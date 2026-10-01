Fast & Furious Franchise Officially Green Lights TV Series & We Know When It’s Releasing

The Fast and Furious franchise is officially getting at least one new installment in 2028 – and it might not be Fast Forever (the final and habitually stalled movie series conclusion) – instead it’s one of the four TV series that were announced back in May. Following, months of rumors, Vin Diesel confirmed multiple TV series were coming from the blockbuster franchise were in development.

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Now, what originally sounded like another questionable update on the franchise from a star who has been actively teasing the final movie, without any notable movement and more questions than answer, we’ve got a concrete development on the TV shows. If a new report is to be believed, fans will get to see the fast/furious family sooner than many thought.

The report comes from Deadline, who confirms a TV series has officially been greenlit for release on Peacock – which would be a much-welcome injection into a streaming service that hasn’t had a ton of subscription-driving offerings. Details are scarce on how exactly the show would tie into larger franchise or what differentiates it from the other three series that Diesel teased.

This is a developing story…

