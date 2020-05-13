The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Will Chris Evans' Steve Rogers Appear?

✖

Even though production on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has been temporarily halted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Marvel Studios' first foray into television is still set to hit Disney+ later this year. When the duo makes their starring debuts on the streamer, most might wonder — will Chris Evans be appearing in any capacity as Captain America?

Though the character got a fitting end to his Marvel Cinematic Universe arc in Avengers: Endgame, he's at least alive and well — something that can't be said for either Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) or Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). With both Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) let to their own devices, it stands to reason they'd at least get a little advice from their best friend and mentor. At the very least, it's plausible Evans' likeness pops up in a slight cameo or Easter egg not unlike what happened with either Spider-Man movie.

The other option, of course, is that Cap stays away entirely. After all, the shield has already been passed on and both characters involved deserve their chance to shine outside the shadow of Steve Rogers. Plus, Evans himself said last November he wasn't eager to return to the role anytime soon.

“To Marvel? Wow. Everything clicks when I get up,” Evans began. “Recovery is not the same. You never say never. I love the character. I don’t know.”

“It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either,” he continued. “There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together. “It doesn’t feel, at this time, that would be a thing.”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is expected to hit Disney+ this August. Other upcoming Disney+ series from Marvel Studios include WandaVision, Loki, What If...?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk.

Do you think Cap will be popping up in the first Marvel Studios series? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.