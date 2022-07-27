Fate: The Winx Saga Announces Season 2 Release Date With BTS Video

Netflix has set a date for the Season 2 premiere of Fate: The Winx Saga. The coming-of-age series made its debut on Netflix in January 2021 and quickly followed with a Season 2 renewal the following month of February. While the first season only totaled six episodes, Season 2 will consist of seven action-packed episodes when it premieres globally on September 16th. A new behind-the-scenes video was also released to hype the announcement, showing the cast and crew hard at work to bring the show to life. There will also be some new additions to the Fate: The Winx Saga cast as well.

One of those new additions is Paulina Chávez playing the Earth fairy Flora. Paulina stars alongside returning cast Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra and Elisha Applebaum as Musa. Other stars include Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Brandon Grace, Robert James-Collier, Ken Duken, Éanna Hardwicke.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6DiOR_5-fkc

Oscar-nominated Miranda Richardson (Good Omens) will join the cast to take on the role of Headmistress Rosalind, alongside Daniel Betts who will play Professor Harvey. Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries) serves as Showrunner and Executive Producer. The series is also Executive Produced by Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures (Riviera, The State) plus Joanne Lee and Cristiana Buzzelli from Rainbow.

Created by Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries), the Netflix live-action series is based on the Italian cartoon series Winx Club by Iginio Straffi. Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

The Season 2 logline of Fate: The Winx Saga reads: "School's back in session under the militant authority of Alfea's former Headmistress Rosalind. With the Burned Ones gone, Dowling "disappeared" and Silva imprisoned for treason, the Alfea of last year has grown up with new magic, new romances and new faces. But when fairies start to go missing in the night, Bloom and her Suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows. One they'll have to stop before it wreaks havoc on the entire Otherworld."