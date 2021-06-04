Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Wyatt Russell Reveals Dad Kurt Russell's Advice on Joining the MCU

✖

Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Wyatt Russell reveals the one piece of advice his father and one-time Marvel star Kurt Russell had for his role as John Walker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: be a star-spangled man with a bathroom break plan. Russell plays John Walker, the failed new Captain America who becomes the black-clad U.S. Agent, suiting up in a Cap costume that the Lodge 49 actor is on the record calling "stiff" and "painful." After his six-episode stint in the MCU, Russell shares the lesson learned from dad Kurt, who played Ego, the father of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2:

"Everything's so different [than] that series [Guardians of the Galaxy]," Russell told The Hollywood Reporter when asked if his father had any advice for joining the Marvel Studios original series. "[Vol. 2] is much different than this was, so there were no specific questions about how it was done. But more so, 'Make sure you can go to the bathroom.'"

Russell added; "Because everybody's gotta wear a suit that's difficult to go to the bathroom in, and that was legitimately the one piece of kind of advice: 'Make sure you can go to the bathroom.'"

Walker's ill-fitting Cap costume was "hot," "very difficult" to get into, and "painful" to wear," Russell previously told USA Today after stepping out as the new Captain America in the premiere episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. "My shoulders kinda got screwed up and things started to hurt just because of the position that the suit would put you in all day."

Like his father, Russell boarded the MCU as a character with a dark side: John Walker started as a "Marvel punching bag" before falling from grace and being stripped of his title and authority as Captain America before emerging as more of an anti-hero by the series finale, "One World, One People."

"It's kind of part of the character and it was part of the draw, was being able to play someone like that and try to do it convincingly," Russell previously told ComicBook.com. "But it was fun to be able to be set up as that character. Normally everyone's always trying to make you likable, or more vulnerable, or whatever it is. And this was a different thing for me to be able to do. And I had a blast doing it."

All six episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are streaming on Disney+.

