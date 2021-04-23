The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Unveils New Title in Series Finale

✖

UPDATE: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series creator Malcolm Spellman will script Captain America 4 as a feature film with series writer Dalan Musson. Anthony Mackie will return in the titular role for Marvel Studios. The original story continues below.

Spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 6, "One World, One People." Friday's action-packed Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale introduces Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as the all-new Captain America, who could fly back into action alongside partner Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in Captain America and the Winter Soldier. "One World, One People" ends with a reveal of an updated title and logo reflecting Sam's new star-spangled superhero identity, which he officially adopts for the first time in battle against Karli Morgenthau's (Erin Kellyman) super-powered Flag Smashers and hired gun Batroc (Georges St-Pierre) in New York City.

When Marvel chief creative officer and Marvel Cinematic Universe architect Kevin Feige was asked about a sequel series during a virtual press conference in March, Feige said, "We really did approach [Falcon and Winter Soldier] like we do the movies... if we were able to do another one, there's certainly ideas."

Mackie's Sam and Stan's Bucky "are essential to the [Marvel Cinematic Universe]," Feige said at the time, "and as they change, or as they evolve, or whatever they go through could and should have a big impact on the [Marvel Cinematic Universe] ... there can be character shifts that have massive, massive implications for the stories we're telling in the future."

Most recently, executive producer Nate Moore teased viewers would see the "potential" in a second season after the April 23 finale:

"We've definitely kicked around ideas because we always like to keep thinking about where things can go, but we also, frankly, in the crush of the pandemic, we're just trying to finish the show and make sure it got out in a timely matter," Moore told IndieWire last week. "Hopefully at the end of this season, you will see the potential for what we could tell in a subsequent season."

Marvel's new Captain America star revealed on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast in January that the Feige-led studio revealed to him its Phase 4 plans, but Mackie added at the time that he was "gamefully unemployed" after finishing filming on Falcon and Winter Soldier's six-episode run.

"We are developing all of these shows the way we're developing our movies," Feige said in a recent interview about Marvel's original series for Disney+. "In other words, when we start with a movie, we hope there's a part two; we hope there's a part three. But we aren't factoring that into part one... but some of the shows that we're about to start filming, we are keeping in mind a structure that would lead into a Season 2 and a Season 3 in a more direct way than, say, a show like WandaVision which clearly goes into a feature."

