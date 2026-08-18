Ahsoka Season 2’s Mystery Character May Be the Most Exciting Clone Wars Connection Yet

One of the biggest reveals at D23 this year was the debut of for the highly anticipated second season of Ahsoka. Ahsoka season 1 dropped a full three years ago (almost to the day), and while it was clear that another season would take some time, few expected the wait to be this long—and, notably, it isn’t over yet. Just recently, it was confirmed that Ahsoka season 2 was delayed, pushing the expected release date back from summer/fall 2026 to early 2027. Now, of Jan. 20, 2027. Despite that long wait, though, excitement about the upcoming season remains high within the fanbase. For one, the new trailer confirmed that Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker will be playing a significant role in the new season, arguably much larger than anyone expected.

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Additionally, we received confirmation in the trailer that Zeb Orrelios, who was the only living member of Star Wars Rebels’ Ghost crew to be absent in season 1, will finally be reunited with Ezra Bridger, Hera Syndulla, and Chopper and saw that Grand Admiral Thrawn is indeed back in the main Star Wars galaxy, attempting to rebuild the Empire. Perhaps most exciting of all, though, was the confirmation that Ahsoka season 2 will include yet another flashback to the Star Wars: The Clone Wars era, with Christensen’s Anakin and Ariana Greenblatt’s Ahsoka Tano working side by side once again. In that sequence, however, one mysterious character appeared, and a new theory about who that character is could make this flashback sequence and its implications so much more thrilling.

Is The Son in Ahsoka Season 2?

As angry as fans were when the Star Wars prequel trilogy made significant changes to the Jedi and the Force, such as by introducing the concept of midi-chlorians or the Chosen One prophecy, The Clone Wars took things that much further. As just one example, the show introduced the Mortis Gods, a trio of gods—the Father, the Son, and the Daughter—who embody the Force itself. Specifically, the Son represented the dark side, the Daughter represented the light, and the Father embodied balance. Sadly, all three were dead by the end of that Clone Wars arc, and Anakin, Ahsoka, and Obi-Wan Kenobi all had their memories wiped and no longer remember meeting them or, presumably, that they exist at all.

It was already clear that Star Wars was going to revisit this story, with the Ahsoka season 1 finale including a shot of Baylan Skoll on top of a statue of the Father, heavily hinting that he is on a quest to find these gods. Whether that was true and/or the extent of the Mortis Gods’ role in the upcoming season were unknown; however, one new fan theory suggests that more than just a quest for the gods or information about them, Ahsoka season 2 might depict the gods themselves. Fans have specifically begun to theorize that a mystery character who appears in the trailer is the Son, as his facial markings seem similar.

Anyone else notice this character in the AHSOKA Season 2 trailer has similar eye markings as The Son from the Mortis arc?



What if The Clone Wars flashback in Season 2 ties back to the Mortis Gods in some way…? pic.twitter.com/Wl5smj6Rhy — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) August 18, 2026

Specifically the markings around this character’s eyes are a dead ringer for the design of the Son, and while these aren’t identical characters, Star Wars has proven time and again that animated and live-action versions of characters aren’t always going to be perfect matches (the Ahsoka show has many examples of that, from Thrawn to the Ghost crew members and beyond). With that in mind, this absolutely could be the Son, especially because the character’s appearance is confirmed to be part of the flashback itself. The potential implications of this are enormous, particularly because there have long been theories that Anakin himself may be meant to take on the role of the Father. While that remains to be seen, this surprising fan theory actually feels rather likely.