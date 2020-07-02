Falcon and the Winter Soldier Set Video Shows US Agent Jump Into Action

✖

A new Falcon and the Winter Soldier set video is showing off US Agent jumping into action. The presumed antagonist is right there in the thick of things near an armored vehicle and a host of cast and crew. There is also some notable wiring not far from where the stunt is being filmed in the video from Charles Murphy. Marvel Studios has remained relatively quiet since shutting things down due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, now that filming is picking back up in other countries, more updates like this are poised to trickle out. For all three of the big Marvel Studios projects on the horizon, Loki and WandaVision are on the clock too, there’s a lot of unknown left to cover. Anthony Mackie explained how quickly things ground to a halt recently.

"We were in Europe, and everything got crazy in Europe first," the Falcon actor began. "So they shut us down two weeks before the U.S. shutdown. It was really amazing just because I feel like we're the first Marvel show or movie that had budget constraints. And that was always my [experience], 'It's Marvel, we could shoot forever.' And they're like, 'Nah.' So it was a very different experience from the rest of the movies. But at the same time, it was a lot of fun.”

Mackie would continue to praise that atmosphere on set and joke about how much Marvel is letting them do this go around on the streaming platform.

"Those movies are like summer camp," he added. "And this show, it was no different. It was the same group of people, coming together to make it work. And so the stunt stuff — everything is just on another level. Every show, every movie, they just push it — they push the envelope so much. So hopefully, knock on wood, we'll be going back soon."

Luckily for the cast and crew, the Marvel Studios crew is exempt from the new travel restrictions placed on individuals from the United States to the EU. However, there is still some remaining speculation that coronavirus may have already done some damage to Marvel’s plans for the fall release. People will have to wait and see for themselves. But, it looks like this sudden lucky break might have been enough to have The Falcon and the Winter Soldier make its premiere date.

