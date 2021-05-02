Captain America and Spider-Man Team-Up in Falcon and Winter Soldier Finale Fan Edit

✖

Captain America (Anthony Mackie) soars into action alongside a web-swinging Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in a fan's edit of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's finale. In Episode 6, "One World, One People," Sam Wilson suits up as a star-spangled Captain America for the first time when the Super Soldier Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) and the Flag Smashers plot an attack against the Global Repatriation Council headquarters in New York City to prevent a vote on the controversial Patch Act. Wielding the shield entrusted to him by a retired Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), the new Cap battles Batroc (Georges St-Pierre) before taking flight and giving chase to a hostage-filled helicopter.

Julian Bell (@BellyBean14) inserts New York superhero Spider-Man into the scene in a GIF published on Twitter. Using footage from Holland's debut appearance in Captain America: Civil War, where Spidey hitches a ride on the armor of War Machine (Don Cheadle), Spider-Man and Captain Americahave a Marvel team-up that could have made it into The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Had to do this small VFX shot with #CaptainAmerica and #SpiderMan! Can't get over how much I enjoyed #CaptainAmericaAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/8OTrzSd6kb — Julian Bell (@BellyBean14) May 1, 2021

"Of course! Then [Marvel Studios president and producer] Kevin Feige tells you, 'No. Stop it,'" Falcon and Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman told Inverse when asked if NY-based superheroes like Spider-Man were considered for appearances in the finale. "Listen, when you first show up to these projects, in your mind you think you're gonna get to use everybody in the [Marvel Cinematic Universe]."

"But Marvel always asks, 'Does this person belong in this story? You cannot just geek out and put all of our characters in your project because you like them. They have to occur organically,'" Spellman added. "So Spider-Man did not make it."

A rookie Spider-Man, newly recruited by Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) when the Sokovia Accords disassembled the Avengers, thwips up the Falcon (Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) during a German airport battle in Civil War. The superhero ensemble ignited an ongoing and playful "feud" between Mackie and Holland, whose viral quip about there being no Falcon movie resurfaced last week after Marvel Studios reportedly set Spellman and TFATWS writer Dalan Musson to script a Mackie-starring Captain America 4.

