Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Pitch Would Bring Yoda Back to Star Wars

Nearly 20 years after he finished his well-received run as young Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Ewan McGregor returned to the role for the aptly titled TV series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Originally conceived as a spinoff movie, the project was repurposed as a miniseries that explored Obi-Wan’s life in exile on Tatooine before he embarks on a mission to rescue a young Leia Organa. Obi-Wan Kenobi tells a self-contained story that’s wrapped up by the finale’s end, with Obi-Wan’s faith in the Force reaffirmed as he reconnects with his former master Qui-Gon Jinn. However, there’s still many years between Obi-Wan Kenobi and A New Hope on the Star Wars timeline, and McGregor has an idea for a second season.

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Speaking with Variety, McGregor outlined his idea for Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2, which would bring Yoda back to the fold. “It was very casual, but I said there’s got to be something,” he said, revealing that he’s had conversations with Lucasfilm co-president Dave Filoni. “Because Yoda’s somewhere else. After the end of Episode III, when we all go to the four or five corners of the galaxy — or however many corners it’s got! — I won’t have been in touch with him. But he’s out there. So I think there could be a story there where I’m trying to reach out to him.”

Why Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 May Never Happen

McGregor is right in saying there could be a compelling story to tell with this angle. His idea for Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 would further flesh out the dynamic between Obi-Wan and Yoda that was part of both the prequels and the animated Clone Wars series. Most interestingly, the canon novel From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back reveals that Yoda wanted Leia to be trained as a Jedi, feeling she was better-equipped for the task than her twin brother. Once Obi-Wan reaches out to Yoda, conversations between the two could delve into this concept on screen, with Obi-Wan making the case for why Luke is the last hope for the Jedi. In a way, this could be an organic continuation of Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1, where Leia displayed an immense amount of courage and tenacity well beyond her years. Those qualities would undoubtedly impress Yoda.

There would need to be something else to round out the narrative. It’d probably be difficult to craft a full season of TV where the only real source of drama is Obi-Wan attempting to reconnect with Yoda. In Obi-Wan Kenobi, Obi-Wan is desperately reaching out to Qui-Gon, but that isn’t the full crux of the show. His quest with Leia allows him to grow as a person, helping him process his pain and trauma after the events of the prequel trilogy. If Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 were to ever move forward, the onus would be on the creative team to come up with a plot that could complement the Obi-Wan/Yoda angle. However, the odds of Obi-Wan Kenobi coming back are low.

Disney is making a major shift away from the overload of streaming shows that made up a considerable portion of their output in the first half of the decade. Animated series like X-Men ’97 and Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord continue to thrive on Disney+, but there isn’t as much room for live-action TV projects anymore. Even Disney believes “streaming is dead,” an admission that things have gotten too expensive and the model isn’t sustainable moving forward. Rather than dedicate money and resources to multiple TV shows, theatrical features seem to be the top priority again, with studios like Marvel and Star Wars focusing on quality over quantity.

Right now, Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 is the only live-action Star Wars show on the release schedule. It remains to be seen what happens after the season arrives early next year, but it’s telling that Lucasfilm hasn’t announced any new live-action projects for the small screen. There isn’t even a guarantee that Ahsoka Season 3 happens at this point in time, so fans shouldn’t hold their breath for Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2. Given the current Disney landscape, the company’s streaming era could essentially be over.