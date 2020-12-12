The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Trailer Reveals First Look at Erin Kellyman's Mysterious Villain

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier just released its first look at Erin Kellyman’s mysterious villain in the series. Disney Investor Day was full of surprises including a long trailer about Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s latest adventure. Not a ton is known about who the bad guys are this time around, but Murphy’s Multiverse reported that there is something with Flag-Smasher going on in the Disney+ project. Later, some Dazzle merch confirmed that there would possibly be more than one of the villains, some “Flag Smashers” all with one common goal. Kellyman’s masked figure would fit the bill there. Nothing has been confirmed by Marvel yet, but those breadcrumbs are leading fans all over the place. Baron Helmut Zemo will be played by Daniel Bruhl and there’s reportedly a return of Batroc the Leaper as well. Plenty of fun heading to Disney+ next year.

Check out what Marvel has to say about the series down below:

"Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience — in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this fall."

“The legacy of that shield is complicated.” Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an Original Series, starts streaming March 19 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/C3uD0s4ULm — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (@falconandwinter) December 11, 2020

“Over the course of the 23 films, we’ve pulled together a roster of amazing actors and talented filmmakers, and we’re excited to continue to work with these individuals to tell new, long-form stories in ways that we’ve never done before," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said during an unveiling of the Disney+ streaming service. "These shows will be on the same level of quality that you’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios, and we’ll be taking advantage of that creative freedom that Disney+ offers exploring the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with our favorite characters over multiple episodes.”

“These will be both new and continuing stories, and one of the things we’re most excited about is that these will be major storylines set in the MCU with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney+ series we’re producing and our features on the big screen."

