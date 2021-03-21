The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Wyatt Russell: John Walker’s Cap Costume Is as “Stiff” as It Looks

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiered on Disney+ this weekend and saw the return of fan-favorite characters Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). The show also introduced a new character, Wyatt Russell as John Walker AKA "the new Captain America." The first episode ended with the character being introduced, much to the dismay of Marvel fans. During a recent interview with USA Today, Russell revealed that his new Captain America outfit isn't very comfortable and even reignited shoulder issues he got from his days in "another life" playing professional hockey.

"Hot. Very difficult. Painful," Russell said of the "stiff" outfit. "My shoulders kinda got screwed up and things started to hurt just because of the position that the suit would put you in all day."

Russell also talked about his fitness routine for the role and explained how he took a "different direction" when it came to his physique for Walker. "He’s strong, but he's not a super-soldier. I wanted him to look normal, in shape," Russell shared, adding that he found the workouts "unbelievably physical."

During the same interview, Russell also spoke about fans' reactions to his character's reveal.

"People are probably going to hate it, and some people are going to love it," Russell told USA Today. "[Movies and TV shows] are there to make people feel emotions, and I'm hoping that that's what this show can do for people. Hopefully, they don't hate me too much. It would be an honor, I guess, to be disliked in the Marvel universe."

"I don't think there's really been many MCU characters who've had quite the dilemma he's had in terms of trying to fit into this sort of moralistic superhero world," Russell explained. "He's been thrust into this role as Captain America and he's going to do it his way, and he wants to do it right. But his way is a very specific way that he has learned through being basically a trained human hunter. I mean, that's what Marines are. They're not Steve Rogers, they're not the same. They're not like Boy Scouts anymore. They're a little bit more gnarly."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's premiere is now streaming on Disney+, and you can watch it right here. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.