Exclusive: Kevin Smith’s ‘Comic Book Men’ Season 7 Gets Key Art And a Release Date

AMC has provided ComicBook.com with key art for the upcoming, seventh season of Kevin Smith‘s Comic Book Men, revealing the show’s October premiere date and an official synopsis that includes the names of numerous guests.

The network has released two pieces of art, both featuring Smith holding the rest of the show’s cast as a four-pack of action figures, with the caption “There’s a little geek in all of us.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In terms of people who are still interested in Kevin Smith, AMC seems to be there,” the filmmaker joked last year at New York Comic Con, praising network head Charlie Collier in particular.

Of course, Smith has found himself more success in TV recently, with episodes of the CW superhero shows being big hits and plans for a Sam & Twitch adaptation which he will head up.

The official synopsis for the season teases a number of geeky stars, including Marvel/Netflix standouts Rosario Dawson and Mike Colter and TV‘s original Robin, Burt Ward.

You can check out the key art in the attached image gallery, and the official synopsis below.

In its seventh season, AMC‘s popular unscripted series Comic Book Men takes another dive into the world of geekdom by following the antics in and around master fanboy Kevin Smith’s New Jersey comic shop, Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash. Leading the team behind the shop’s counter are Walt, Bryan, Michael and Ming, who geek out over mind-blowing pop culture artifacts and the legends behind them. Special guests this season include “Luke Cage” star Mike Colter, Rosario Dawson, Burt Ward, Method Man, and Freddy Kruger himself, Robert Englund. Whether it’s buying and selling memorabilia or embarking on wild adventures away from the store, The Stash cast shares all the juicy details with Kevin during their hilarious podcast, which is woven throughout the series.

Comic Book Men season 7 premieres on October 22 on AMC.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!