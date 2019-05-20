Complete Fall 2019 TV Schedule for Every Network Revealed

Last week, all of the broadcast TV networks made all of the final decisions about which shows to cancel ahead of next year, which shows to bring back for additional seasons, and which of the new pilots to order to series. Now that those tough calls are all behind us, and the current TV season is coming to an end, we can finally look ahead to the fall, and start plotting our television schedules accordingly.
The five broadcast networks — ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and The CW — have set their lineups for the fall TV season. Most of the popular shows from the various channels will be back in action by September, with these schedules staying in place until about December. Things will change a bit when we head into 2020, as some new programs were saved for premieres in the midseason.
Videos by ComicBook.com
For now, we’ve got the fall all situated, and there are quite a few big changes to come. While there were far fewer cancellations this year as opposed to 2019, a lot of the network lineups were shifted around.
Take a look below at the full broadcast TV schedule for Fall 2019, and let us know which shows you’re most excited to see come September.
Monday
ABC
8-10 pm: Dancing With the Stars
10-11pm: The Good Doctor
NBC
8-10 pm: The Voice
10-11pm: Bluff City Law (New Series)
CBS
8-8:30 pm: The Neighborhood
8:30-9 pm: Bob Hearts Abishola (New Series)
9-10 pm: All Rise
10-11 pm: Bull
FOX
8-9 pm: 9-1-1
9-10 pm: Prodigal Son (New Series)
The CW
8-9 pm: All American
9-10 pm: Black Lightning
Tuesday
ABC
8-8:30 pm: The Conners
8:30-9 pm: Bless This Mess
9-9:30 pm: Mixed-ish (New Series)
9:30-10 pm: Black-ish
10-11 pm: Emergence (New Series)
NBC
8-9 pm: The Voice
9-10 pm: This Is Us
10-11 pm: New Amsterdam
CBS
8-9 pm: NCIS
9-10 pm: FBI
10-11 pm: NCIS: New Orleans
FOX
8-9 pm: The Resident
9-10 pm: Empire
The CW
8-9 pm: The Flash
9-10 pm: Arrow
Wednesday
ABC
8-8:30 pm: The Goldbergs
8:30-9 pm: Schooled
9-9:30 pm: Modern Family
9:30-10 pm: Single Parents
10-11 pm: Stumptown (New Series)
NBC
8-9 pm: Chicago Med
9-10 pm: Chicago Fire
10-11 pm: Chicago P.D.
CBS
8-9 pm: Survivor
9-10 pm: SEAL Team
10-11 pm: SWAT
FOX
8-9 pm: The Masked Singer
9-10 pm: Not Just Me (New Series)
The CW
8-9 pm: Riverdale
9-10 pm: Nancy Drew (New Series)
Thursday
ABC
8-9 pm: Grey’s Anatomy
9-10 pm: A Million Little Things
10-11 pm: How to Get Away With Murder
NBC
8-8:30 pm: Superstore
8:30-9 pm: Perfect Harmony (New Series)
9-9:30 pm: The Good Place
9:30-10 pm: Sunnyside (New Series)
10-11 pm: Law & Order: SVU
CBS
8-8:30 pm: Young Sheldon
8:30-9 pm: The Unicorn (New Series)
9-9:30 pm: Mom
9:30-10 pm: Carol’s Second Act (New Series)
10-11 pm: Evil (New Series)
FOX
8 pm: NFL Football
The CW
8-9 pm: Supernatural
9-10 pm: Legacies
Friday
ABC
8-8:30 pm: American Housewife
8:30-9 pm: Fresh Off the Boat
9-11 pm: 20/20
NBC
8-9 pm: The Blacklist
9-11 pm: Dateline NBC
CBS
8-9 pm: Hawaii 5-O
9-10 pm: Magnum P.I.
10-11 pm: Blue Bloods
FOX
8-10 pm: WWE’s Smackdown Live!
The CW
8-9 pm: Charmed
9-10 pm: Dynasty
Saturday
ABC
8 pm: Saturday Night Football
NBC
8-10 pm: Dateline Saturday Night Mystery
10 pm: Saturday Night Live (Repeats)
CBS
8-10 pm: Crimetime Saturday (Drama repeats)
10-11 pm: 48 Hours
FOX
7 pm: Fox College Football
Sunday
ABC
7-8 pm: America’s Funniest Home Videos
8-9 pm: Kids Say the Darndest Things (New Series)
9-10 pm: Shark Tank
10-11 pm: The Rookie
NBC
7-8:20 pm: Football Night in America
8:20 pm: NBC Sunday Night Football
CBS
7-8 pm: 60 Minutes
8-9 pm: God Friended Me
9-10 pm: NCIS: Los Angeles
10-11 pm: Madam Secretary
FOX
8-8:30 pm: The Simpsons
8:30-9 pm: Bless the Harts (New Series)
9-9:30 pm: Bob’s Burgers
9:30-10 pm: Family Guy
The CW
7-8 pm: Batwoman (New Series)
8-9 pm: Supergirl