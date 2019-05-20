Complete Fall 2019 TV Schedule for Every Network Revealed

Last week, all of the broadcast TV networks made all of the final decisions about which shows to cancel ahead of next year, which shows to bring back for additional seasons, and which of the new pilots to order to series. Now that those tough calls are all behind us, and the current TV season is coming to an end, we can finally look ahead to the fall, and start plotting our television schedules accordingly.

The five broadcast networks — ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and The CW — have set their lineups for the fall TV season. Most of the popular shows from the various channels will be back in action by September, with these schedules staying in place until about December. Things will change a bit when we head into 2020, as some new programs were saved for premieres in the midseason.

For now, we’ve got the fall all situated, and there are quite a few big changes to come. While there were far fewer cancellations this year as opposed to 2019, a lot of the network lineups were shifted around.

Take a look below at the full broadcast TV schedule for Fall 2019, and let us know which shows you’re most excited to see come September.

Monday

ABC

8-10 pm: Dancing With the Stars

10-11pm: The Good Doctor

NBC

8-10 pm: The Voice

10-11pm: Bluff City Law (New Series)

CBS

8-8:30 pm: The Neighborhood

8:30-9 pm: Bob Hearts Abishola (New Series)

9-10 pm: All Rise

10-11 pm: Bull

FOX

8-9 pm: 9-1-1

9-10 pm: Prodigal Son (New Series)

The CW

8-9 pm: All American

9-10 pm: Black Lightning

Tuesday

ABC

8-8:30 pm: The Conners

8:30-9 pm: Bless This Mess

9-9:30 pm: Mixed-ish (New Series)

9:30-10 pm: Black-ish

10-11 pm: Emergence (New Series)

NBC

8-9 pm: The Voice

9-10 pm: This Is Us

10-11 pm: New Amsterdam

CBS

8-9 pm: NCIS

9-10 pm: FBI

10-11 pm: NCIS: New Orleans

FOX

8-9 pm: The Resident

9-10 pm: Empire

The CW

8-9 pm: The Flash

9-10 pm: Arrow

Wednesday

ABC

8-8:30 pm: The Goldbergs

8:30-9 pm: Schooled

9-9:30 pm: Modern Family

9:30-10 pm: Single Parents

10-11 pm: Stumptown (New Series)

NBC

8-9 pm: Chicago Med

9-10 pm: Chicago Fire

10-11 pm: Chicago P.D.

CBS

8-9 pm: Survivor

9-10 pm: SEAL Team

10-11 pm: SWAT

FOX

8-9 pm: The Masked Singer

9-10 pm: Not Just Me (New Series)

The CW

8-9 pm: Riverdale

9-10 pm: Nancy Drew (New Series)

Thursday

ABC

8-9 pm: Grey’s Anatomy

9-10 pm: A Million Little Things

10-11 pm: How to Get Away With Murder

NBC

8-8:30 pm: Superstore

8:30-9 pm: Perfect Harmony (New Series)

9-9:30 pm: The Good Place

9:30-10 pm: Sunnyside (New Series)

10-11 pm: Law & Order: SVU

CBS

8-8:30 pm: Young Sheldon

8:30-9 pm: The Unicorn (New Series)

9-9:30 pm: Mom

9:30-10 pm: Carol’s Second Act (New Series)

10-11 pm: Evil (New Series)

FOX

8 pm: NFL Football

The CW

8-9 pm: Supernatural

9-10 pm: Legacies

Friday

ABC

8-8:30 pm: American Housewife

8:30-9 pm: Fresh Off the Boat

9-11 pm: 20/20

NBC

8-9 pm: The Blacklist

9-11 pm: Dateline NBC

CBS

8-9 pm: Hawaii 5-O

9-10 pm: Magnum P.I.

10-11 pm: Blue Bloods

FOX

8-10 pm: WWE’s Smackdown Live!

The CW

8-9 pm: Charmed

9-10 pm: Dynasty

Saturday

ABC

8 pm: Saturday Night Football

NBC

8-10 pm: Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10 pm: Saturday Night Live (Repeats)

CBS

8-10 pm: Crimetime Saturday (Drama repeats)

10-11 pm: 48 Hours

FOX

7 pm: Fox College Football

Sunday

ABC

7-8 pm: America’s Funniest Home Videos

8-9 pm: Kids Say the Darndest Things (New Series)

9-10 pm: Shark Tank

10-11 pm: The Rookie

NBC

7-8:20 pm: Football Night in America

8:20 pm: NBC Sunday Night Football



CBS

7-8 pm: 60 Minutes

8-9 pm: God Friended Me

9-10 pm: NCIS: Los Angeles

10-11 pm: Madam Secretary

FOX

8-8:30 pm: The Simpsons

8:30-9 pm: Bless the Harts (New Series)

9-9:30 pm: Bob’s Burgers

9:30-10 pm: Family Guy

The CW

7-8 pm: Batwoman (New Series)

8-9 pm: Supergirl