Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Poster Released by Disney+

Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has debuted a brand-new poster for its updated release date on Disney+ in 2021. The new one-sheet shows Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Falcon and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier getting that all-too-familiar Marvel Cinematic Universe stacked/photoshop design. The good thing about those poster designs is that they offer nice visual clues about the larger plotline and/or cast of characters for a Marvel project - and in the case of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, any new details are welcome ones, as the espionage-thriller has promised some big developments for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

(Photo: Disney+)

"Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience — in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this fall."

Over the course of the 23 films, we’ve pulled together a roster of amazing actors and talented filmmakers, and we’re excited to continue to work with these individuals to tell new, long-form stories in ways that we’ve never done before," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said during an unveiling of the Disney+ streaming service. "These shows will be on the same level of quality that you’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios, and we’ll be taking advantage of that creative freedom that Disney+ offers exploring the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with our favorite characters over multiple episodes.

These will be both new and continuing stories, and one of the things we’re most excited about is that these will be major storylines set in the MCU with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney+ series we’re producing and our features on the big screen."

The Disney Investor Day 2020 Event also revealed more casting and crew confirmations for Marvel Disney+ series Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, What If?... and She-Hulk, while debuting new footage from Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Wandavision, and Loki. All in all, the Marvel Disney+ franchise looks like it will bring the franchise roaring back in 2021, before any of the MCU Phase 4 movies hit theaters.