences generally like and even feel defensive about. The same is absolutely true—and, actually, much truer—about Hera’s love interest Kanan Jarrus, with whom she shares a child, Jacen Syndulla, and who tragically died saving the Ghost crew in Rebels. It would therefore be a massive slap in the face to both beloved (and both dead) characters, and fans would no doubt riot if it happened.

Thankfully, because of the timeline issue alone, this is something that canon Star Wars could never and would never do, but the idea alone definitely ruffled feathers.