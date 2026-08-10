Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Gets Disappointing Update, But Star Wars Star Has a Good Pitch

Following the conclusion of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, it seemed like the galaxy far, far away was going to be entering a golden age of TV shows, and in a sense, it did. In fact, The Mandalorian, which went on to be one of Star Wars’ best TV shows (especially in seasons 1 and 2), was released the month before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters, ending the sequels. After The Mandalorian, numerous Star Wars shows landed on Disney+, from animated shows like Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi to live-action shows like Andor, The Acolyte, Ahsoka, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

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For some shows, like Andor, there was a clear intention with the number of seasons. Originally, there had actually been more seasons on the table, but the creators ultimately decided on just two, with a definitive ending in the season 2 finale. Others, like The Acolyte, were cancelled—or, technically, just not renewed for a second season—after heavy speculation that another season was coming. Obi-Wan Kenobi didn’t fit either category, though. It was seemingly a limited series, but very early on, there was chatter about another season, especially from Obi-Wan actor Ewan McGregor. In the four years since the show debuted, chatter has continued, but nothing official has been announced. Now, McGregor has provided an update, but it’s not quite what audiences are going to want to hear.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Isn’t in the Works, but Ewan McGregor Still Has Hope (And an Idea)

When asked about the potential for Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 by Entertainment Weekly, McGregor confirmed that he and Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen both remain interested in the project but said, “Come on, Disney. Come on. I don’t think we are [closer to that], no. I don’t know of any progress in that direction, but I would like to think that there might be…We finished this series with me walking off with Liam Neeson on my camel, which is an Eopie. And then what happens between then and when it’s Alec Guinness, I mean, there’s got to be a good few stories left to tell.”

What McGregor is referencing is the appearance of Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn’s Force Ghost on Tatooine, signaling that he has arrived to complete Obi-Wan’s training (specifically by teaching him the ability to turn into a Force Ghost in death, which was an actual power that required honing). While watching Qui-Gon’s ghost train Obi-Wan might not sound like enough to fill a show alone, there is nearly a decade between the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi and the beginning of A New Hope, and surely, there is more to explore in that period. What’s more, Christensen’s interest means that Anakin/Vader could also have another appearance, and it would perhaps be even more interesting to see what he was doing throughout this period.

Whether it’s a good idea or not, though, it’s unclear if Disney would ever actually greenlight a second season of the show. It seems like a no-brainer from the outside, as Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen continue to be major draws for the franchise, and Star Wars certainly seems to need some sort of pick-me-up in this era. However, as McGregor said—if we can trust his words, considering he had previously insisted he wasn’t returning at all—there seems to be no movement on this project so far.