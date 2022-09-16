A Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Is Back for Season 2

It's time to head back to Alfea College. On Friday, September 16th, Netflix officially launched the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga. The live-action series is inspired by the beloved Winx Club animated series, and has developed its own cult following ever since Season 1 debuted in 2021. This new batch of episodes will give fans a chance to check in with Bloom, Stella, Terra, Aisha, Musa, and more in their fight against the evils of their world.

"The six episodes in season one only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it," showrunner Brian Young said in a statement when Season 2 was greenlit. "As Bloom's story continues to evolve, I can't wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term…"

"Winx connects with audiences in the live action adaptation the same way it does in animation," added Iginio Straffi, creator of the Winx Club and Founder and CEO of Rainbow Group. "Over the years, we have seen Winx grow into a global phenomenon and millions of fans have faithfully followed the show. Thanks to this loyal support, Fate: The Winx Saga is a massive worldwide success, with a second season underway at Netflix that will continue the story to the delight of fans and viewers everywhere."

What is Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 about?

In Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga, school's back in session under the militant authority of Alfea's former Headmistress Rosalind. With the Burned Ones gone, Dowling "disappeared" and Silva imprisoned for treason, the Alfea of last year has grown up with new magic, new romances and new faces. But when fairies start to go missing in the night, Bloom and her Suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows. One they'll have to stop before it wreaks havoc on the entire Otherworld.

The series, which debuted its first season in 2021, stars Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp as Riven, Danny Griffin as Sky, Theo Graham as Dane, Jacob Dudman as Sam, Ken Duken as Andreas and Rob James Collier as Silva. New cast members for Season 2 include Paulina Chavez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, Teenage Girl: Valerie's Holiday) as original Winx Club founding member Flora, Eanna Hardwicke (Normal People, Vivarium) as Sebastian, and newcomer Brandon Grace as Grey.

Will you be checking out Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.