Fairly OddParents Live-Action Reboot Gets Release Window

Paramount Pictures has given fans of Fairly OddParents an idea of when the property’s live-action reboot is expected to arrive: early next year. In a post made to social media, the showrunner of the new series teased a March release date for the show, along with sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of the cast (with the titular fairies pasted in for good measure). Development on the series has been fairly quiet, with fewer leaks than comparable reboots like Saved by the Bell, and as a result this soon a release date has crept up on the audience a little.

Still, a March 2022 release date makes it one of the biggest early releases for Paramount+ next year. The service has been hosting day-and-date releases for some of Paramount’s feature films, including tomorrow’s release of Clifford the Big Red Dog.

You can see he post from producer Christopher J. Nowak below.

The original Fairly OddParents was an animated series, which debuted on Nickelodeon in 2001, and delivered hundreds of episodes before it drew to a close in 2017. It remains Nickelodeon’s second longest-running animated show, behind SpongeBob SquarePants, and since that movie has already been to the movie theater a few times, it’s no surprise that Nick and parent company ViacomCBS might want to figure out new ways to exploit Fairly OddParents and its fan base, many of whom grew up with the show being a constant presence in their lives.

Here’s the new show’s official synopsis, which spins the premise a little bit, giving the audience a little more of an outsider’s view of Timmy and his fairy godparents, as he essentially hands them off to a new character, setting up familiar dynamics with a new batch of characters:

“In The Fairly OddParents, Ty Turner uproots his life to reunite with his high school sweetheart, Rachel Ragland, in the town of Dimmsdale, thrusting his cautious 13-year-old daughter, Viv, into a new world where she does not fit in. Once there, her cousin, Timmy, entrusts his fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo, to help her adjust by taking her under their wings. Witnessing the fairy transfer take place, Viv’s new stepbrother, Roy, also inherits them and the two siblings must come together to overcome the obstacles in their path, all with the help from their new wand-wielding and wish-granting fairy godparents.”

