Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga Renewed for Season 2

The first season of Fate: The Winx Saga dropped on Netflix earlier this year, bringing Winx Club to the world of live-action. The series quickly became a hit for Netflix, and the streamer is now looking to add to its initial investment. On Thursday morning, Netflix announced that Fate: The Winx Saga will be returning to the service for a second season.

Season 1 consisted of just six total episodes, and that wasn't nearly enough to tell the story of the Winx Club. Now that the foundation has been put together, the creative team behind the series can expand on the lore with a second installment.

The second season of Fate will consist of eight total episodes, two more than Season 1. Production on the new episodes will begin in Ireland later this year.

“The six episodes in season one only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it," said showrunner Brian Young. "As Bloom's story continues to evolve, I can't wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term…”

“Winx connects with audiences in the live action adaptation the same way it does in animation," added Iginio Straffi, creator of the Winx Club and Founder and CEO of Rainbow Group. "Over the years, we have seen Winx grow into a global phenomenon and millions of fans have faithfully followed the show. Thanks to this loyal support, ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ is a massive worldwide success, with a second season underway at Netflix that will continue the story to the delight of fans and viewers everywhere.”

Here's Netflix's official description of the series:

"The six part series follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence."

Are you excited to see a second season of Fate: The Winx Saga? Let us know in the comments!