The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Wyatt Russell Address John Walker Captain America Hate

✖

In joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Wyatt Russell became Captain America in his debut moment in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. It was a character which was designed to drum up frustration before he had a chance to speak a word, prompting not only Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes to have a built in resentment towards the man now wielding the shield Steve Rogers made famous but also sparking some hot emotions from fans of Captain America and what the character represents. For Russell, the opportunity to play this character which was always intended to be a villainous role drumming up such reactions, was part of the fun.

"It's kind of part of the character and it was part of the draw, was being able to play someone like that and try to do it convincingly," Russell told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. You can see the entire interview in the video above. "But it was fun to be able to be set up as that character. Normally everyone's always trying to make you likable, or more vulnerable, or whatever it is. And this was a different thing for me to be able to do. And I had a blast doing it."

After hearing that Marvel fans want to offer their apologies on behalf of those fans who might not be separating Wyatt Russell from his John Walker character when making remarks, Russell focuses on the positive side of it all. "Anything is good," he says. "Any reaction, I'll take."

After saying, "Good morning," to America, John Walker delivered a speech to explain how he feels about Steve Rogers despite not ever meeting the leader of the Avengers ahead of his departure. Like his character, Russell has never met the previous Captain America, but he does not claim to have any such bond with him.

"No, I've never met [Chris Evans]," Russell says. "I've never talked to him. He does not feel like my brother. But I've heard great things about him and I know he's a very nice person and is doing lots of great things with the career that he made with his Captain America character. And now he's off doing bigger and better things. So I think it's pretty cool being able to step into the Marvel Universe as a new person, taking on whatever that ends up being. It's sort of up to you guys. That's kind of what's fun about the Marvel Universe, is it's really up to the fans. It's not up to me. I'm just here to be a Marvel punching bag for now."

Has Russell's impressive performance as John Walker drummed up any strong reactions from you in his taking on the Captain America mantle? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

For more Marvel chatter, subscribe to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. New episodes are available every Friday on all major podcast platforms.