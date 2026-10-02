Fast & Furious Franchise Report Reveals No One Wants a TV Show: “7 Years Too Late”

The Fast & Furious franchise has been going on for 25 years now, and while it’s long been said that Fast Forever would be the last movie, movement on that film has seemed glacial at best. Although Vin Diesel has made comments to the effect of seeing the script and thinking it was , the director who is reportedly attached to the movie, Louis Leterrier, has . Despite myriad posts from Vin Diesel about the film, in fact, it doesn’t seem as though anyone is officially working on the project. That uncertainty and slow pace alone has had Fast & Furious fans frustrated for some time now, and that doesn’t seem likely to improve anytime soon based on the latest update and the response to it thus far.

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Specifically, it was reported by Deadline yesterday that a live-action Fast & Furious TV show is in production, set to be released on Peacock. Currently, in terms of details we know, the show is reported to be releasing sometime in 2028, and Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman are said to be writing and co-showrunning the project. Beyond that, not much about the upcoming show has been shared. However, that news alone has been enough to frustrate many fans, who sadly seem to feel like this decision is coming several years too late for them to be invested in it.

Fast & Furious Fans Seem a Little Burnt Out Following This News

In response to one X post about this Fast & Furious series news, there are hundreds of comments, many of them expressing the same or similar sentiments (and not in a good way, unfortunately). One commenter wrote, “This feels about 7 years too late,” and another said, “Okay, but why?” Another comment reads, “How about giving us the last movie,” referring to Fast Forever, and they’re certainly not alone in that response; many in the comments are asking why this would be concretely in the works before that final movie installment. Still others are saying they don’t believe it will happen, referencing various delays and cancellations in the larger franchise over the years.

We created our own poll to get a sense of how audiences are responding, and the results are sadly not favorable for the upcoming show, with just 10 hours left for responses. Of the 226 votes cast thus far in response to the question, “Will you be watching the Fast & Furious TV series,” 62.8% have said, “Nope, not interested,” 6.2% have said “No, give me Fast Forever,” 17.6% said “Yeah, I’ll check it out,” and 13.2% said, “Duh, I love the franchise.” Obviously, that’s an overwhelmingly negative response, but not all hope is lost; there are some who are clearly going to watch the show no matter how the broader fanbase may be reacting. Even so, these numbers don’t currently bode very well for the upcoming project. Perhaps in the next two or so years, that opinion will shift, though.

Will you be watching the Fast & Furious TV show, or do you also think it’s too late? Share your thoughts down below.