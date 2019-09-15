Family Guy’s Seth MacFarlane Enters History Books With Latest Emmy Win

The Outstanding Voice-Over Performance Emmy might as well be named for Seth MacFarlane. He claimed three of the six prizes in the category since it was established in 2014. Tonight’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards were no different as he took home the hardware again. That makes four wins for MacFarlane if you count the pre-2014 version of the category which split Outstanding Voice-Over Performance. Only The Simpsons‘ Dan Castellaneta and Hank Azaria have as many as the Family Guy creator.

Emmy success came for MacFarlane all the way back in 2000, when he won for voicing a ton of characters on Family Guy. Strangely enough, Fox canceled the series one season later. As the familiar story goes, fan support from re-runs and home video sales led executives to reverse course and give the series another shot. The rest is history as the series has helped anchor Fox’s animation block for years now.

Season 18 of the show is coming this fall on FOX, and the crew is still finding new scenarios to put the Griffins in after all this time. A sizzle reel at San Diego Comic-Con showed off some laughs, including a bit where Peter’s laugh got mixed with Beavis and Butthead. Nostalgia aside, and it is never too far away in Family Guy, it looks like there will be plenty for the show to cover as the series approaches 20 seasons.

FOX voiced their pride in the upcoming animation slate. Network boss Charlier Collier told the press about the strides they’ve made at this year’s Television Critics Association event.

“If you’re an animator, there is no better place to showcase your work than Sunday nights on FOX,” Collier explained. “This is the network that set the standard for primetime animation. The Simpsons and Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers are the heavyweights of the genre, and we’re intent on finding the next generation of culture-defining animated comedies to join them.”

The synopsis for the new season of Family Guy is right down below:

“FAMILY GUY continues to entertain its die-hard fan base with razor-sharp humor, spot-on parodies, spectacular animation and orchestra-backed original music. Recently, both the series’ creator and lead voice actor, Seth MacFarlane (voice of “Brian Griffin,” “Peter Griffin” and “Stewie Griffin”), and Alex Borstein (voice of “Lois Griffin) were nominated for the 2018 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance.”

Family Guy returns to the FOX Animation Domination block on September 29th, airing on Sundays.