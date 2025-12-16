6 Most Underrated TV Shows of 2025 That You Might’ve Missed

Another year is wrapping up, and 2025 definitely had its blockbuster series, either dropping new seasons or debuting for the first time, like Squid Game, Severance, The Last of Us, Adolescence, IT: Welcome to Derry, and Stranger Things. They were all talked about nonstop throughout the year, but there was also a whole bunch of shows that audiences just ignored or skipped over, landing squarely in the underrated category. And don’t get it twisted, because we’re not talking about weak or too experimental productions here; these shows feature genuinely interesting stories and concepts that break the usual mold. For those who watched them, they were pleasantly surprised, but unfortunately, it still wasn’t enough to earn the hype they deserved.

Here are the 6 most underrated shows of 2025 — the ones you probably haven’t even heard of, or watched and brushed off (unfairly, we might add). Each one packs more than enough quality for any TV production.

6) The Lowdown

image courtesy of fx

You might have come across The Lowdown at some point, considering critics were raving about it, and it made several “best-of-the-year” lists. Yet, no one actually talks about it. This crime comedy-drama follows Lee Raybon (Ethan Hawke), a journalist who starts stumbling into a web of corruption while investigating crimes in Tulsa. The show keeps an investigative pace that never lets you feel completely comfortable, constantly putting Lee in situations that seem small at first but reveal a much dirtier network than he can handle. And what’s really interesting is that instead of relying on big plot twists, the story focuses on showing how corruption unfolds in day-to-day life. That’s exactly why it lands on this list.

The Lowdown became underrated not because it’s slow or difficult, but because it simply didn’t reach enough viewers. This is a show that had everything to be more popular if it had gotten better exposure. It’s compact, clever, drenched in a neo-noir vibe, and far more engaging than many mystery series that grabbed attention in 2025. For fans of a well-executed thriller, this is one of the best picks. And if you love Coen Brothers movies or The Long Goodbye, consider it mandatory viewing.

5) Apple Cider Vinegar

image courtesy of netflix

Apple Cider Vinegar hit the perfect sweet spot between “great series” and “nobody knows it exists.” The show dramatizes the real-life case of Belle Gibson (Kaitlyn Dever), an influencer who fooled the entire world by pretending to have cured her own cancer. But in tackling this story, the series goes for that kind of uncomfortable honesty. The narrative is extremely direct, unsettling, and makes it crystal clear why this story was so explosive in real life. Yet, it never entered the general conversation. On top of that, Dever delivers one of the strongest performances of her career.

It’s rare for a show like Apple Cider Vinegar to fly under the radar, especially since it’s practically built to go viral: a shocking story, a charismatic lead whose psychology is fully explored, and social commentary on wellness culture, influencer culture, and social media. Maybe because it doesn’t lean into pure sensationalism, it ended up in a weird limbo — too good to be “trash true crime” and too serious for audiences who consume scandals as entertainment. For those who watched, reactions range from stunned to completely hooked. It deserved way more hype.

4) Murderbot

image courtesy of apple tv

Sci-fi is already a tough genre to break through, especially when it doesn’t mix in more commercial elements. But Murderbot has personality. The series adapts the books about an android of the same name (Alexander Skarsgård) who hacks its own system to gain free will, and prefers watching futuristic soap operas over saving humans (which says a lot about the vibe). That mix gives you action, dry humor, and a surprisingly honest look at identity that bigger shows often try but rarely pull off. The charm here, and the thing that could’ve attracted way more viewers, is that it’s not conventional: the pace is light, the writing is witty, and it carries a nerdy, sarcastic energy.

The truth is, overall, Murderbot is much smarter than it seems at first glance. That alone shows its quality. The series moves the story forward effectively, and the only thing holding it back is that it isn’t very “loud” — meaning it’s more intimate and low-key than what the genre usually promises. But here you get a genuinely cool and innovative approach to AI, treating it as more than just a killer robot or generic villain. It’s simply one of the most consistent adaptations in recent years and deserves full attention not just from sci-fi fans, but from audiences in general.

3) Chad Powers

image courtesy of hulu

You might have heard of Chad Powers from the usual streaming ads, and that’s probably it. Honestly, it could have been a joke, but once you watch it, you’re surprised at how well this sports comedy actually works. The series follows Russ Holliday (Glen Powell), a washed-up quarterback who reinvents himself as the “super athlete” Chad Powers, using prosthetics and an entirely new personality to get back on the field. Here, Powell proves he can carry a show on his own and delivers even more than his growing reputation in Hollywood suggests. It’s a ridiculous premise (in the best way possible), and that alone makes it stick.

To sum it up, Chad Powers is flat-out funny and doesn’t try to be deeper than it needs to be. The series delivers exactly what it promises: lighthearted humor, absurd situations that make you laugh, and a protagonist who’s as awkward as he is charming. Its underrated status comes from initial bias: it looks silly, too sports-focused, or too simple. But once you give it a shot, you realize the show knows exactly what it is and plays it perfectly. It doesn’t need much to entertain — and it does, brilliantly.

2) Common Side Effects

image courtesy of adult swim

Yes, there was underrated animation in 2025, too. Common Side Effects is one of those shows that a lot of people probably ignored just because it didn’t fit the “late-night conspiracy cartoon” vibe — but it delivers way more than you’d expect. The story follows two friends who stumble upon a miracle mushroom and end up at war with a massive pharmaceutical company. From there, it blends satire with surreal humor. And it might seem simple, but the series constantly pokes at the healthcare industry, corporate marketing, and the obsession with miracle cures. In today’s world, that makes it downright essential viewing.

But the real reason it’s so underrated is that it demands attention (and not everyone is looking for a show like this). Common Side Effects isn’t something you can just have running in the background, because a lot happens, and the writing is sharper than it first appears. This is a series that actually has something to say; it doesn’t just scream or lean on bizarreness for the sake of it — everything has purpose. That’s also why it’s one of the most interesting projects of the year. It can be a bit slow at first, but it quickly gains momentum, and the world and characters stick with you. It’s a shame that it went unnoticed.

1) North of North

image courtesy of cbc

Of all the shows on this list, this one is definitely one you haven’t heard of, right? North of North was, without question, the best series that the fewest people watched in 2025. The show follows Siaja (Anna Lambe), an Inuk mother trying to rebuild her life in an Arctic community, and what comes out of it is a comedy with a touch of drama that hits exactly because it doesn’t try too hard. Unlike many productions that try to sell themselves as “different” but feel generic, this one truly stands out by showing life in a community with details you rarely see on TV, realistic characters, and local struggles that don’t look like anything you usually see in mainstream shows.

Basically, the series exists entirely outside the traditional circuit, which is why hardly anyone knows about it. Looking at the bigger picture, it doesn’t have aggressive marketing or a huge star to drive popularity. But North of North deserves a bit more recognition for being completely off the formula. It’s a small, intimate story, but it grabs you through the details: how a tight-knit community organizes itself, how traditions and daily challenges intersect, and how characters deal with family and social pressures. It’s a show that portrays everyday life, but the way it does it is what makes it special. It’s just a really good story.

