Fate: The Winx Saga Adds New Cast Members For Season 2

Some new faces are officially headed to Alfea College. On Tuesday, Netflix announced three new cast members of Fate: The Winx Saga, the streaming service's live-action adaptation of the Winx Club animated series. Paulina Chavez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, Teenage Girl: Valerie's Holiday), Eanna Hardwicke (Normal People, Vivarium), and newcomer Brandon Grace have all been cast in the series, which is reportedly already in production for its second season in County Wicklow, Ireland.

Most notably, Chavez has been cast as Flora, one of the founding members of the Winx Club in the original animated series. A Guardian Fairy of Nature, Flora becomes an ally of the group with the help of her potions. Hardwicke has been cast as Sebastian, and Grace has been cast as Grey, although it's unclear if either of the characters are supposed to mirror figures from the source material.

Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

The series, which debuted its first season earlier this year, stars Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp as Riven, Danny Griffin as Sky, Theo Graham as Dane, Jacob Dudman as Sam, Ken Duken as Andreas and Rob James Collier as Silva.

“The six episodes in season one only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it," showrunner Brian Young said in a statement when Season 2 was greenlit. "As Bloom's story continues to evolve, I can't wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term…”

“Winx connects with audiences in the live action adaptation the same way it does in animation," added Iginio Straffi, creator of the Winx Club and Founder and CEO of Rainbow Group. "Over the years, we have seen Winx grow into a global phenomenon and millions of fans have faithfully followed the show. Thanks to this loyal support, Fate: The Winx Saga is a massive worldwide success, with a second season underway at Netflix that will continue the story to the delight of fans and viewers everywhere.”

Season 1 of Fate: The Winx Saga is currently available to stream on Netflix.