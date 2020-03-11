The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Sebastian Stan Updates Delay

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier saw its production come to a halt due to fears of the spreading of coronavirus. Now, Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan has opened up about the pause in their efforts to finish the Disney+ series in Prague as he and the team have been sent home. “Prague. What a city,” Stan wrote in an Instagram post. “We’ve been shooting #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier and experiencing one of the most beautiful cities in the world filled with the most wonderful and welcoming people. Now we are being sent home. Too soon. Prague, you’re gonna be in my thoughts for a long time. Thank you. Will be back. Thinking of you. #BuckyTakesEurope.”

The news comes as no surprise as many events around the world have been cancelled as a means to prevent the spread of what is now being labeled as a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Emerald City Comic Con was cancelled earlier this month, along with the SXSW film festival in Austin, Texas. On Wednesday, E3 was announced to have cancelled is Los Angeles event. CinemaCon is scheduled for later this month in Las Vegas and eyes are also on San Diego Comic Con which is scheduled for July in San Diego.

There is no word yet on whether or not The Falcon and The Winter Soldier‘s August release on Disney+ will be delayed.

When production gets started on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier once again, Comicbook.com will have the updates immediately.

